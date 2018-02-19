The best player on your AFL team

Ever wondered who the best player on every AFL team was? Wonder no longer – I’ve made the ultimate list!
Adelaide Crows- Matt Crouch
Averaged 33 possessions in 25 games last year, an unassuming consistent performer who deserves to be known as one of the elite in the competition.
Brisbane Lions- Dayne Beams
Averaged well over 20 possessions in 19 games and managed to kick 20 goals last Season.
Carlton Blues- Marc Murphy
Averaged nearly 30 possessions a game last season in every game.
Collingwood Magpies- Taylor Adams
An astute pick up from the Greater Western Sydney Giants. Averaged nearly 30 possessions last season and managed to play every game. Had the most possessions out of any Magpies player.
Essendon Bombers- Zach Merrett
Averaged 30 possessions last year and he only missed the one game.
Fremantle Dockers- Nat Fyfe
Leads from the front, the obvious stand out as a player for the Dockers.
Geelong Cats- Patrick Dangerfield
Averaged nearly thirty possessions and kicked a remarkable 45 goals for the season.
Gold Coast Suns- Tom Lynch
Managed to average over two goals a game last year and is a key player structurally for the Suns, playing centre half forward.
Greater Western Sydney Giants- Josh Kelly
Managed to poll over 20 votes in the Brownlow Medal last season and averaged almost 30 possessions per game. Kelly is a quiet achiever, who always plays his role for the team.
Hawthorn Hawks- Tom Mitchell
Finished second in the Brownlow Medal last season. Acquired less than 30 possessions on only two occasions, averaged well over 30 possessions a game.
Melbourne Demons- Michael Hibberd
Despite playing only 18 games last Season, he managed to get All Australian selection, he averaged over 25 possessions last year, despite playing in the back line.
North Melbourne Kangaroos- Shaun Higgins
Doesn’t have to get a lot of the ball to make an impact. Averaged five tackles per game and kicked eighteen goals.
Port Adelaide Power- Robbie Gray
Averaged two goals a game, despite averaging under 20 possessions a game he still got selected in the All Australian team last year.
Richmond Tigers- Dustin Martin
Won the Norm Smith Medal, along with the Brownlow Medal last year, the obvious choice.
St Kilda Saints- Jack Steven
Averaged over twenty disposals a game last Season and always played his role for the team.
Sydney Swans- Luke Parker
Got the most possessions and tackles for the Swans in the 2017 season.
West Coast Eagles- Andrew Gaff
Played every game, averaging nearly thirty possessions a game last year.
Western Bulldogs- Marcus Bontempelli
Capable of going forward and kicking a goal, averaged nearly a goal per game last year, every possession he gets is valuable.
Jake the Peg said | February 19th 2018 @ 8:32am | ! Report
Got halfway through the list until I realised it’s a highest average possession list. Stats aren’t everything people. You need to look deeper.
I ate pies said | February 19th 2018 @ 8:56am | ! Report
I was thinking the same thing. By rights the Dogs best player should be Jack Macrae, because he gets more possessions than Bontempelli.
Rob said | February 19th 2018 @ 9:07am | ! Report
I stopped taking it seriously when the first paragraph ended in an !
JamesH said | February 19th 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
I know it’s all subjective but here is my list of players in your list who are not the best player in their side (with guys you could potentially have listed instead):
Crouch (Sloane)
Adams (Pendlebury)
Merrett (Hurley, Daniher)
Hibberd (Viney, Jones)
Higgins (Brown, Tarrant)
Parker (Franklin, Kennedy)
Gaff (Kennedy, McGovern)
I’m pretty staggered that you listed Parker and Adams ahead of Franklin and Pendlebury respectively.
Aransan said | February 19th 2018 @ 11:48am | ! Report
I rate Hurley above Merrett and Daniher, but the latter two still have significant upside — especially Daniher. Merrett will benefit from the stronger Essendon midfield this year.
TomC said | February 19th 2018 @ 12:00pm | ! Report
I’m curious about how the recruitment of Lever will affect Hurley. How do you see those two working together, Aransan? Hurley to play as a sweeping half back with Lever playing more man-on-man?
Dalgety Carrington said | February 19th 2018 @ 12:03pm | ! Report
I think you’re getting the blue and red club mixed up with the black and red club there TomC.
Col from Brissie said | February 19th 2018 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
Jeez Tom, Essendon traded in some good players but when did they get Lever? I thought he was happy going to Melbourne.
AdelaideDocker said | February 19th 2018 @ 12:05pm | ! Report
Yeah, you’ve definitely got Melbourne and Essendon confused.
Monday mornings, hey?
Aransan said | February 19th 2018 @ 3:23pm | ! Report
Tom, Essendon don’t need key position backs in addition to what they have already. Their policy dating to Sheedy’s time is to build the spine first and then recruit players around them. More clubs would do better to grow their own key position players than trying to poach them from other clubs.
JamesH said | February 19th 2018 @ 1:47pm | ! Report
No dispute about Merrett being very good or having upside, I just think he’s not quite on par with Hurley or Daniher yet.
Aransan said | February 19th 2018 @ 3:26pm | ! Report
I rate Merrett marginally higher than Daniher so far in his footy career, but I expect both to improve this year and Daniher to go ahead of him — these big players typically take 5 years to mature.
Chris said | February 19th 2018 @ 9:54am | ! Report
Scott Pendlebury was showing signs of ageing last year. I love my Magpies but the truth is we are planning for the future and Scott represents the old guard. We adore him and want him around but the Treloars’ and Adams’ are going to give us joy in the foreseeable future!
AdelaideDocker said | February 19th 2018 @ 10:05am | ! Report
The list states the obvious a fair few times, but it’s solid enough. A bit shallow in describing why the players are chosen.
The major problem I have with it is it seems to be just quoting highest-possession getters, and neglecting any deeper analysis.
Also – Taylor Adams? Best in Collngwood’s side? That’s a surprise, to say the very least.
Paul D said | February 19th 2018 @ 11:32am | ! Report
Truet, but not as surprising as reading that Parker is better than Lance Franklin
Nick said | February 19th 2018 @ 10:15am | ! Report
My annoyance with the article was the naming of the clubs ie Saint Kilda Saints, north Melbourne Kangaroos who speaks of their clubs like that.
AdelaideDocker said | February 19th 2018 @ 11:07am | ! Report
It’s generally the editors who do that, to be fair.