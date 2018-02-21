2018 Ironman/Ironwoman to be crowned this weekend

The final round of the Ocean 6 Series will be held at North Cronulla this weekend, with both the Ironman and Ironwoman titles are still up for grabs.

Ali Day (Surfers Paradise), Matt Bevilacqua (Kurrawa) and James Lacy (Mermaid Beach) can all potentially secure the Ironman title this weekend with a strong performance.

Day is the outright leader in the Ironman Series going into this weekend’s final event. He has a 14-point lead over Bevilacqua and a 40-point lead over Lacy. But there are 100 points up for grabs for the winner this weekend, scaling down to 53 points for a 10th place finish.

If Day finishes higher than Bevilacqua or Lacy, he’ll win the title. It’s as simple as that.

But if he doesn’t, he’s going to have to make sure he doesn’t finish too many places behind them, especially Bevilacqua.

Bevilacqua has been in great form, winning Round 5 of the Series in tough conditions at Surfers Paradise three weeks ago. He also won Round 3 at Wollongong in December.

Day won Round 2 at Coolum in November, while Lacy has two second-place finishes in this year’s Series.

Day has won the Ironman Series before, but that was back in 2014/15. He’s also finished runner-up twice. Both Bevilacqua and Lacy have never featured on the overall Series podium.

Defending champion Matt Poole is coming fourth in the Series overall, while nine-time winner Shannon Eckstein is sixth. TJ Hendy, the 21-year-old son of legendary 1990’s ironman Trevor Hendy, is in the fifth spot.

In the Ironwomen Series, defending champion Harriet Brown (Northcliffe) and Brielle Cooper (Kurrawa) will battle it out for the overall title.

Brown has a 47-point lead over Cooper heading into this weekend’s event. Provided she doesn’t finish too far behind her, she’ll retain her Ironwoman crown. And of course, if she beats Cooper, that puts her title defence beyond any doubt.

Cooper has won two events this Series, at Coolum in Round 2 and Wollongong in Round 3. Both times she edged Brown into second place. Brown won Round 4 at Fairhaven last month.

Who is your tip for the Ironman and Ironwoman titles this weekend?