Top spot is no guarantee of NBL finals joy

Melbourne United and the Adelaide 36ers will take home-court advantage into their respective NBL semi-final series, but both sides know this brings no guarantees.

As well as having next weekend off due to the Boomers World Cup qualifiers, they also have history to contend with.

Melbourne and Adelaide finished on top of the table in the last two seasons, only to lose their semi-finals and fail to reach the grand final series.

Third-placed Perth Wildcats and the New Zealand Breakers (fourth) have been far from impressive in recent weeks, but their mere presence in the finals provides more reason for the front-runners to be nervous.

Between them, the Wildcats and the Breakers have claimed the past eight NBL titles (four apiece).

In that amazing stretch, seven titles have been won by teams finishing in either first or second position.

But last year, Perth added to their legacy by claiming the second of their back-to-back championships coming from third spot.

Coach Trevor Gleeson said that experience can get them over the line again.

“We’ll definitely draw on all of that experience,” he said. “We have multiple guys who have won championships; Damo (captain Damian Martin) has won four.

“We know what it takes to win in the finals.”

But both Perth and New Zealand have some work to do if they are going to maintain their dominance.

Sunday’s win over Cairns was only the Wildcats’ fifth victory in 12 games since the start of the year.

The Breakers have won only four of 11 played in the same period and have lost four games straight going into the finals, including two to Melbourne.

Melbourne and Adelaide have each lost only two games since the start of this year.

The competition breaks for a week while the Boomers play FIBA World Cup qualifiers against the Philippines (February 22) and Taiwan (February 25) in Melbourne.

Gleeson says that while it’s not ideal, it will also benefit his squad.

“The break in November was great for us. We went on a five-games winning streak from there,” he said.

Semi-final series one (best of 3)

1-Melbourne United v 4-New Zealand Breakers

Game 1-Saturday, March 3, Hisense Arena (5.30pm)

Game 2-Monday, March 5, Spark Arena (7.30pm)

Game 3 (if required)-Sunday, March 11, Hisense Arena (TBC)

Season head-to-hear (2-2)

Semi-final series two (best of 3)

2-Adelaide 36ers v 3-Perth Wildcats

Game 1-Saturday, March 3, Titanium Security Arena (7pm)

Game 2-Friday, March 9, Perth Arena (6.30pm)

Game 3 (if required)-Sunday, March 11, Titanium Security Arena (TBC)

Season head-to-head (2-2)