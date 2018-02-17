 

Stormers vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores, blog

    The 2018 Super Rugby season commences this weekend in Capetown, with the Stormers taking on the Jaguares. Join The Roar for all the action from 12 midnight (AEDT).

    The restructured competition sees the South African conference getting the ball rolling, with the Australian and New Zealand Conferences starting the following week.

    After a reasonable 2017, where they were knocked out by the Chiefs in the qualifiers, Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has named a strong squad to start the year, ably led by skilful loose forward Siya Kolisi.

    Even though they will be missing explosive winger Cheslin Kolbe, who has moved to Toulouse, there are still several Springboks in their setup, while former sevens player Seabelo Senatla has switched seamlessly to the 15s game and has his eyes on a national jersey later this season.

    As for the Jaguares, ex-Wallabies assistant coach Mario Ledesma, who is now heading up the Argentinean team, recently told rugby.com.au he was impressed with the attitude of his players during pre-season training. They will need to replicate that at Newlands after an average 2017 season.

    Ledesma has named a strong 29-man squad, captained by flanker Pablo Matera, while Juan Martin Hernandez – Los Pumas’ utility known as ‘El Mago’ or ‘The Magician’, who can play flyhalf, centre or fullback – is as steady as they come.

    Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 12 midnight (AEDT).

    • Roar Guru

      2:10am
      Harry Jones said | 2:10am | ! Report

      Jags missed 28 tackles … in the 1H!!!

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:08am
      Harry Jones said | 2:08am | ! Report

      Very good blog, Shakti

      You are the Damian Willemse of blogging

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      2:07am
      RobC said | 2:07am | ! Report

      Gonzalo Bertranou 3 tackles, 7 missed

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      2:02am
      Shakti Gounden said | 2:02am | ! Report

      Full Time
      MOTM – JD Schickeling (LOCK) – Strong in defence!

      Stormers : 28
      Jaguares: 20

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      2:01am
      Shakti Gounden said | 2:01am | ! Report

      Full Time
      A sloppy match that turned to be nail-biting finish. Stormers deserved their victory however could not capitalise on multiple chances in the first half. Captain Kolisi, Schickerling and flyhalf Damian Willemse were impressive. Seabelo Senatla did not see much ball in the second half but looked very dangerous early on. Jaguares on the other hand will be happy with their second half however they would be disappointed by not completing their phases and putting the Stormers to the sword when they were under siege with one man down. Boffeli and Lavanini were strong for them.

      Stormers : 28
      Jaguares: 20

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      1:59am
      Harry Jones said | 1:59am | ! Report

      Both teams were a bit wild
      But it’s first match
      And young WP beat a test team

      Reply
      • Roar Pro

        2:05am
        Shakti Gounden said | 2:05am | ! Report

        Agreed! Damian has great pace for a fly-half in the mould of BBarrett in terms of pace.

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      1:58am
      Harry Jones said | 1:58am | ! Report

      Boffelli was scary

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      1:57am
      Harry Jones said | 1:57am | ! Report

      YYYYYEEESSS

      My boy Damian W came through

      Reply
      • Roar Guru

        2:03am
        RobC said | 2:03am | ! Report

        Damians did well.
        – Old Damian did the deed
        – New Damian will be great indeed

        Reply
    • Roar Guru

      1:57am
      RobC said | 1:57am | ! Report

      Good game.
      Good blog, Thanks Shakti

      enjoyed everything

      good start to 2018

      Reply
    • Roar Pro

      1:56am
      Shakti Gounden said | 1:56am | ! Report

      Full Time
      Stormers continue their dominance against the Jaguares. They are unbeaten in three outings. They also continue their impressive runs in their first round matches.

      Stormers : 28
      Jaguares: 20

      Reply
