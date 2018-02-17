Stormers vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The 2018 Super Rugby season commences this weekend in Capetown, with the Stormers taking on the Jaguares. Join The Roar for all the action from 12 midnight (AEDT).

The restructured competition sees the South African conference getting the ball rolling, with the Australian and New Zealand Conferences starting the following week.

After a reasonable 2017, where they were knocked out by the Chiefs in the qualifiers, Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has named a strong squad to start the year, ably led by skilful loose forward Siya Kolisi.

Even though they will be missing explosive winger Cheslin Kolbe, who has moved to Toulouse, there are still several Springboks in their setup, while former sevens player Seabelo Senatla has switched seamlessly to the 15s game and has his eyes on a national jersey later this season.

As for the Jaguares, ex-Wallabies assistant coach Mario Ledesma, who is now heading up the Argentinean team, recently told rugby.com.au he was impressed with the attitude of his players during pre-season training. They will need to replicate that at Newlands after an average 2017 season.

Ledesma has named a strong 29-man squad, captained by flanker Pablo Matera, while Juan Martin Hernandez – Los Pumas’ utility known as ‘El Mago’ or ‘The Magician’, who can play flyhalf, centre or fullback – is as steady as they come.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 12 midnight (AEDT).