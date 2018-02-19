Can the Waratahs overcome a horrendous Super Rugby draw?

SANZAAR has done its best to stuff up the Super Rugby tournament over the last three years, but the governing body has surpassed itself in the stupidity stakes with the Waratahs’ first seven weeks.
The travel schedule is not only insane, it borders on being physically and mentally dangerous. In order, the Waratahs will play in:
- Sydney against the Stormers;
- Durban against Sharks;
- Buenos Aires against Jaguares;
- Sydney against Rebels before a bye round;
- Canberra against the Brumbies; and
- Tokyo against the Sunwolves.
The flying times are as follows:
- Sydney to Durban: 13 hours 38 minutes;
- Durban to Buenos Aires: 17 hours and 35 minutes;
- Buenos Aires to Sydney: 15 hours 50 minutes;
- Sydney to Canberra and back: 1 hour and 36 minutes; and
- Sydney to Tokyo and back: 19 hours and 10 minutes.
That’s a tick under 68 hours in the air, not including the time to and from airports, training sessions and – in case SANZAAR had forgotten – 480 minutes of elite rugby.
The 68 hours in the air is the equivalent of flying Sydney to London and return and then jumping on another plane back to London.
Nobody in their right mind would schedule such a draconian itinerary as a passenger, let alone to train for and play rugby as well. Any passenger who did would be helped into a straitjacket.
Did SANZAAR double check the Waratahs itinerary? Obviously not.
The pressure will mount on Waratahs skipper Michael Hooper to overcome SANZAAR’s stupidity, because if the Waratahs aren’t on top of the Australian conference after seven weeks, their season will be in tatters. Again.
It’s a huge ask, but coach Daryl Gibson can relieve some of that pressure by making Kurtley Beale vice-captain. His return will be paramount not only to the team but to Israel Folau as well.
The champion fullback sorely missed his playmaking partner during last season’s Super Rugby, but that’s all in the past.
Lock Rob Simmons’ surprise switch from the Reds to the Tahs will be another bonus to support Sekope Kepu, Paddy Ryan, Jack Dempsey, Ned Hanigan and Hooper up front.
No doubt coach Gibson will start the tournament with Nick Phipps and Bernard Foley as the pivots, providing they are fit. But it won’t take long before 24-year-old Jake Gordon and 22-year-old Mack Mason are not only first-choice pivots but hold their positions for the long term.
If Gibson has a problem, it’s a third of the 39-strong Waratah squad that wouldn’t have played ten Super games – in fact, seven of the 13 are Super Rugby debutants.
It’s a long and demanding season made even more draconian for the Waratahs by SANZAAR.
The Waratahs chances will depend heavily on Michael Hooper, Kurtley Beale, Sekope Kepu, and Israel Folau.
Bring it on, and stuff SANZAAR.
Fionn
Matches in SA and Argentina in consecutive weeks is a tough prospect, but the Brumbies managed it last year and even got 2 wins in a row. The return trip to Sydney makes it tough as it robs the Waratahs of some advantages of a home match, but that’s Super Rugby.
The Waratahs have the started Wallaby 3, 4, 6, 7, 10, 12 and 15, as well as the reserve 1, 6 and 9, as well as top players like Latu.They’ve got the best roster and the best players and the most Wallabies.
All the pressure is on the Waratahs to perform and get a lot of wins even over this ‘horror’ schedule. They should be able to do it given the number of Wallabies they have.
February 19th 2018 @ 9:19am
David Lord
Fionn, the Waratahs had a double fistful of Wallabies last season, and came nowhere. But they didn’t have Kurtley Beale.
February 19th 2018 @ 9:21am
Fionn
KB does improve the attack and kicking game a lot. Can he provide necessary on field leadership?
February 19th 2018 @ 10:50am
Ed
Good point on the Tahs having the starting Wallabies in seven spots.
The Tahs should top the Aussie conference considering they receive the biggest boost for players salaries from the ARU top-ups.
Our lads, the Brumbies, would probably be third in the ARU top-ups, yet it hasn’t prevented them from being the sole Australian representative in the SR finals for the past two years. You would hope whoever tops the AUS conference finishes the regular season with more points than their finals opponent, which has not happened with an Australian side since 2014.
Another way of looking at the draw is it gives the four NZ coaches two months to see what defensive structure the Tahs will use this year. Whether Gibson continues with Grey’s system or does the coach change it? Having Beale give the Tahs a more potent attack but it also means there could be more defensive shuffles to accommodate him and Foley together.
The Tahs propaganda unit, AKA the SMH, had a story about the Tahs attack with Beale returning but nothing about defence. It was similar to the reporting in the lead-up to the first Bledisloe last year.
