Collingwood’s Jordan De Goey could face missing the start of another AFL season for off-field issues after being caught drink driving.

De Goey informed the club that he returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.095 per cent – nearly double the legal limit – after a random breath test in Port Melbourne on Saturday night.

His licence was immediately suspended and he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Club officials will meet on Monday to decide how to handle the matter, with the Magpies declining to comment further until then.

The incident comes a year after he was suspended for three games for lying to the club when he claimed a broken hand suffered in a bar fight in St Kilda was incurred while playing with his dog.

De Goey missed the first three matches of the season while he recovered from the injury and then served his club-imposed suspension.

The Pies laboured to a 2-4 start in his absence and their season never fully recovered, Nathan Buckley’s side finishing 13th with a 9-12-1 record.

The 21-year-old’s latest indiscretion comes just weeks after veteran teammate Tyson Goldsack publicly took him to task over his fitness levels.

“He’s definitely not as fit as he could be, but he is learning himself how fit he can be,” Goldsack said.

“In another four or five weeks, he’ll be ready to go.”

De Goey’s 2017 season was cut short after round 21 when he underwent hip flexor surgery.

He suffered a setback in December when the injury flared after a knock at training.

The No.5 pick at the 2014 draft has played 50 games in three seasons with the club.