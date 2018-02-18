Could rugby league be rugby union’s saviour?

For some time there has been a divide between rugby league and rugby union but is it time to put arguments aside?

Is there a way to really compare the codes?

To make this a bit more simple, let’s just focus on the backline rather then the complete different skill set a forward would have to develop. Even though of course a backline player’s skill set still has to change, it is fair to say it as not as drastic as a forward’s role.

The most obvious example is of course Israel Folau whose natural ability would make him a star on almost any pitch he walks on – besides a AFL pitch of course.

Arguably the best player on the pitch for Australia is his winger counterpart and former Storm prospect Marika Koroibete who has shocked many.

The moment he left for the Melbourne Rebels I thought what a loss for the Storm, but wow what a star he has become in rugby.

So what does the Storm do? They get Josh Ado Carr – an almost complete replica of the man himself – extremely quick, agile and strong.

The NRL has a endless depth of talent and it is not the end of the world if we send a few players to the other code.

Just look at what Koroibete has done to the Wallabies since he has transferred. Not only do you have an absolute try-scoring machine, he is possibly the best defensive player in the backline which is not what you would expect from a winger.

Could rugby league adapt a superstar playmaker into rugby? Bernard Foley is a much debated figure among rugby fans.

I personally think he does has a lot of skill he just does not consistently display it enough.

Could you imagine if Cooper Cronk or the likes of him crossed the rugby border? It would be very interesting to see, but obviously that would be a long time down the road.