 

Lions vs Sharks: Super Rugby live scores

Marc Princi Roar Rookie

By , 18 Feb 2018 Marc Princi is a Roar Rookie

    LIVE SCORES

    Scores updated each minute. REFRESH NOW

    Lions vs Sharks

    Super Rugby, 18 February, 2018
    Emirates Airlines Park
    Fulltime - Lions 26, Sharks 19
    Lions   Sharks
    26 FINAL SCORE 19
    4 TRIES 3
    3 CONVERSION KICKS 2
    0 PENALTY GOALS 0
    0 DROP GOALS 0
     
     
    Referee: Glen Jackson
    Touch judges: AJ Jacobs & Cwengile Jadezweni
    TMO: Marius Jonker

    The Lions will host the Sharks in Round 1 of the new Super Rugby season. Join The Roar for live scores of the match, beginning at 2:15am (AEDT).

    Both teams finished the 2017 season strongly, with appearances in the finals series. The sides met in the quarter-final, where the Lions narrowly eliminated the Sharks 23-21. The Lions then went on to lose to the Crusaders in the grand final 25-17.

    The Lions will be looking to put their grand final loss behind them by beginning the new year on the right track. After losing the past two Super Rugby grand finals, the Lions will be hoping this season is a case of third time lucky.

    The Lions head into the 2018 season in good shape, and expecting good results. Apart from the unfortunate departure of coach Johan Ackermann, the team has largely remained intact.

    It remains to be seen whether or not this team has enough to get over the final hurdle this year, but a win in Sunday’s opener against the Sharks should set the tone for the season.

    The Sharks will be looking to avenge their 2017 quarter-final loss to the Lions by defeating them in their own backyard. Returning to the site of their heartbreaking loss, emotions will certainly be stirring in the Sharks camp.

    The Sharks also head into the 2018 season in good shape after undertaking a strong recruitment drive. After falling short last season, the aggressive recruitment of a number of players suggests the Sharks believe they have the team to improve.

    The Sharks have lost a talented halves pairing in Pat Lambie and Cobus Reinach, although, the recruitment of talented flyhalf Rob du Perez should ease those woes.

    Both teams are entering the fixture with considerable momentum, after winning all preseason fixtures.

    Prediction
    Without much to go on since the 2017 season concluded, the prediction here is that the Lions will win. The team had a much stronger 2017 campaign than the Sharks did and with a largely unchanged roster, they should prevail here. The Lions are also at home, which is a nice advantage to have.

    Lions to win 24-14.

    Join The Roar For live scores of the match between the Lions and the Sharks, starting from 2:15am (AEDT).

    The Crowd Says (70)

    • Roar Guru

      4:08am
      RobC said | 4:08am | ! Report

      Dyantyi MOTM. I would have given it to Kwagga.

      Probably they are the two with the best all round performance:
      – MM great scrum, around the park. Horrible LO
      – Beltin great allround game. Dropped 8 critical points
      – AC was awesome, except dropped a pill which led to a 7 pointer

      Others did well enough, but quiet

      • Roar Guru

        4:15am
        Harry Jones said | 4:15am | ! Report

        Andre O and L Am were good
        Mapoe sliced and diced, though
        The wings were wild and wasteful
        Rob v Elton was a draw

        • Roar Guru

          4:21am
          RobC said | 4:21am | ! Report

          Next week:
          – Lions will maul the divers
          – Sharks will not win. 100%. I guarantee it
          – Tahs vs STO????? Maybe Tahs. Maybe STO. Have zero idea. Probably Tahs.

    • Roar Guru

      4:06am
      Harry Jones said | 4:06am | ! Report

      Both teams struggled to hold on to the ball after Phase 3

    • Roar Guru

      4:06am
      biltongbek said | 4:06am | ! Report

      Good game

      • Roar Guru

        4:08am
        Harry Jones said | 4:08am | ! Report

        Really good win. Lions will be happy to escape with those points.

    • Roar Guru

      4:05am
      Harry Jones said | 4:05am | ! Report

      Important win

    • Roar Guru

      4:04am
      Harry Jones said | 4:04am | ! Report

      Sharks couldn’t form a maul

    • Roar Guru

      4:02am
      RobC said | 4:02am | ! Report

      Wow epic.

    • Roar Guru

      4:01am
      Harry Jones said | 4:01am | ! Report

      Sharks forwards coach better run to the bus and hide

