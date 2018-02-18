City achieve the threepeat, defeating Sydney 2-0 in W-League grand final

Melbourne City have won their third W-League title, defeating Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on a sapping afternoon.
The best team in W-League history did it the hard way, coming from fourth position on the ladder yet took all before them in the semi-final series with wins against the minor premiers Brisbane and the consistent Sydney, who had not been beaten in three months.
Jess Fishlock was the key for the visitors with a goal in the first half after an error at the back from Sydney’s defence where the keeper was caught off the line. Fishlock chipped expertly and City held the lead into the break.
The lead was doubled in the second half from a free kick that Fishlock almost converted, only to see the Sydney keeper parry the ball onto the post. Jodie Taylor was nearby to convert the goal and the match was essentially over with the heat tiring the players and making expansive play difficult.
City ground out the game well and stifled the attacks of Sydney, eventually creating a few late chances of their own.
What a wonderful achievement for City, notching up three successive championships is an astonishing effort. Well played to Sydney who were gallant throughout the contest but 2018 belongs to Melbourne City FC.
Final score
Sydney FC 0
Melbourne City 2
February 18th 2018 @ 8:26pm
anon said | February 18th 2018 @ 8:26pm | ! Report
What was the crowd like?
February 18th 2018 @ 9:38pm
jupiter53 said | February 18th 2018 @ 9:38pm | ! Report
As you say Stuart the first goal came from an excellent shot from Fishlock with Sydney’s keeper “caught off the line”. However at the ground it looked as though a substantial contribution to this was a foul on Bledsoe knocking her to the ground as she initially cleared the ball. Cue calls around me for “VAR, VAR!”
It was good to be part of a decent sized crowd. Melbourne City were certainly the better functioning team on the day, with Sydney not able to fill the substantial hole left by Caitlin Foord’s injury last week. I always enjoy watching Teresa Polias; she was tremendous in the losing team.
February 18th 2018 @ 11:46pm
Grobbelaar said | February 18th 2018 @ 11:46pm | ! Report
Clear foul, that first goal should not have been allowed.
Usually the keepers are treated like sacred cows and you can’t even breathe on them, so very strange that not one official saw anything wrong with the keeper getting bowled over from behind.
Having said that, Fishlock did very well to neatly place it over the keeper into the empty net.
February 18th 2018 @ 10:18pm
Waz said | February 18th 2018 @ 10:18pm | ! Report
Congrats to City, undoubtedly a finals club in the W League.
Coming from 4th to be crowned champions for the second season running though kinda brings the whole finals system in to question – they’re undoubtedly popular with fans and viewers but when they regularly throw up questionable champions it’s probably time to say goodbye to them.
February 18th 2018 @ 11:18pm
Cousin Claudio said | February 18th 2018 @ 11:18pm | ! Report
There are plenty of unused rectangular stadiums in Australia at this time of the year, particularly unused rugby grounds, so why did Victorian Rules throw their fiIthy AFLX money at Hindmarsh Stadium before an Adelaide A-League game and then Allianz Stadium the night before the A-League Womens’ grand final?
Adelaide Oval and the Sydney Cricket Ground right next door, the Swans home ground, were available.
February 18th 2018 @ 11:54pm
Grobbelaar said | February 18th 2018 @ 11:54pm | ! Report
Record crowd for a W-League attendance today, going off memory, I think it was 6,025.
Another win for women’s sport in Australia.