Stormers vs Jaguares: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The 2018 Super Rugby season commences this weekend in Capetown, with the Stormers taking on the Jaguares. Join The Roar for all the action from 12 midnight (AEDT).
The restructured competition sees the South African conference getting the ball rolling, with the Australian and New Zealand Conferences starting the following week.
After a reasonable 2017, where they were knocked out by the Chiefs in the qualifiers, Stormers coach Robbie Fleck has named a strong squad to start the year, ably led by skilful loose forward Siya Kolisi.
Even though they will be missing explosive winger Cheslin Kolbe, who has moved to Toulouse, there are still several Springboks in their setup, while former sevens player Seabelo Senatla has switched seamlessly to the 15s game and has his eyes on a national jersey later this season.
As for the Jaguares, ex-Wallabies assistant coach Mario Ledesma, who is now heading up the Argentinean team, recently told rugby.com.au he was impressed with the attitude of his players during pre-season training. They will need to replicate that at Newlands after an average 2017 season.
Ledesma has named a strong 29-man squad, captained by flanker Pablo Matera, while Juan Martin Hernandez – Los Pumas’ utility known as ‘El Mago’ or ‘The Magician’, who can play flyhalf, centre or fullback – is as steady as they come.
2:10am
Harry Jones said | 2:10am | ! Report
Jags missed 28 tackles … in the 1H!!!
2:08am
Harry Jones said | 2:08am | ! Report
Very good blog, Shakti
You are the Damian Willemse of blogging
2:10am
Shakti Gounden said | 2:10am | ! Report
Haha! Thanks Harry! Hope Newlands was not too hot!
2:11am
Harry Jones said | 2:11am | ! Report
2:10am
Harry Jones said | 2:10am | ! Report
2:13am
Shakti Gounden said | 2:13am | ! Report
Their backline does look promising. Anyways enjoy the beer and the rest of the day!
2:07am
RobC said | 2:07am | ! Report
Gonzalo Bertranou 3 tackles, 7 missed
2:08am
Shakti Gounden said | 2:08am | ! Report
Well might as well not tried!
2:13am
RobC said | 2:13am | ! Report
I dont think he did!
2:02am
Shakti Gounden said | 2:02am | ! Report
Full Time
MOTM – JD Schickeling (LOCK) – Strong in defence!
Stormers : 28
Jaguares: 20
2:01am
Shakti Gounden said | 2:01am | ! Report
Full Time
A sloppy match that turned to be nail-biting finish. Stormers deserved their victory however could not capitalise on multiple chances in the first half. Captain Kolisi, Schickerling and flyhalf Damian Willemse were impressive. Seabelo Senatla did not see much ball in the second half but looked very dangerous early on. Jaguares on the other hand will be happy with their second half however they would be disappointed by not completing their phases and putting the Stormers to the sword when they were under siege with one man down. Boffeli and Lavanini were strong for them.
Stormers : 28
Jaguares: 20
1:59am
Harry Jones said | 1:59am | ! Report
Both teams were a bit wild
But it’s first match
And young WP beat a test team
2:05am
Shakti Gounden said | 2:05am | ! Report
Agreed! Damian has great pace for a fly-half in the mould of BBarrett in terms of pace.
1:58am
Harry Jones said | 1:58am | ! Report
Boffelli was scary
1:57am
Harry Jones said | 1:57am | ! Report
2:03am
RobC said | 2:03am | ! Report
Damians did well.
– Old Damian did the deed
– New Damian will be great indeed
1:57am
RobC said | 1:57am | ! Report
Good game.
Good blog, Thanks Shakti
enjoyed everything
good start to 2018
1:57am
Harry Jones said | 1:57am | ! Report
Great scrum war
2:04am
Shakti Gounden said | 2:04am | ! Report
Thanks RobC. My second blog so I am very appreciative for the opportunity. Thanks for the rolling expert insight.
1:56am
Shakti Gounden said | 1:56am | ! Report
Full Time
Stormers continue their dominance against the Jaguares. They are unbeaten in three outings. They also continue their impressive runs in their first round matches.
Stormers : 28
Jaguares: 20