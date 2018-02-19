Can the Waratahs overcome a horrendous Super Rugby draw?

SANZAAR has done its best to stuff up the Super Rugby tournament over the last three years, but the governing body has surpassed itself in the stupidity stakes with the Waratahs’ first seven weeks.

The travel schedule is not only insane, it borders on being physically and mentally dangerous. In order, the Waratahs will play in:

Sydney against the Stormers;

Durban against Sharks;

Buenos Aires against Jaguares;

Sydney against Rebels before a bye round;

Canberra against the Brumbies; and

Tokyo against the Sunwolves.

The flying times are as follows:

Sydney to Durban: 13 hours 38 minutes;

Durban to Buenos Aires: 17 hours and 35 minutes;

Buenos Aires to Sydney: 15 hours 50 minutes;

Sydney to Canberra and back: 1 hour and 36 minutes; and

Sydney to Tokyo and back: 19 hours and 10 minutes.

That’s a tick under 68 hours in the air, not including the time to and from airports, training sessions and – in case SANZAAR had forgotten – 480 minutes of elite rugby.

The 68 hours in the air is the equivalent of flying Sydney to London and return and then jumping on another plane back to London.

Nobody in their right mind would schedule such a draconian itinerary as a passenger, let alone to train for and play rugby as well. Any passenger who did would be helped into a straitjacket.

Did SANZAAR double check the Waratahs itinerary? Obviously not.

The pressure will mount on Waratahs skipper Michael Hooper to overcome SANZAAR’s stupidity, because if the Waratahs aren’t on top of the Australian conference after seven weeks, their season will be in tatters. Again.

It’s a huge ask, but coach Daryl Gibson can relieve some of that pressure by making Kurtley Beale vice-captain. His return will be paramount not only to the team but to Israel Folau as well.

The champion fullback sorely missed his playmaking partner during last season’s Super Rugby, but that’s all in the past.

Lock Rob Simmons’ surprise switch from the Reds to the Tahs will be another bonus to support Sekope Kepu, Paddy Ryan, Jack Dempsey, Ned Hanigan and Hooper up front.

No doubt coach Gibson will start the tournament with Nick Phipps and Bernard Foley as the pivots, providing they are fit. But it won’t take long before 24-year-old Jake Gordon and 22-year-old Mack Mason are not only first-choice pivots but hold their positions for the long term.

If Gibson has a problem, it’s a third of the 39-strong Waratah squad that wouldn’t have played ten Super games – in fact, seven of the 13 are Super Rugby debutants.

It’s a long and demanding season made even more draconian for the Waratahs by SANZAAR.

The Waratahs chances will depend heavily on Michael Hooper, Kurtley Beale, Sekope Kepu, and Israel Folau.

Bring it on, and stuff SANZAAR.