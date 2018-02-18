England vs New Zealand: T20 Tri-series cricket live scores, blog

New Zealand will face off against England in the T20I Trans-Tasman tri-series on Sunday afternoon at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Join The Roar for the live scores and blog of the game, starting from 5pm AEDT.

The home side have made big scores in their two games at home so far this series (196 and 243) though they surprisingly lost the second time round.

Martin Guptill is in particularly good form with a hundred against the Aussies and will be looking forward to another hitout against the Englishmen.

Engand have a chance to right their past wrongs with this game, but haven’t won a match all series. They have plenty of capable big hitters in Billings, Buttler, Hales and Roy to name a few, but they just haven’t fully clicked yet in this series, in Australia or New Zealand

Under pressure

Jason Roy. The same man who belted England’s highest ODI score during the recently completed series in Australia hasn’t yet fired in the tri-series.

He is fighting to keep his place as opener as he hasn’t yet reached double-figures in this tri-series. Do they stick with an out-of-form Roy in the deciding game or do they go with someone who hasn’t yet been tried as an opener but is in hot form à la Dawid Malan?

What’s at stake?

Both competing teams can still qualify to make the final against Australia. England have a bit more work to do than New Zealand, as they are not only a game behind New Zealand but also have a lower net run rate. England will need at least 11 runs an over from their innings if they are to stand any chance of qualifying for the final. As well as winning the actual game.

Prediction

While England do have plenty of capable players, they haven’t been capable of playing well as a team, relying too much on individual performances.

New Zealand have performed better in pockets of the series other than that pretty horrendous effort in the first match at Sydney. I expect New Zealand to win this game by 40 runs or4 wickets, not neccessarily a belting but not cutting it too fine either, and therefore qualifying to play the final against Australia on Wednesday.

Join The Roar for live scores and blog, starting from 5pm AEDT.