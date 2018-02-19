NRL issue elbow warning notice for Cameron Smith

Melbourne captain Cameron Smith avoided the possibility of missing his own historic testimonial match after dodging a charge for his elbow in Friday’s World Club Challenge.

Smith appeared to be on shaky ground after footage emerged of him striking Leeds hooker Matt Parcell after a strong tackle at AAMI Stadium.

Parcell was penalised by the referee for a lifting tackle.

However, the NRL match review committee deemed the contact insufficient to draw a charge and instead issued the Kangaroos and Queensland State of Origin star with a concerning act.

It is understood only a grade three charge attracted during a trial would be enough to attract enough points for an NRL player to be suspended from another trial match.

The result means Smith is free to play in Friday’s match in conjunction with Johnathan Thurston and the North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium.

It is believed the match could draw a crowd of about 30,000, and the expected $1.5 million in profit to be shared between the representative stars.

The NRL came under fire last year for ticking off on the fixture after revelations the extra money will be exempt from the salary cap of the respective clubs.