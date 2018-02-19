Behind the barriers: Five bets for Monday February 19

A double header in NSW is on the cards for punters this Monday, with programs at Lismore and Bathurst. Here are the five bets across all meetings.

Bet One- Win- Lismore Race One Number 3 I’m Rosie

Looks a race in two between it and Pipe Dream Lass. I’ve landed with I’m Rosie. It’s rare that Mel Eggleston hops the border but when the stable does, they rarely leave empty handed.

Two trials leading in have been quite good, she draws a good gate and should be on speed, which is the place to be for sure at Lismore.

Bet Two- Win- Lismore Race Two Number 4 Otto’s Brother

Matty Dunn trains this gelding, who is on debut. He hasn’t trialled like a star or anything like that leading in, but he has trialled well enough to suggest he can knock this race off first up. Has been accepted/scratched a few times which is the lingering doubt, but the Dunn/Fradd combo, especially in NSW, is outstanding.

Bet Three- Each-Way- Lismore Race Four Number 1 Stormcraft

Former Darren Weir runner who had made his debut for David Kelly at Grafton where the market said he’d need the run and that is how it panned out as he battled away okay on a soft track, something he doesn’t really like.

Gate is no help, and $7.50 at the moment is probably unders, so I think perhaps wait til later on in the day and you’ll get a better price. I’d be having him 1×3.

Bet Four- Win- Bathurst Race One Number 1 Turcotte

Think he is a really good bet in the opener. Half turned it up last Sunday at Bathurst when third to Loves A Hassle. Looked all over a winner but he turned it up when looming to win, with the high head carriage hardly ideal. Blinkers go on and does Matthew Cahill, who rides Cameron Crockett horses very well.



Bet Five- Each-Way- Bathurst Race Two Number 5 Just Gets’em

I think in a very thin race, you can back this horse 1×3. Just got too far back last time out over the mile at Orange but I liked the way he found the line late behind Resort. Already two subsequent winners from the race and I think the mile up to 1800m looks ideal. If he can take advantage of the draw, I think he’ll run a beauty.