NBA All-Stars game 2018: Team LeBron vs Team Stephen live scores, blog

A new version of the NBA All-Stars game will pit Team LeBron against Team Stephen, with another exhibition of offensive basketball and high scoring expected to be on display in Los Angeles.

With criticism marring the All-Star game over the last few years as scoring become easier and easier, the NBA announced sweeping changes to the format this year. It follows last year’s game finishing with a staggering 374 points between the sides.

While players would still be picked on an Eastern and Western Conference basis, the highest polling player from each conference was named captain, with the rest of players then drafted by those players – LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

Since the draft was done though, LeBron’s team has had bad luck left, right and centre. On the injured list is DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Kevin Love and Kristaps Porziņģis.

Cousins was the only starter of that group and has been replaced by Russell Westbrook, with the other three to start alongside James and Westbrook being Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving.

The replacements won’t be anywhere near the same level and it leaves a gulf in depth between the sides, with Paul George (who was unlucky to miss out in the first place), joined by Andre Drummond, Goran Drajic and Kemba Walker.

George and LaMarcus Aldridge will both have big roles to play off the bench if Team LeBron are to stay in the fight, and their primary role will be to shut down Antetokounmpo.

The Greek centre has been in great form for the Milwaukee Bucks, who sit middle of the road in the east and if he is able to get any sort of combination going with Curry and MVP-favourite James Harden, the results could be scary.

The trio seem to hold the keys to the game for Curry’s team. If they can all put up numbers, then there is little doubt they will be in the driver’s seat.

They are joined on the floor to start the game by Joel Embiid and DeMar DeRozan, who are both handy players to have in a shootout style game.

Headlining their bench is Portland sharp-shooter Damian Lillard and Curry’s teammates, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

Prediction

Harden, Curry and Antetokounmpo on the same team is a scary prospect. Without great depth on the bench, there will only be so much LeBron is able to do.

Team Stephen by 15.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of the 2018 NBA All-Stars game from 12pm – midday (AEDT)