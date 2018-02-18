Lions vs Sharks: Super Rugby live scores

The Lions will host the Sharks in Round 1 of the new Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores of the match, beginning at 2:15am (AEDT).
Both teams finished the 2017 season strongly, with appearances in the finals series. The sides met in the quarter-final, where the Lions narrowly eliminated the Sharks 23-21. The Lions then went on to lose to the Crusaders in the grand final 25-17.
The Lions will be looking to put their grand final loss behind them by beginning the new year on the right track. After losing the past two Super Rugby grand finals, the Lions will be hoping this season is a case of third time lucky.
The Lions head into the 2018 season in good shape, and expecting good results. Apart from the unfortunate departure of coach Johan Ackermann, the team has largely remained intact.
It remains to be seen whether or not this team has enough to get over the final hurdle this year, but a win in Sunday’s opener against the Sharks should set the tone for the season.
The Sharks will be looking to avenge their 2017 quarter-final loss to the Lions by defeating them in their own backyard. Returning to the site of their heartbreaking loss, emotions will certainly be stirring in the Sharks camp.
The Sharks also head into the 2018 season in good shape after undertaking a strong recruitment drive. After falling short last season, the aggressive recruitment of a number of players suggests the Sharks believe they have the team to improve.
The Sharks have lost a talented halves pairing in Pat Lambie and Cobus Reinach, although, the recruitment of talented flyhalf Rob du Perez should ease those woes.
Both teams are entering the fixture with considerable momentum, after winning all preseason fixtures.
Prediction
Without much to go on since the 2017 season concluded, the prediction here is that the Lions will win. The team had a much stronger 2017 campaign than the Sharks did and with a largely unchanged roster, they should prevail here. The Lions are also at home, which is a nice advantage to have.
Lions to win 24-14.
Join The Roar For live scores of the match between the Lions and the Sharks, starting from 2:15am (AEDT).
4:08am
RobC said | 4:08am | ! Report
Dyantyi MOTM. I would have given it to Kwagga.
Probably they are the two with the best all round performance:
– MM great scrum, around the park. Horrible LO
– Beltin great allround game. Dropped 8 critical points
– AC was awesome, except dropped a pill which led to a 7 pointer
Others did well enough, but quiet
4:15am
Harry Jones said | 4:15am | ! Report
Andre O and L Am were good
Mapoe sliced and diced, though
The wings were wild and wasteful
Rob v Elton was a draw
4:21am
RobC said | 4:21am | ! Report
Next week:
– Lions will maul the divers
– Sharks will not win. 100%. I guarantee it
– Tahs vs STO????? Maybe Tahs. Maybe STO. Have zero idea. Probably Tahs.
4:06am
Harry Jones said | 4:06am | ! Report
Both teams struggled to hold on to the ball after Phase 3
4:07am
Harry Jones said | 4:07am | ! Report
But that’s to be expected in Round 1
4:06am
biltongbek said | 4:06am | ! Report
Good game
4:08am
Harry Jones said | 4:08am | ! Report
Really good win. Lions will be happy to escape with those points.
4:05am
Harry Jones said | 4:05am | ! Report
Important win
4:04am
Harry Jones said | 4:04am | ! Report
Sharks couldn’t form a maul
4:02am
RobC said | 4:02am | ! Report
Wow epic.
4:01am
Harry Jones said | 4:01am | ! Report
Sharks forwards coach better run to the bus and hide
4:03am
RobC said | 4:03am | ! Report
His tight five with him