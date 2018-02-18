Eden Park innings start of something special for David Warner?

When Aaron Finch hit a six in the 18th over, he put a full stop on what was a highest ever chase in T-20 international cricket history.

The T-20 match was not as important for Australia as it was to New Zealand, because the Kiwis had to win a game to qualify for the finals.

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro gave New Zealand a blazing start while Ross Taylor provided the finishing touch to take New Zealand to 243-6 at end of 20th over.

Australia started with the word bang, with top edges and mistimed pulls going for six, lifted shots going for boundaries and inside edges just whistling past the stumps.

It was all the luck visitors needed to kick-start the things.

In particular David Warner, who didn’t have a big score to show in white ball format in recent years.

A 20-ball 50 does give him much needed confidence going into the final and also to South Africa, where his experience and contribution with the bat will be invaluable.

To have Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada steaming in when you are out of form would have given South Africa the mental edge.

Given his exploits in South Africa last time around where he managed to get 543 runs in three matches, Australia need in-form Warner to get going.

With D’Arcy Short, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn in good form and now David Warner starting to show his old self, Australia are favourites to win the tri-series.

Now that Warner is back with a bang, watch out as there’s more coming soon. The South African tour could bring out his best.