Shanghai East Asia vs Melbourne Victory: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Shanghai East Asia are set to meet the Melbourne Victory at Shanghai Stadium in China in a Matchday 2 fixture of the Asian Champions League. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 11pm (AEDT).

After a draw with Ulsan last week, Melbourne go into this match against Shanghai SIPG as underdogs. They will, however, be hopeful of securing more points to see their Asian Champions League off to a solid start.

Cashed up and a powerhouse of Chinese football, Shanghai will be out to chalk up their second win in as many matches. With sheer quality, particularly in the attacking third in the form of Hulk, Oscar and Elkeson, the Red Eagles will present a considerable challenge for Melbourne and being away from home adds to the task.

The Victory were reasonable against Ulsan last week and responded each time they were challenged and fell behind. This would have been pleasing for manager Kevin Muscat, knowing that the spirit within the group was intact with travel and challenges ahead in the campaign.

An away goal could be priceless for the visitors as the home team will attack relentlessly with the speed and class they have right across the pitch. An honourable draw would be a good result for Melbourne and one with which they would leave China with smiles on their faces.

Prediction

The bookies will write off Melbourne Victory, yet a decent performance is not beyond them. Shanghai will prove far too strong based on sheer quality however, and multiple goals seem likely.

Shanghai SIPG 2 – Melbourne Victory 0

Catch all the action on The Roar from 11pm (AEDT).