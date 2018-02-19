NBA All-Stars game 2018: Team LeBron vs Team Stephen live scores, blog

A new version of the NBA All-Stars game will pit Team LeBron against Team Stephen, with another exhibition of offensive basketball and high scoring expected to be on display in Los Angeles. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 12pm – midday (AEDT).
With criticism marring the All-Star game over the last few years as scoring become easier and easier, the NBA announced sweeping changes to the format this year. It follows last year’s game finishing with a staggering 374 points between the sides.
While players would still be picked on an Eastern and Western Conference basis, the highest polling player from each conference was named captain, with the rest of players then drafted by those players – LeBron James and Stephen Curry.
Since the draft was done though, LeBron’s team has had bad luck left, right and centre. On the injured list is DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Kevin Love and Kristaps Porziņģis.
Cousins was the only starter of that group and has been replaced by Russell Westbrook, with the other three to start alongside James and Westbrook being Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.
The replacements won’t be anywhere near the same level and it leaves a gulf in depth between the sides, with Paul George (who was unlucky to miss out in the first place), joined by Andre Drummond, Goran Drajic and Kemba Walker.
George and LaMarcus Aldridge will both have big roles to play off the bench if Team LeBron are to stay in the fight, and their primary role will be to shut down Antetokounmpo.
The Greek centre has been in great form for the Milwaukee Bucks, who sit middle of the road in the east and if he is able to get any sort of combination going with Curry and MVP-favourite James Harden, the results could be scary.
The trio seem to hold the keys to the game for Curry’s team. If they can all put up numbers, then there is little doubt they will be in the driver’s seat.
They are joined on the floor to start the game by Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan, who are both handy players to have in a shootout style game.
Headlining their bench is Portland sharp-shooter Damian Lillard and Curry’s teammates, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.
Prediction
Harden, Curry and Antetokounmpo on the same team is a scary prospect. Without great depth on the bench, there will only be so much LeBron is able to do.
Team Stephen by 15.
Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2018 NBA All-Stars game from 12pm – midday (AEDT) and don’t forget to add a comment in the section below.
3:26pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:26pm | ! Report
Thanks for joining me this afternoon on The Roar for our live coverage of the 2018 NBA All-Star game as Team LeBron got the better of Team Stephen on the buzzer. A great game of Basketball and hopefully you enjoyed the call.
We will be back on Thursday for FIBA World Cup Basketball qualification as Australia take on the Philippines from 7:30pm (AEDT).
Bye for now.
3:24pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:24pm | ! Report
LeBron.
“Myself and Steph took it upon ourselves to change the landscape of how the All-Stars game is played with this new format. The last few years weren’t so competitive.
“The chances (of a defensive stop determining the game) are very slim in an All-Star game, but it happened tonight. We wanted to have the defence on tonight.
“It had a real game feel to it tonight. All these guys came in with a good mindset tonight and we wanted to give all our fans a show tonight.”
3:23pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:23pm | ! Report
The 2018 NBA All-Star game MVP is LEBRON JAMES.
3:21pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:21pm | ! Report
We will hang around for the presentation, which is getting underway now.
3:20pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:20pm | ! Report
In terms of MVP, surely it’s going to be LeBron James. He ended with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists and a steal. He was backed up superbly by Paul George (16 points) and Kevin Durant (19 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals).
On the other side of the court, DeMar DeRozan led the way with 21 points, wih Damian Lillard scoring 21 from the bench on 9 of 14 shooting, while Joel Embiid also had 19.
3:18pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:18pm | ! Report
Thoughts on the game Roarers?
4:03pm
Swampy said | 4:03pm | ! Report
It was good. Best one in years. Juices were flowing. It was like LeBron bet Steph $10m…
3:16pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:16pm | ! Report
FULLTIME
From the inbound it’s DeRozan at the top, then Curry around a double team and that was an absolute shemozzle. caused by some absolutely fantastic defence in the corner and they don’t even get a shot off before the buzzer in the end as Curry got rid of it with a pass.
Team LeBron has trailed most of the night, but they come from behind to take it by three points in the final minute.
What a game! That was the best All-Stars game in a long, long time. Lots of defence, competitive to the end and we had two teams who wanted to win.
Team LeBron – 148
Team Stephen – 145
3:13pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:13pm | ! Report
Q4 0′
Great ball movement here and they race off down the floor with Westbrook finishing it off under the basket to hand Team LeBron a three-point lead with just 10.7 seconds to go.
Another timeout called.
Team LeBron – 148
Team Stephen – 145
3:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:12pm | ! Report
Q4 0′
Now a missed three from Harden, but they get the offensive board. Now Giannis into the paint and he loses it.
16 seconds on the clock.
Team LeBron – 146
Team Stephen – 145
3:12pm
Scott Pryde said | 3:12pm | ! Report
Q4 0′
LeBron’s team able to advance the ball here and what a move from the inbound! Westbrook to LeBron and he scores over DeRozan.
Team LeBron – 146
Team Stephen – 145