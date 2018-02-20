Thurston testimonial match not just another trial

He admits coach Paul Green will deny it but backrower Gavin Cooper says the North Queensland Cowboys will be out to “do it for JT” in Friday’s blockbuster NRL trial against the Melbourne Storm.
Before his final NRL season, Cowboys playmaker Johnathan Thurston will be honoured along with good mate and Storm skipper Cameron Smith in what promises to be a 2017 grand final re-match to remember.
Cooper conceded the Cowboys could not treat the Thurston-Smith testimonial, in front of what is expected to be a bumper Suncorp Stadium crowd, as just “another trial”.
No matter what Green says.
“You will hear Paul saying ‘it won’t be about doing it for JT, it’s about putting your best foot forward’ (but) it will mean a lot,” Cooper said.
Queensland State of Origin back-rower Cooper said simply pulling on the testimonial match jersey, specially designed by Thurston and his wife Samantha, would be an honour.
“A lot of thought has gone into the jersey and there is a big story of course behind JT and Smithy’s careers and it is (important) for Queensland and Queensland sport,” Cooper said.
“I don’t want to say there is pressure there but everyone will be giving their best.”
The match will celebrate the glittering careers of Thurston and Smith, who first met as 10-year-olds in the Brisbane junior competition.
It will be the first time North Queensland tackle Melbourne since they were thumped in the 2017 NRL grand final.
“We can talk about it being another trial but..it’s the first time we have faced each other since the grand final,” Cooper said.
“I am not too sure if that will be talked about but players remember big games and hopefully this is one I will remember.”
Thurston had a rusty return from an eight-month injury layoff in last weekend’s NRL trial loss to the Wests Tigers in Cairns.
But Cowboys and Maroons forward Coen Hess said Thurston had still made a major impact at the club since returning from shoulder surgery.
“It’s good just having him in and around the team,” Hess said.
“A few of these young boys have never really had the experience of playing alongside him.
“They get to see how he goes about his business.
“For myself and them it (Thurston’s return) is a massive confidence boost.”
February 20th 2018 @ 1:27pm
BigJ said | February 20th 2018 @ 1:27pm | ! Report
this will be an epic grand final rematch, that the NRL should adopt every year, these two clubs will hold nothing back as they try to assert themselves as the dominate club in the comp.
February 20th 2018 @ 2:05pm
Peter Phelps said | February 20th 2018 @ 2:05pm | ! Report
This match will go a long way towards blowing the popular “Cowboys 2018 Premiership Favourites tag”. I expect a Melbourne win by 8+ even without the kid.
February 20th 2018 @ 3:23pm
KingCowboy said | February 20th 2018 @ 3:23pm | ! Report
It is a trial at the end of the day. If you are basing your predictions on a trial, well you must have not followed League over the year.
We should be favorite to win the GF in October. Storm were clearly the best side last year but this is our year!
February 20th 2018 @ 2:12pm
Brendon said | February 20th 2018 @ 2:12pm | ! Report
I agree with a yearly match, but only if its played in Round 1. Having it as a trial is pointless, its played for nothing, after one club has played the super league premiers. Its just asking for burn out, surely.
Then again, the NRL did schedule the reigning premiers to play the warriors, in NZ, the day after the world cup challenge (a 18 hour turn around including a 4 hour flight). Now that is good match organizing!
February 20th 2018 @ 2:20pm
Peter Phelps said | February 20th 2018 @ 2:20pm | ! Report
I believe that trial matches are arranged by the teams concerned and have nothing to do with the NRL. In this case, the Warriors Storm game had been locked in when the WCC was decided. Hence the fixture.
As for burn out, playing too many games and other such whinges, you might like to look at what the Superleague players are expected to do. Their season starts before ours, ends after ours, does not get byes because of Origin (or anything else) and any missed matches (eg because of playing a WCC) have to be caught up by playing mid week – often a 4 day turnaround.
Burn Out is something to be concerned about but it is an issue for clubs and coaches to manage. Why do you think that Bellamy brought Smith and others off in the second half against Leeds ?
February 20th 2018 @ 4:11pm
Nat said | February 20th 2018 @ 4:11pm | ! Report
Come on, talk it up as much as they want but this will be dinner suit stuff. No one is going hammer and tong for a profitable trial match. Let’s save the ‘great rivalry’ stuff for the season proper.
February 20th 2018 @ 4:30pm
Dean said | February 20th 2018 @ 4:30pm | ! Report
Nah. Nothing like a bit of rivalry talk to get the juices flowing. They will dtill be after bragging rights fegardless of it being a benefit match. Both Smith & JT are the ultimate competitors. Go Storm.