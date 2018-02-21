It’ll be a big week in the NRL for…

We have a couple of important milestones in the history of the NRL being approached right now – or not.
On one hand, the clubs are hedging their bets about releasing players for the Test in Denver on June 23 (I’m not going to call it ‘proposed’ because allegedly the participation agreements have already been signed).
And on the other, the NRL is – quite impressively – talking to clubs about publishing the amount each club spends on third-party agreements.
Let’s start with the second issue first – because if you read this column every week, you’ll expect me to be frothing at the mouth at the first one.
The salary cap is there to even up the competition. Third-party agreements work in the other direction. They clearly favour clubs in more prosperous areas and basically make the competition uneven.
For some fans, that’s OK. I know there are plenty of readers out there who prefer survival of the fittest.
But if we have two mechanisms working against each other and we know exactly how one of them works, then surely it is only fair and equitable that we know how the other works too.
We are being told reasons why the NRL is even, but the reasons why it is not are being hidden from us.
So, regardless of where you stand on the salary cap, knowing how much each club spends on third-party agreements should add to your appreciation of the competition’s dynamics.
If you follow me on Twitter, you’ll know how het up I am about the Denver Test.
I see it as being tantamount to sporting treason to not release England and New Zealand players for a sanctioned Test on a weekend when there are no club games, while happily allowing 34 Origin players to take part in a game in Australia and maybe 50 more to go to Campbelltown.
But actually, I found Todd Greenberg’s letter to the NZRL, copied to all clubs, somewhat reasonable.
John Paul Basile – promoter Jason Moore’s offsider – says it took years to for Moore to convince Major League Baseball sides to come to Sydney.
Attitudes in professional sports are ingrained and take time to break down.
But – sorry, the zealot in me can’t help it – in 2010, Sam Burgess missed a game against the Broncos to return to England and play against France. Jeez, we’ve gone backwards since then, right?
Anyway, I am happy the game looks like it’s on. The Kiwis have to raise a team. The Poms have to raise a team. Players who aren’t released will be unhappy and will probably get their way next time.
Like John Paul says, we’ll get there eventually.
The Barry said | February 21st 2018 @ 6:09am | ! Report
“So, regardless of where you stand on the salary cap, knowing how much each club spends on third-party agreements should add to your appreciation of the competition’s dynamics.”
Clubs don’t spend anything on third party agreements. I don’t think this adds to anyone’s appreciation of anything. It gives clubs and fans yet another excuse to complain and point the finger instead of getting their house in order.
Say the Storm are playing the Roosters and we know the Roosters have an extra half a mill in TPAs. Does that make them a half mill better team than the Storm?
Say Taumalolo has a million dollar deal with Nike finalised on the eve of a game. Are the Cowboys now a million dollar better team?
This idea that the TPA arrangements are unfair is such a furphy. The rules are the same for every club. Every club starts from the same point. Every club has access to basically the same market. Maybe, maybe the regional clubs have a point…except the Cowboys do fine with TPAs and they’re the most remote NRL club in Australia.
Why do the West’s Tigers struggle for TPAs when the Bulldogs do ok? Is it because the Tigers are in a less “prosperous area”? Rubbish. Better check the real estate prices in Balmain versus Bankstown.
By your “prosperous area” rationale the Tigers should have TPAs lining up outside their door throwing money at them.
I don’t really care if the details get published or not but let’s not pretend it’s to add to our appreciation of anything. It just gives the complainers and excuse makers another excuse.
A test in the US is a great idea. Scheduling it in the middle of the NRL is season is a terrible one.
February 21st 2018 @ 6:22am
BA Sports said | February 21st 2018 @ 6:22am | ! Report
I have no problem with TPA’s – Publishing them I am torn on. On the one hand it shuts everyone up (in theory) who say the Roosters are rorting it when they are not one of the top clubs. On the other hand, Club fans and Boards will see the list and question why their club isn’t at the top (even though clubs shouldn’t be assisting). So I see pressure – behind closed doors – being put on the management of clubs like the Dragons (at the bottom of the list) to engage in activities that are in breech of the rules…
Play in the US. Try and grow the game commercially and increase it’s exposure. Why are people against trying things? That said the way players are backing away from the NZ national team currently, the team may resemble their NSW Cup side… But then maybe that wouldn’t be a bad thing..