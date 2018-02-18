Lions coach slams Princes Park lighting

Brisbane Lions AFL Women’s coach Craig Starcevich has slammed the quality of the lighting at Princes Park, suggesting it could be a safety hazard for players.

The Lions returned to the winners circle on Saturday night after their impressive 22-point win over Carlton but Starcevich admitted he had a hard time seeing how well his team was performing in patches throughout the evening.

“Nup. Nowhere near it,” Starcevich said when asked if he thought the lights were strong enough.

“Terrible really at ground level. We’re up in the box looking across the ground and we’re all a bit old so we’re trying to see what we’re looking for but not good enough, I don’t think.

“It was just very dark. I’m just thinking, ‘God, is this okay safety-wise for the players?’

“But, anyway, we played and we got through.”

Interim Carlton coach Nick Rutley admitted he had some difficulty watching the action from his vantage point as well.

“It’s a funny one, at training I noticed it a little bit – that was on Thursday – and I thought, ‘Oh well, that’s going to improve because we’re having a game.’

“I think the floodlighting did improve a little bit but it’s hard to see from behind glass in a box as well and when you’re running down to the huddles, you’re not taking a hell of a lot of notice of it but there could be something in that.”

Carlton played most of the game with one or two players behind the ball but Rutley denied he was ignoring the AFL’s controversial memo which asked all AFLW coaches to play a more free-flowing game style.

“We’re definitely not ignoring the memo and it (having extra numbers behind the ball) is not habit either,” he said.

“That comes down to the opposition and how they interpret the rules and how they play the game.

“We don’t have to go up to the stoppages just because the opposition do. If we stay and hold our ground that’s OK – the directive from the AFL is that’s OK.”

The Blues’ defensive game style made it very hard for the Lions to score in the first half; in fact, there was only one goal kicked prior to half-time.

However, Starcevich didn’t have an issue with Carlton’s tactics and rather than seeing them as possibly impacting the spectacle of women’s footy, he embraced them as just another challenge to overcome to secure a victory.

“That’s footy at any level,” he said.

“A lot’s been spoken about that particular topic but you’ve just got to find another way of getting through, so if it means being patient and skilful enough to chip the ball around the (50m) arc and find another avenue in – go for it.”