February 19th 2018 @ 11:33am
Fionn
Based on our Wallaby numbers the Brumbies apparently have inferior locks, loose forwards, 9, 10, centres and outside backs and an inferior front-row.
Is there anywhere we’re ahead?
It would be a miracle if we were able to top the conference again. But that’s fine, no pressure on us at least.
February 19th 2018 @ 9:07am
jonnyacidseed
Agree Fionn. Not the only team ever to get an undesirable draw. I remember the Crusaders having a “horror” draw and getting over it. The top teams seem to and the Tahs class can show thru if it wants to.
February 19th 2018 @ 9:25am
David Lord
How can you compare the Crusaders to any other Super team? History proves it’s the Crusaders, and daylight.
February 19th 2018 @ 2:47pm
Taylorman
Even daylights overrated😂
February 19th 2018 @ 9:10am
Leftarc
The worst part about the Canberra leg is getting in and out of Sydney airport.
Cry me a river.
February 19th 2018 @ 9:36am
Ouch
Yeh, especially with all the construction going on. Quicker to drive.
February 19th 2018 @ 12:41pm
Issac Maw
It’s quicker to drive to Canberra than take the plane from Sydney. No Check-in No Security and no waiting at the boarding gates. I would just drive it takes less than 2 hours from Hornsby.
February 19th 2018 @ 1:55pm
Big Steve said | February 19th 2018 @ 1:55pm | ! Report
Big Steve
February 19th 2018 @ 2:00pm
David Lord
How pathetic you Roarers want to argue the toss about an hour 36 Camberra leg, what about the other debilitating flights? None of you would be stupid enough to organise a holiday demanding so much air travel, and you don’t have to train and play either.
Insanity.
February 19th 2018 @ 3:02pm
Train Without A Station
Very few of us fly business to enable the right to minimize our performance…
February 19th 2018 @ 4:00pm
Train Without A Station
autocorrect. to enable us to maximize our performance.
February 19th 2018 @ 4:08pm
Fox Saker
Nice TWAS – that made mate cheers 🙂
February 19th 2018 @ 9:44am
Ballymore Brumby
Sounds like the excuse framework for the ‘tahs season is already being built.
Waratahs couldn’t win ’cause of the schedule… *ho hum*
However its not the fact that its a horrendous travel times, which it is apart from the SYD – CBR leg, its literally up the road… but rather that most of the other Australian teams have near or equally uninspiring scheduling.
I think given the roster, Gibson may have to make some tough calls, through not fault of his own about who he plays given the distances involved vs fatigue and man management. Its not good, but the rest of Australia is in a very similar boat.
February 19th 2018 @ 2:04pm
David Lord
The “ho hum” comment belongs to you Ballymore, you are just another Waratah basher.
February 19th 2018 @ 2:34pm
Fionn
So anyone who disagrees that the Waratahs’ travel schedule is so onerous is just a Tah hater?
Wow.
February 19th 2018 @ 3:13pm
Ballymore Brumby
Not really David. I’ll never support them as a team, but they ‘deserve a fair go’ from the scheduling arrangements – just like every other team does.
However they are in the same boat as the rest of the Australian teams with some pretty ordinary scheduling this year. So its hardly “Waratah Bashing” to say that.
February 19th 2018 @ 4:51pm
Jock
It ain’t a waratahs fan site and you knowingly make yourself (and the tahs) a target by whingeing about this David so suck it up
February 19th 2018 @ 10:09am
Mark b
dave i believe the perception you give about the waratahs scedule is not correct.
1.
you need to check to durban to buenos aires flight. its no where near that long. they must hae a stop over… maybe in joburg.
i think their schedule is great.
2.
they start the season overseas in sth africa. so they have had plenty of time to get there….
and
3.
the time difference is only 4 to 5 hours in time zones between sth africa and argentina.
4.
the sydney to tokyo is a long flight but they only cross 1 to 2 time zones.
flight time is not what is important. its crossing the time zones that stuffs up the players.
the waratahs have no excuses. they have it good with travel.
independent of their travel schedule… i0m betting they will play like trollop again this year.
February 19th 2018 @ 12:53pm
Pilferer
1st game is in Sydney vs stormers isn’t it?
February 19th 2018 @ 2:07pm
David Lord
Quite obviously you know more than the airlines, so you are just setting up an argument with crap facts.
February 19th 2018 @ 10:34am
Malo
It ain’t that bad , easy games the Tahs will easily top the conference, whilst the reds and rebels will incur thrashing’s week after week.