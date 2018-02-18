Perth Wildcats vs Cairns Taipans: NBL live scores, blog

The Perth Wildcats will look to secure third spot on the NBL table when they host the Cairns Taipans in the final game of the season. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7pm (AEDT).

Perth have been far from their usual consistent self in 2017-18 and find themselves out of contention for a home semi-final, despite having a spot locked in the top four.

They can still slump to fourth position though. Provided the New Zealand Breakers beat the Sydney Kings in the earlier game on Sunday, Perth must not only beat Cairns, but keep their percentage above that of the Breakers to retain third position.

With the semi-finals upon us, the advantage in finishing third will be avoiding a series with minor premiers Melbourne United, who are brimming with talent and in superb form.

A trip to Adelaide won’t be any easier, but while neither the Wildcats or Breakers would tell you, they would both prefer to avoid playing Melbourne.

Unfortunately, Perth’s form in the last couple of games doesn’t indicate they will be able to hold third should results go against them. They come into the final game of the season on the back of three straight losses, including one to Melbourne last time out.

That was a poor performance at both ends of the court, while their loss to Cairns just a week ago will leave the Wildcats nervous. Their defence, which Trevor Gleeson has drilled into his teams over the years has been lacking with Cairns – who are the lowest scoring team in the league – managing to rack up 85 points in Perth last Friday.

They need to find some consistency in a hurry, but it’ll be hard to do against Aaron Fearne’s men who have a way of grinding and staying in contests.

Like Perth, their consistency has been poor in doing that throughout the second half of the season, but they showed plenty in Perth last week and will be reasonably refreshed for the final game of the season, having spent nine days without a game.

While their defence was impressive, they turned it into a shootout and Perth couldn’t answer. Jarrad Weeks, Cameron Gliddon and Nnanna Egwu were all superb from outside the arc and it led to a boilover.

If the Taipans can’t find a way to match that this time though, things will turn in this match-up.

Prediction

The Wildcats will find a way to shut down Cairns’ three-point shooting and as a result, should come away with the win and third place in a low-scoring affair.

Wildcats by 4.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the final regular season clash in 2017-18 from 7pm (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment below.