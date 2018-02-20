Merrin sets his sights on Origin recall

Penrith star Trent Merrin is refusing to give up on a NSW State of Origin recall as he declared being in the best shape of his rugby league career.

While the hype has scaled back on the Panthers’ premiership chances this year, there remains a heavy expectation on halves Nathan Cleary and James Maloney to be picked for the Blues.

A strong start to the season for Penrith could result in the pair joining up to seven Panthers in the reckoning for NSW coach Brad Fittler in his first series in charge.

Cleary and Maloney will largely be relying on the grunt work of former Blues stars James Tamou and Trent Merrin, and current Kangaroos prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, at club level.

Australian winger Josh Mansour and hooker Peter Wallace, who was named in the game one squad last year before withdrawing due to injury, could also come into Origin calculations.

Merrin, who hasn’t pulled on the sky blue since 2015, insists he won’t stop fighting for a recall.

“I never will. It’s something that always drives me. As a kid you dream of being in that Blues jersey. I played in 13 games and it’s something that I want to continue to do,” he said.

“If the team goes well, it puts you in a good position for a lot of our players to get picked into a team like that. At the end of the day it comes down to what footy you and the club’s playing.”

A member of the Kangaroos’ triumphant Four Nations team in 2016 and last year’s mid-year Test, Merrin was overlooked by coach Mal Meninga for the World Cup.

The former St George Illawarra forward admitted he was well below his best in 2017 but on the back of a full pre-season, is adamant he can rediscover his best football.

“This has been the best I’ve looked in my career. I’ve put a big effort since missing out on the World Cup and making it best for me,” he said.

“Coming off the Four Nations last year and doing my calf in pre-season just set me back a lot. It’s hard once the season starts to catch up on a few weeks of pre-season.

“It comes down to my body shape and all that last year too. I was carrying a few too many kilos and I couldn’t get around the field the way I’d like to.

“(But) this is the best I’ve looked in my career.”