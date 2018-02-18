City achieve the threepeat, defeating Sydney 2-0 in W-League grand final

Melbourne City have won their third W-League title, defeating Sydney FC at Allianz Stadium on a sapping afternoon.

The best team in W-League history did it the hard way, coming from fourth position on the ladder yet took all before them in the semi-final series with wins against the minor premiers Brisbane and the consistent Sydney, who had not been beaten in three months.

Jess Fishlock was the key for the visitors with a goal in the first half after an error at the back from Sydney’s defence where the keeper was caught off the line. Fishlock chipped expertly and City held the lead into the break.

The lead was doubled in the second half from a free kick that Fishlock almost converted, only to see the Sydney keeper parry the ball onto the post. Jodie Taylor was nearby to convert the goal and the match was essentially over with the heat tiring the players and making expansive play difficult.

City ground out the game well and stifled the attacks of Sydney, eventually creating a few late chances of their own.

What a wonderful achievement for City, notching up three successive championships is an astonishing effort. Well played to Sydney who were gallant throughout the contest but 2018 belongs to Melbourne City FC.

Final score

Sydney FC 0

Melbourne City 2