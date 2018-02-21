Hand over the captaincy, Smitty

It’s time for Steve Smith to hand over the T20 captaincy for the betterment of his country.

Smith needs to make the big call and give the T20 captaincy to David Warner. In the current T20 series being played, the Australian side looks like a group of ‘Energiser bunnies’.

Frome the naked eye, the players look far more interested than they did in the one-day series.

Although, there could be a number of reasons for this such as the fact it’s 30 fewer overs in the field? Were the players exhausted after the Ashes?

In reality, none of that can be used as an excuse.

The players are paid copious amounts of money to perform for their country on a consistent basis, end of story.

Warner is an aggressive player, which is showing in his captaincy.

He sets aggressive fields, backs his bowlers and gives freedom to the players, which is what they need in T20 cricket.

Smith says he wants to captain all three formats of the game, but his commitment to T20 cricket shows he really doesn’t want to.

Smith is currently resting from the T20 tri-series due to exhaustion after the one-day and Ashes series, which is understandable.

But, he just signed a $2.4-million deal in the IPL, which will take place during Cricket Australia’s official leave period the players receive.

What that shows is Smith will take a big pay over receiving a well-earned break from cricket.

As harsh as that is, it is the truth.

It’s obvious that any human in this situation being offered 2.4 million to play cricket would take the offer every day of the week.

But that is why he needs to hand the captaincy over to Warner.

Warner is committed to the format and wants to represent his country.

At least Warner has played all three series as well as committing to the IPL, something Smith could have done.

There is nothing wrong with Smith captaining two formats; if it makes the T20 side stronger he needs to sacrifice it to Warner.

Smith needs to make a call on his commitment to his country and lead by example before someone swings the axe on him.