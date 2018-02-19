The best player on your AFL team

Dockers captain Nathan Fyfe applauds the crowd after their Round 5 AFL match between the Fremantle Dockers and the North Melbourne Kangaroos at Domain Stadium in Perth, Saturday, April 22, 2017. (AAP Image/Travis Anderson)

Ever wondered who the best player on every AFL team was? Wonder no longer – I’ve made the ultimate list!

Adelaide Crows- Matt Crouch

Averaged 33 possessions in 25 games last year, an unassuming consistent performer who deserves to be known as one of the elite in the competition.

Brisbane Lions- Dayne Beams

Averaged well over 20 possessions in 19 games and managed to kick 20 goals last Season.

Carlton Blues- Marc Murphy

Averaged nearly 30 possessions a game last season in every game.

Collingwood Magpies- Taylor Adams

An astute pick up from the Greater Western Sydney Giants. Averaged nearly 30 possessions last season and managed to play every game. Had the most possessions out of any Magpies player.

Essendon Bombers- Zach Merrett

Averaged 30 possessions last year and he only missed the one game.

Fremantle Dockers- Nat Fyfe

Leads from the front, the obvious stand out as a player for the Dockers.

Geelong Cats- Patrick Dangerfield

Averaged nearly thirty possessions and kicked a remarkable 45 goals for the season.

Gold Coast Suns- Tom Lynch

Managed to average over two goals a game last year and is a key player structurally for the Suns, playing centre half forward.

Greater Western Sydney Giants- Josh Kelly

Managed to poll over 20 votes in the Brownlow Medal last season and averaged almost 30 possessions per game. Kelly is a quiet achiever, who always plays his role for the team.

Hawthorn Hawks- Tom Mitchell

Finished second in the Brownlow Medal last season. Acquired less than 30 possessions on only two occasions, averaged well over 30 possessions a game.

Melbourne Demons- Michael Hibberd

Despite playing only 18 games last Season, he managed to get All Australian selection, he averaged over 25 possessions last year, despite playing in the back line.

North Melbourne Kangaroos- Shaun Higgins

Doesn’t have to get a lot of the ball to make an impact. Averaged five tackles per game and kicked eighteen goals.

Port Adelaide Power- Robbie Gray

Averaged two goals a game, despite averaging under 20 possessions a game he still got selected in the All Australian team last year.

Richmond Tigers- Dustin Martin

Won the Norm Smith Medal, along with the Brownlow Medal last year, the obvious choice.

St Kilda Saints- Jack Steven

Averaged over twenty disposals a game last Season and always played his role for the team.

Sydney Swans- Luke Parker

Got the most possessions and tackles for the Swans in the 2017 season.

West Coast Eagles- Andrew Gaff

Played every game, averaging nearly thirty possessions a game last year.

Western Bulldogs- Marcus Bontempelli

Capable of going forward and kicking a goal, averaged nearly a goal per game last year, every possession he gets is valuable.