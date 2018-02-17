Thurston nervous ahead of Cowboys comeback

The nerves are already starting to kick in for Johnathan Thurston.

But the North Queensland co-captain says his troublesome shoulder won’t be the cause of any anxiety in his long awaited NRL comeback this weekend.

Thurston admits to butterflies ahead of his first game in eight months after getting the all-clear from a specialist for Saturday night’s trial against Wests Tigers in Cairns.

It will kick-start his 17th and final NRL season.

Co-captain Matt Scott (knee) will also return for his first game since round two last year.

Thurston, who sustained the injury to his shoulder in Queensland’s State of Origin game two win last June, says he’s confident it’s up for the challenge.

“I am excited but a little bit nervous at the same time after coming back from a major injury but I have done all the work so in my own mind I know I will be right,” the veteran playmaker said on Friday.

Thurston backed his shoulder to stand up to the rigours of a Tigers pack boasting new faces Russell Packer, Ben Matulino and Chris McQueen after a testing contact session with the Cowboys forwards.

“I did a fair amount of contact with the bigger boys and the shoulder has pulled up fine from that,” he said.

“Everything I have been asked to do (by medical staff) I have been able to do it so that has given me the confidence to go out there tomorrow night and be able to play.

“It’s been a long journey, it’s been a tough journey but there is light at the end of the tunnel now.”

Both Thurston and Test prop Scott are expected to get up to 30 minutes on the field on Saturday night in their comeback matches.

Scott said it was hard to tell who was more excited, himself or Thurston.

“Probably both equally I would say. We have both spent a fair bit of time out,” he said.

Scott almost made a surprise comeback in last year’s grand final against Melbourne when he was included in the Cowboys’ extended squad but was cut ahead of kick-off.

The return has been “a long time coming”, Scott said.

“I am at the stage where I just want to get the first game out of the way, tick that box off.”