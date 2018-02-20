Shanghai East Asia vs Melbourne Victory: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Shanghai East Asia are set to meet the Melbourne Victory at Shanghai Stadium in China in a Matchday 2 fixture of the Asian Champions League. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 11pm (AEDT).
After a draw with Ulsan last week, Melbourne go into this match against Shanghai SIPG as underdogs. They will, however, be hopeful of securing more points to see their Asian Champions League off to a solid start.
Cashed up and a powerhouse of Chinese football, Shanghai will be out to chalk up their second win in as many matches. With sheer quality, particularly in the attacking third in the form of Hulk, Oscar and Elkeson, the Red Eagles will present a considerable challenge for Melbourne and being away from home adds to the task.
The Victory were reasonable against Ulsan last week and responded each time they were challenged and fell behind. This would have been pleasing for manager Kevin Muscat, knowing that the spirit within the group was intact with travel and challenges ahead in the campaign.
An away goal could be priceless for the visitors as the home team will attack relentlessly with the speed and class they have right across the pitch. An honourable draw would be a good result for Melbourne and one with which they would leave China with smiles on their faces.
Prediction
The bookies will write off Melbourne Victory, yet a decent performance is not beyond them. Shanghai will prove far too strong based on sheer quality however, and multiple goals seem likely.
Shanghai SIPG 2 – Melbourne Victory 0
Catch all the action on The Roar from 11pm (AEDT).
1:05am
Stuart Thomas said | 1:05am | ! Report
Shanghai SIPG has towelled up the Melbourne Victory by the tune of four goals to nil in China.
With their second consecutive win, they now top the group and Melbourne sit third with one point from their first two games.
As displeasing as it may be to say, there was a class difference between the two teams tonight and despite the Victory creating numerous chances on goal and nabbing a penalty in the second-half, which was converted by Besart Berisha, the home side was a class above.
Two goals either side of the break formed the victory for Shanghai and the first goal came via a penalty to Hulk after Jason Geria was struck on the hand by a cross. There was no intent, however the Iraqi referee signalled to the spot without hesitation.
A second goal came through Chinese superstar Lei soon after and the two-nil half-time lead was comfortable yet perhaps a little harsh on the Victory.
The second half belonged to Oscar, who slotted home two goals from the left hand side of the area, and his second strike that curled through the air giving Thomas no chance in-goal, was all class.
Leroy George tried hard with some success for the visitors, however, the Victory were always a step or two behind the home side and the final result reflected the disparity.
Final Score
Shanghai SIPG 4 Melbourne Victory 1
1:27am
Nemesis said | 1:27am | ! Report
“Shanghai SIPG has towelled up the Melbourne Victory by the tune of four goals to nil in China”
Score was 4-1
1:44am
Stuart Thomas said | 1:44am | ! Report
sorry Nem, just a post one o’clock typo.
1:51am
Nemesis said | 1:51am | ! Report
No problem. Shame you didn’t err on the more positive side for MV and report the score was 4-2. In that case, I’d have kept quiet. 🙂
12:54am
Stevo said | 12:54am | ! Report
Good work Stuart!
1:10am
Stuart Thomas said | 1:10am | ! Report
Thanks mate. And that ladies and gentlemen says a lot about the improvements in Asian football and the concern of many that we are just not keeping up with the curve.
If those two teams played ten times, Shanghai win every single one. Some nice moments but a very sobering result for Australian football. Perhaps Sydney can bounce back tomorrow?
1:35am
Nemesis said | 1:35am | ! Report
I saw Guangzhou Evergrande playing MVFC a few years ago & the disparity was greater then than it is now.
SIPG were excellent in attack. Clinical.
But, MVFC had more opportunities to score against them than they did against Brisbane in the ALeague. If players of the quality of Oscar, Hulk or Elkeson were playing for MVFC those chances created today would’ve been buried.
So, yes. There is a huge difference between the 3 attackers at SIPG (who are all from Brazil) & the 3 MVFC attackers.
Hulk earns more in 5 weeks than the entire annual MVFC Salary Cap, so it’s no surprise there is a difference in class there.
But, the fact MV created more opportunities against SIPG than they normally do in ALeague suggests that in defence, one of the strongest teams in East Asia was not much better than a mid-bottom team in Aleague.
MVFC beat SIPG 2 years ago at home, nothing I saw today suggests they can’t repeat that home performance in 2 months.
12:53am
Stuart Thomas said | 12:53am | ! Report
Full Time
90‘ – It is over and Shanghai have a comfortable victory tonight. Thanks for being on board for the blog and the match report will follow in ten minutes.
Shanghai SIPG: 4
Melbourne Victory: 1
12:52am
Stuart Thomas said | 12:52am | ! Report
93‘ – Seconds remain.
Shanghai SIPG: 4
Melbourne Victory: 1
12:51am
Stuart Thomas said | 12:51am | ! Report
92‘ – This has been a dissection through mid-field in the second-half.
Shanghai SIPG: 4
Melbourne Victory: 1
12:50am
Stuart Thomas said | 12:50am | ! Report
91‘ – Three minutes off added time as another chance for Shanghai is cleaned up by Thomas.
Shanghai SIPG: 4
Melbourne Victory: 1
12:49am
Stuart Thomas said | 12:49am | ! Report
90‘ – The final minute of normal time. Victory could have two or three tonight, sadly for the,. Shanghai have four.
Shanghai SIPG: 4
Melbourne Victory: 1