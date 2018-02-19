Jordan De Goey cops heavy punishment for drink driving

Collingwood have fined Jordan De Goey $10,000 and suspended him from playing indefinitely after he was caught drink driving on the weekend.

The Pies had a series of meetings with De Goey on Monday, at which a number of resolutions were made. Collingwood agreed to retain him as a senior-listed player at the club, albeit with several caveats.

Collingwood statement

– Jordan will not drink alcohol at least until the season’s end, when this decision will be reviewed. – Jordan has made a commitment to enlist the assistance of medical professionals to help him improve his decision making. – Jordan has agreed to make significant changes to his social life and associations, a pledge the club supports and will monitor. In relation to Jordan’s drink driving conviction last Saturday evening, it has been agreed that the following will also apply: – An indefinite suspension from AFL selection. When Jordan has convinced his peers and coaches that meaningful change has occurred, and that his standards have risen to those of the group, he will become available for selection. – A fine of $10,000. Jordan has also offered to make a further $10,000 donation to a charity, a gesture the club acknowledges and supports. – Jordan will be required to undertake employment away from the club for a period of not less than four weeks. During this time he will train in the evenings with the Collingwood VFL squad. – Jordan will take on a meaningful role with a charitable organisation, a position that will be monitored by the club.

The stringent requirements appear to show a level of frustration that is entirely understandable given it is the second prominent incidence of misbehaviour for De Goey in less than 12 months.

In March last year De Goey got into a public fight where he injured his hand, then lied to the club about how he obtained the injury.

This incident coming so shortly after seems to have put him on his last chance at Collingwood and he may find himself out of the AFL if he fails to adhere to the strict requirements.

“Jordan can have a long career with Collingwood if he commits himself wholly to his football but he could also have a very short career if he doesn’t,” said Collingwood’s Geoff Walsh.

“The club, and particularly his teammates, want to see behavioural change. They need to be able to trust him and believe in him.

“Jordan can win back the faith he has lost over a period of time and have a very good career if he honours all that he has agreed to today. He is telling us he wants to change. The time for talking is over.”