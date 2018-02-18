Perth Wildcats vs Cairns Taipans: NBL live scores, blog

The Perth Wildcats will look to secure third spot on the NBL table when they host the Cairns Taipans in the final game of the season. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).
Perth have been far from their usual consistent self in 2017-18 and find themselves out of contention for a home semi-final, despite having a spot locked in the top four.
They can still slump to fourth position though. Provided the New Zealand Breakers beat the Sydney Kings in the earlier game on Sunday, Perth must not only beat Cairns, but keep their percentage above that of the Breakers to retain third position.
With the semi-finals upon us, the advantage in finishing third will be avoiding a series with minor premiers Melbourne United, who are brimming with talent and in superb form.
A trip to Adelaide won’t be any easier, but while neither the Wildcats or Breakers would tell you, they would both prefer to avoid playing Melbourne.
Unfortunately, Perth’s form in the last couple of games doesn’t indicate they will be able to hold third should results go against them. They come into the final game of the season on the back of three straight losses, including one to Melbourne last time out.
That was a poor performance at both ends of the court, while their loss to Cairns just a week ago will leave the Wildcats nervous. Their defence, which Trevor Gleeson has drilled into his teams over the years has been lacking with Cairns – who are the lowest scoring team in the league – managing to rack up 85 points in Perth last Friday.
They need to find some consistency in a hurry, but it’ll be hard to do against Aaron Fearne’s men who have a way of grinding and staying in contests.
Like Perth, their consistency has been poor in doing that throughout the second half of the season, but they showed plenty in Perth last week and will be reasonably refreshed for the final game of the season, having spent nine days without a game.
While their defence was impressive, they turned it into a shootout and Perth couldn’t answer. Jarrad Weeks, Cameron Gliddon and Nnanna Egwu were all superb from outside the arc and it led to a boilover.
If the Taipans can’t find a way to match that this time though, things will turn in this match-up.
Prediction
The Wildcats will find a way to shut down Cairns’ three-point shooting and as a result, should come away with the win and third place in a low-scoring affair.
Wildcats by 4.
8:56pm
8:56pm
8:52pm
8:52pm
SEMI-FINAL FIXTURES
All times AEDT.
MELBOURNE UNITED vs NEW ZEALAND BREAKERS
Game 1 – Saturday March 3, 5:30pm at Hisense Arena
Game 2 – Monday March 5, 5:30pm at Spark Arena
Game 3 – Sunday March 11 – TBC at Hisense Arena
ADELAIDE 36ERS vs PERTH WILDCATS
Game 1 – Saturday March 3, 7:30pm at Titanium Security Arena
Game 2 – Friday March 9, 9:30pm at Perth Arena
Game 3 – Sunday March 11, TBC at Titanium Security Arena
8:51pm
8:51pm
Huge shoutout to Stephen Weigh. Not the best note to end his career on, but it’s been a fantastic one for the forward.
8:51pm
8:51pm
8:51pm
8:51pm
FULLTIME
Perth can’t quite run down the clock with 24.4 to go, but they will go most of the way. Vague will eventually take the shot from well downtown, but that’s no good.
A huge confidence-building victory for the Wildcats as we head into the finals. They lock up third place on the table with this 28-point thumping of the Taipans who have a stack of soul-searching to do during the off-season.
All in all though, a great performance for the Wildcats tonight. They need to now back that up and playing superbly against the 36ers, where they will be lacking home court advantage.
Perth Wildcats – 89
Cairns Taipans – 61
8:49pm
8:49pm
Q4 0′
Fisher makes both.
Wildcats – 89
Taipans – 61
8:48pm
8:48pm
Q4 0′
Kernich-Drew misses both, but they grab an offensive board before there’s a turnaround.
Now Evans Jr down the floor and a foul is blown as the Taipans push into the paint. 24 seconds on the clock.
Wildcats – 89
Taipans – 59
8:47pm
8:47pm
Q4 0′
Kernich-Drew into the paint and he draws a foul now. Good little bit of aggression there.
Wildcats – 89
Taipans – 59
8:47pm
8:47pm
Q4 1′
This is an embarrassing performance from the Taipans to end their season really. Another turnover at the end of the shot clock, then it’s Perth on the attack with a few missed layups.
Back up the other end and Fisher drops a three.
Wildcats – 89
Taipans – 59
8:45pm
8:45pm
Q4 1′
Evans Jr tries to fire back and misses, before Vague getting some court time comes up with a miss as well
Cairns back down the floor and there’s a foul.
Wildcats – 89
Taipans – 56