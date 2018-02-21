New Zealand vs Australia: T20 tri-series final, cricket live scores, blog

Can New Zealand burst the Australian bubble in the trans-Tasman T20 tri-series final at Eden Park, or will the visitors make it five wins in a row? Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 5pm (AEDT).
It’s that ground again. Pitches have been the cynosure of ICC’s watchful eyes recently, but most of these have been in Test match cricket.
However, the surface and more vitally the dimensions of Eden Park have been the talking points from the previous game which saw Australia chase down over 240 against the Kiwis to carry a 100 per cent record into the final.
A flat pitch and some of the shortest boundaries in world cricket, along with an in-form batting line-up of some of the best T20 players in the world saw the record-breaking target easily achieved in the end.
The bowlers from both sides will hope for something more out of the surface, but the groundsmen will need to tread that fine line – water the surface too much and who knows, a repeat of that low-scoring 2015 World Cup game could be in pipeline.
Either way, Australia will enter the game with the kind of confidence they would probably have never experienced in this format. Not only have they won four games in a row, beating both New Zealand and England twice apiece, the wins have been quite one-sided.
New Zealand, on the other hand, has struggled. Their solitary win in the group stage of the competition came early in the tournament when they edged England out by 12 runs and only qualified thanks to a slightly better net run-rate than England.
In their previous game which they could lose by up to 20 runs and still qualify, New Zealand fell away towards the end and lost by a couple of runs. Going into the final, and despite the lottery that is associated with this format of the game, the form of both teams leading up to this game couldn’t be further apart.
Australia has all their bases covered but one – they have never batted first in this tournament.
Their wins have all come chasing targets and it would be interesting to see how they go about defending a target at Eden Park.
Join The Roar for live coverage of T20 tri-series final from 5pm (AEDT).
A six off the first ball and then just four singles from the final five of the innings. That’s been the story of the innings since the first wicket stand was broken – there has been an early boundary in overs but the Aussie bowlers have come back well.
New Zealand end on 9/150 from their 20.
Gone! Bowled!
Length ball from Tye, but this is a quicker one from him. Sodhi was looking to tonk it over the leg-side but a poor hoick from the number 10. Bowled.
Nine down.
An over of slower balls from Stoinis. The first one went for a six, and off the remaining five, Taylor manages to pick up a couple of twos and a wide.
8/140 in 19.
Slammed. Six. Where have you been all night!
Length ball from Stoinis, slower too and Taylor has cleared his front foot and deposited it over the fielder.
What an over. 18th of the innings, Richardson has been bowling that slower one and concedes a mere two singles off it!
Wow.
8/129 in 18.
Finally a four! Taylor has managed to send one to the fence; was short and wide from Stanlake and the cut was definitely on.
However, despite that boundary, New Zealand manage only seven from the over. The Aussie fielders prowl close to Sodhi, making it tougher for him to get off strike.
8/127 in 17.
And now, without too much ammo left in the bank, Taylor and Sodhi manage just four singles from the Stoinis over, the 16th of the innings.
8/120 in 16.
Struggling to gather the remaining crumbs now, New Zealand. Just five from the Tye over that pushes them to 8/116.
Five more overs to go; need to try and bat those five for starters. Aim for 150. And…
…and then hope for the best.
Gone! Southee falls now…
…this is an unbelievable collapse. Slower one from Richardson and Southee has slogged it straight to the deep mid-wicket fielder. The previous ball, he had crunched a nice boundary but as soon as the pace was taken off, he falls in that trap.
Eight down.
Bowled him! That’s that then for Seifert…
…yorker from Stoinis for which Seifert has no response. He tries to get his bat down in time but ends up hitting air. Timber. Seven down.
Last game, I thought it was Ashton Agar’s brilliant spell that had ‘restricted’ New Zealand to 240. This time around, it’s a few steps ahead – he’s got 3/27 from his four overs and that’s should be enough to have pushed Australia in a position of great strength.
Just six runs from his last over.
Just two runs from the Tye over, to go with that wicket.
How many more can New Zealand get? 150 achievable from here?
6/94 in 11.