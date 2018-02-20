A-League: The rivalries in Round 21

Round 21 of the A-League is highlighted by a number of storied rivalries which have huge implications for the season proper.

Melbourne Victory versus Adelaide United

Melbourne Victory have lost their past three A-League games, despite them losing ‘pretty’ in these attempts.

Victory played passably well, but their chance at winning as undone by some counterattacking in the last two games against the Newcastle Jets and the Brisbane Roar.

In addition to that, Besart Berisha hasn’t been able to bury the few opportunities the midfielders or wingers create for him, and had only managed to score one goal from the penalty spot in the last three matches.

He would preferably need to be playing at his best for Melbourne Victory to win ‘The Original Rivalry’.

Victory’s opponent, Adelaide United, have the lowest conversion rate in the competition and have really struggled to score.

This may be changing with George Blackwood starting to put the ball in the back of the net more regularly.

Furthermore, new signing Dzengis Cavusevic is showing promise. Adelaide are currently fourth on the table due to their plucky defence.

Fortunately for the Victory, Adelaide’s defence doesn’t always function too well, as shown last week with a mix up in the corner resulting in an own goal.

What’s worse for Adelaide is that the experienced Ersan Gulum is suspended for this match.

Another one of Adelaide’s strengths, unfortunately for the Victory is actually in the holding midfield, especially with the influential and experienced captain Isaias Sanchez. Sanchez has made the most interceptions in the league this season.

Another Adelaide player has the second most interceptions, left back Benjamin Garuccio. But he and Ryan Strain (the scorer of the own goal last round) will have their work cut out, facing the quality wingers, Leroy George and Kosta Barbarouses.

Adelaide’s attacking midfielders and wingers are a handful themselves. Daniel Adlung is a very energetic midfielder who can cross, while Jordan O’Doherty can chase seagulls, win fouls and pass a ball accurately.

Ryan Kitto is a winger who can assist or score while Nikola Mileusnic is a player who gets into good positions, can beat the offside trap, has pace, skills and assists.

Last time he played against Melbourne Victory he got the better of Stefan Nigro on multiple occasions.

This game is very significant for both teams. Melbourne Victory are fifth, Adelaide United are fourth. If Victory win, they go fourth.

If Adelaide win, they are six points clear of Victory, as they are three points ahead of them currently and Victory may drop one day later depending on what happens in the other rivalry, that of Sydney FC against he Western Sydney Wanderers.

Sydney FC versus Western Sydney Wanderers

Sydney FC are favourites to win both the title and become the minor premiers as they did last season.

They are aiming to break their own ‘most points in a season’ record from last year. While Western Sydney don’t look like they are going to break any records this season, they could make it difficult for Sydney to achieve a new points record with a win or a draw.

Sydney FC are undoubtedly the best team this season, bar none. But even great teams have their off days and are beatable, as I wrote in my previous article.

The Wanderers have been playing better in recent weeks, and winter signings Marcelo Carrusca and Christopher Ikonomidis are quality players.

Carrusca has 14 successful dribbles, two assists and won a penalty in only five starts, while Ikonomidis is already showing his significance to the team with ten successful dribbles, ten shots and a goal in just over 200 minutes. Both will need to be kept at bay if Sydney are to win another derby.

Striker Oriol Riera has scored four times in his past three outings, either from the penalty spot or with his head, which isn’t surprising considering that Carrusca, Raul Llorente, Josh Risdon, Roly Bonevacia and Steven Lustica, half of their starting 11 members can whip a ball in. But it could be difficult for him to get a header as he might be targeted by the experienced defensive duo Jordy Buijs and Alex Wilkinson.

Some of Sydney’s crossing is just as good though. Fullbacks David Carney, Luke Wilkshire and Michael Zullo are all very decent, especially Zullo who is currently second highest for assists this season, behind Leroy George.

Bobo can sometimes put the ball in the back of the net with his head, but didn’t show that against Suwon, in the ACL opener.

Brosque, who also plays as a striker hardly ever scores with his head. With Michael Thwaite and another good header of the ball, the two up front might struggle to win the aerial duels and make the most of the opportunities, even with the service of the full backs.

Defensive midfielder Roly Bonevacia will have a vital part to play against Sydney’s attacking midfielders Milos Ninkovic and Adrian Mierzejewski. Both can score, dribble or assist, but occasionally have a quiet game.

Bonevacia hasn’t been too flash this season, but has intercepted the ball a few times and he will have to mark either one of these two. Hopefully, the Sydney players also might not cope well with the extra away fixture, as coach Graham Arnold puts nearly the same line-up every game.

The Wanderers may jump to fifth because they have the same points as currently fifth placed Melbourne Victory, also with a tough clash against Adelaide United.

If Sydney draw or lose they will have to win their last six games to break their most points in the season record.

What a perfect way for the Wanderers to get their vengeance after what happened in the previous derby, a 5-0 Sydney FC win.

For the Wanderers to win, ideally Ikonomidis or Carrusca will have to find space, the crossing has to be good for Riera, Mierzejewski and Ninkovic will have to be kept ineffective and Bobo needs to be kept under wraps by the defence.

For Sydney FC to win, the defence needs to shut down the balls into the box, Mierzejewski and Ninkovic need to put the thread the needle for Bobo, and they will have to battle fatigue after playing an extra ACL fixture.