Collingwood’s Jordan De Goey could face missing the start of another AFL season for off-field issues after being caught drink driving.
De Goey informed the club that he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.095 per cent – nearly double the legal limit – after a random breath test in Port Melbourne on Saturday night.
His licence was immediately suspended and he was disqualified from driving for six months.
Club officials will meet on Monday to decide how to handle the matter, with the Magpies declining to comment further until then.
The incident comes a year after he was suspended for three games for lying to the club when he claimed a broken hand suffered in a bar fight in St Kilda was incurred while playing with his dog.
De Goey missed the first three matches of the season while he recovered from the injury and then served his club-imposed suspension.
The Pies laboured to a 2-4 start in his absence and their season never fully recovered, Nathan Buckley’s side finishing 13th with a 9-12-1 record.
The 21-year-old’s latest indiscretion comes just weeks after veteran teammate Tyson Goldsack publicly took him to task over his fitness levels.
“He’s definitely not as fit as he could be, but he is learning himself how fit he can be,” Goldsack said.
“In another four or five weeks, he’ll be ready to go.”
De Goey’s 2017 season was cut short after round 21 when he underwent hip flexor surgery.
He suffered a setback in December when the injury flared after a knock at training.
The No.5 pick at the 2014 draft has played 50 games in three seasons with the club.
February 18th 2018 @ 1:10pm
Kane said | February 18th 2018 @ 1:10pm | ! Report
Interested to see what Eddie says about this on his radio show, probably nothing considering it’s one of his own. Will be interesting to see what Collingwood do to him after their so called culture change after their review last year and with this blokes chequered past. If they’re serious it will be a 7 week suspension and the biggest fine allowed under AFLPA rules. This bloke’s fast becoming the next Harley Bennell and it’s the perfect chance to make a stance if their fair dinkum about what they preach.
February 18th 2018 @ 2:39pm
Sam said | February 18th 2018 @ 2:39pm | ! Report
Eddie won’t do a thing.Just ‘boys being boys’.
February 18th 2018 @ 3:00pm
TomC said | February 18th 2018 @ 3:00pm | ! Report
Jordan de Goey is a big guy. To blow .095 he’d probably need to have had seven or eight in a relatively short session.
So apart from the illegality and the risks to himself and other drivers, even just in footy terms it’s a really poor thing to do.
A couple of weeks ago Goldsack said De Goey ‘wasn’t as fit as he could be’. At the time I thought that was a reference to his hip injury but perhaps it was something else. If you’re emboldened enough to have a decent sized drinking session at this time of year, chances are it’s been going on a while.
This might be a serious problem for the Pies.
February 18th 2018 @ 3:39pm
peter chrisp said | February 18th 2018 @ 3:39pm | ! Report
Isn’t this a second time he’s come under fire? There is no excuse why put your life & others at risk?
February 18th 2018 @ 4:56pm
fabian gulino said | February 18th 2018 @ 4:56pm | ! Report
If Eddie was serious about drink driving which is not on I dont care who this moron is footballer or no footballer,he should be sacked on the spot now,not monday etc.