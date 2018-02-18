 

Perth Wildcats vs Cairns Taipans: NBL live scores, blog

    Perth Wildcats vs Cairns Taipans

    2017/18 NBL Season, February 18, 2018
    Perth Arena, Perth, WA
    Perth Wildcats Cairns Taipans
    89 SCORE 61
    20 Q1 19
    27 Q2 11
    21 Q3 10
    21 Q4 21

    The Perth Wildcats will look to secure third spot on the NBL table when they host the Cairns Taipans in the final game of the season. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).

    Perth have been far from their usual consistent self in 2017-18 and find themselves out of contention for a home semi-final, despite having a spot locked in the top four.

    They can still slump to fourth position though. Provided the New Zealand Breakers beat the Sydney Kings in the earlier game on Sunday, Perth must not only beat Cairns, but keep their percentage above that of the Breakers to retain third position.

    With the semi-finals upon us, the advantage in finishing third will be avoiding a series with minor premiers Melbourne United, who are brimming with talent and in superb form.

    A trip to Adelaide won’t be any easier, but while neither the Wildcats or Breakers would tell you, they would both prefer to avoid playing Melbourne.

    Unfortunately, Perth’s form in the last couple of games doesn’t indicate they will be able to hold third should results go against them. They come into the final game of the season on the back of three straight losses, including one to Melbourne last time out.

    That was a poor performance at both ends of the court, while their loss to Cairns just a week ago will leave the Wildcats nervous. Their defence, which Trevor Gleeson has drilled into his teams over the years has been lacking with Cairns – who are the lowest scoring team in the league – managing to rack up 85 points in Perth last Friday.

    They need to find some consistency in a hurry, but it’ll be hard to do against Aaron Fearne’s men who have a way of grinding and staying in contests.

    Like Perth, their consistency has been poor in doing that throughout the second half of the season, but they showed plenty in Perth last week and will be reasonably refreshed for the final game of the season, having spent nine days without a game.

    While their defence was impressive, they turned it into a shootout and Perth couldn’t answer. Jarrad Weeks, Cameron Gliddon and Nnanna Egwu were all superb from outside the arc and it led to a boilover.

    If the Taipans can’t find a way to match that this time though, things will turn in this match-up.

    Prediction
    The Wildcats will find a way to shut down Cairns’ three-point shooting and as a result, should come away with the win and third place in a low-scoring affair.

    Wildcats by 4.

    Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the final regular season clash in 2017-18 from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.

    One of the mainstays of The Roar, Scott Pryde has written over 1,100 articles covering everything from rugby league to basketball, from tennis to cricket. You can follow him on Twitter @sk_pryde.

    • Roar Guru

      8:56pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:56pm | ! Report

      Thanks for joining me this evening on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2017-18 NBL season. Hopefully you enjoyed it.

      We will be back with Australia’s next two World Cup Qualification goes, the first of those being on Thursday night at 7:30pm (AEDT) as they take on the Philippines.

      Before that, join me from 12:30pm (AEDT) tomorrow for the NBA All-Stars match.

      Bye for now.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:52pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:52pm | ! Report

      SEMI-FINAL FIXTURES

      The Roar will carry live coverage of every NBL finals game.

      All times AEDT.

      MELBOURNE UNITED vs NEW ZEALAND BREAKERS
      Game 1 – Saturday March 3, 5:30pm at Hisense Arena
      Game 2 – Monday March 5, 5:30pm at Spark Arena
      Game 3 – Sunday March 11 – TBC at Hisense Arena

      ADELAIDE 36ERS vs PERTH WILDCATS
      Game 1 – Saturday March 3, 7:30pm at Titanium Security Arena
      Game 2 – Friday March 9, 9:30pm at Perth Arena
      Game 3 – Sunday March 11, TBC at Titanium Security Arena

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:51pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:51pm | ! Report

      Huge shoutout to Stephen Weigh. Not the best note to end his career on, but it’s been a fantastic one for the forward.

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:51pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:51pm | ! Report

      Thoughts on the game Roarers?

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:51pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:51pm | ! Report

      FULLTIME

      Perth can’t quite run down the clock with 24.4 to go, but they will go most of the way. Vague will eventually take the shot from well downtown, but that’s no good.

      A huge confidence-building victory for the Wildcats as we head into the finals. They lock up third place on the table with this 28-point thumping of the Taipans who have a stack of soul-searching to do during the off-season.

      All in all though, a great performance for the Wildcats tonight. They need to now back that up and playing superbly against the 36ers, where they will be lacking home court advantage.

      Perth Wildcats – 89
      Cairns Taipans – 61

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:49pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:49pm | ! Report

      Q4 0′

      Fisher makes both.

      Wildcats – 89
      Taipans – 61

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:48pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:48pm | ! Report

      Q4 0′

      Kernich-Drew misses both, but they grab an offensive board before there’s a turnaround.

      Now Evans Jr down the floor and a foul is blown as the Taipans push into the paint. 24 seconds on the clock.

      Wildcats – 89
      Taipans – 59

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:47pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:47pm | ! Report

      Q4 0′

      Kernich-Drew into the paint and he draws a foul now. Good little bit of aggression there.

      Wildcats – 89
      Taipans – 59

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:47pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:47pm | ! Report

      Q4 1′

      This is an embarrassing performance from the Taipans to end their season really. Another turnover at the end of the shot clock, then it’s Perth on the attack with a few missed layups.

      Back up the other end and Fisher drops a three.

      Wildcats – 89
      Taipans – 59

      Reply
    • Roar Guru

      8:45pm
      Scott Pryde said | 8:45pm | ! Report

      Q4 1′

      Evans Jr tries to fire back and misses, before Vague getting some court time comes up with a miss as well

      Cairns back down the floor and there’s a foul.

      Wildcats – 89
      Taipans – 56

      Reply
