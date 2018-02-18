23rd Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 Media Coverage: Your Say!

The Olympics are a bonanza for media organisations. With so much content to spread and people to consume that content, it is no wonder that media organisations spend big dollars on gaining exclusive rights.

The media landscape is changing rapidly and the 23rd Olympic Winter Games: PyeongChang 2018 is a good milestone to note the changes. Prior to the 1920s, it was newspapers. From the 1920s to the 1960s, it was radio. And from the 1960s until possibly the 2020s, it was television.

Now as we approach the year 2020, live Internet streaming is entering the frame.

This isn’t just referring to live Internet streams of the television broadcasts. In 2016, the International Olympic Committee provided all the Olympic Broadcasting Services (the host broadcaster) broadcasts to rights-holding broadcasters for use on digital products such as smartphones, television and tablet applications.

At these current games the general public is now aware that the Olympic media landscape is undergoing its first shift in about 50 years, so we are giving your say by way of a survey!

The survey, which is below, is divided into about two parts: sports and media. The sport part asks what interests you at the 23rd Olympic Winter Games right down to the precise events while the media part asks how you consumed the Games.

If an important issue is missing, let me know in the end of survey opportunity or if an error occurs during the survey, just kindly draw it to my attention in the comments below.

And even if you do not follow the 23rd Olympic Winter Games: PyeongChang 2018, participate in the survey. You will have fewer questions to answer but your input is just as valued. Survey results will be published after the Games. Thank you for your time!

<a href="https://vividsydneynyefans.polldaddy.com/s/23rd-olympic-winter-games-pyeongchang-2018">View Survey</a>