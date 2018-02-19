Who’s the best batsman: Smith, Kohli, Root or Williamson?

What a coincidence that the current four top batsmen in Tests and ODIs are captains.
They are Steve Smith from Australia, Virat Kohli from India, Joe Root from England and Kane Richardson from New Zealand, and it’s debatable who the best of the four is. That is why I have presented their statistics in the two tables below.
Batting record: Tests
|Players
|Tests
|Runs
|Average
|Highest
|Strike Rate
|100s
|100s/Test
|Smith
|61
|6057
|63.75
|239
|55.76
|23
|0.377
|Kohli
|66
|5554
|53.4
|243
|58.26
|21
|0.318
|Root
|65
|5701
|53.28
|254
|55.76
|13
|0.2
|Williamson
|63
|5214
|50.62
|242*
|50.51
|17
|0.27
Smith and Kohli stand out. Smith has the best batting average and the most number of centuries, and he also has the best century-per-Test rate among the four. Kohli has the highest strike rate.
Batting record: ODIs
|Players
|ODIs
|Runs
|Average
|Highest
|Strike Rate
|100s
|100s/ODI
|Smith
|108
|3431
|41.84
|164
|86.35
|8
|0.074
|Kohli
|208
|9588
|58.1
|183
|92.14
|35
|0.168
|Root
|102
|4226
|50.91
|133*
|86.79
|10
|0.098
|Williamson
|123
|4977
|46.51
|145*
|83.56
|10
|0.081
Unlike for the Tests, there is a clear winner in the ODIs: Kohli. It’s because of him as the captain and a batsman that India is ranked number one in Tests and ODIs.
Skipper Virat Kohli was outstanding in the away ODI series against South Africa, leading India to a first-ever series win (5-1) on Proteas turf. It was a whopping victory thanks to his 558 runs – he had a high score of 160 not out – at 168.00 and his strike rate of 99.46, hitting three centuries at 0.5 century per ODI.
At the post-match press conference on Friday night after India defeated South Africa by eight wickets in Centurion to win the series 5-1 Kohli said that, “At this stage I don’t feel like competing with anyone.
“It’s my job. I am supposed to do what I am doing and I am not doing anyone a favour.
“It’s all about how I prepare before the game and what my work ethics are and how I am feeling on game day. My only motivation is to get into that frame of mind.”
February 19th 2018 @ 3:28am
MANISH K RAO said | February 19th 2018 @ 3:28am | ! Report
Competition is between Smith and Kohli. Smith looks like a great test batsman but Kohli is a complete batsman not just one format player.
February 19th 2018 @ 3:43am
Mitch said | February 19th 2018 @ 3:43am | ! Report
Kholi has a 50 average in T20s which is insane. Smith has it for the the tests proving his skill all over the world in very tough conditions. Kholi by far the best in short formats and has proven multiples times he can win games if his own bat. Its two different formats so its unfair to compair however test match is the ultimate test of skill.