NRL introduce new shot clock measures in attempt to speed up the game

The NRL pre-season might be underway, but the NRL have already announced new measures in an attempt to speed the game up even more in 2018.
The 2017 season saw the introduction of a shot clock for scrums and dropouts, forcing players to keep the game moving. While the shot clock barely ever went off, a penalty was blown for the opposition team if either team failed to meet the time.
Those measures will remain exactly the same for the 2018 season, but in addition, the NRL have announced time will be blown off for a period of 30 seconds following all conversion attempts.
Before 2018, conversion attempts have followed wasted time, except for the final five minutes of a game when the clock would be stopped to prevent teams from running time down if they were in front.
Former Manly Sea Eagles forward and NRL general manager of elite competitions Jason King said the new measures would add time back on to games played throughout the season.
“At the moment, the time taken for players to return to the halfway line to restart play is wasted time as far as the fans are concerned,” King said.
“The clock continues to run down (except in the last five minutes of play) but the fans see no football.
“We have decided to extend the shot clock concept to take time off for a set period of 30 seconds after each conversion attempt.
“That will add an average of more than three minutes of game time (where the ball is in play) to each premiership match in 2018.
“An extra three minutes of actual play can have a big bearing on the outcome of a game.
“Over the course of the season, this move will give fans the equivalent of more than 720 minutes – or seven more games – of rugby league.”
It’s important to note there have been no changes made to the time between tries being scored and conversions actually being taken. This can be a gripe for fans at the pointy end of a game, but referees will still be allowed to call time off once 60 seconds have elapsed.
The attempt to speed the game up follow those already in force throughout the pre-season, which has included many more penalties being blown for poor play the balls.
The NRL season gets underway on Thursday, March 8 when the St George Illawarra Dragons host the Brisbane Broncos at Kogarah.
February 21st 2018 @ 2:32pm
Geoff from Bruce Stadium said | February 21st 2018 @ 2:32pm | ! Report
Good initiative. But I still get angered by the 30 second limit for scrums and drop outs. It gets milked by every team to the max – even if they are ready to play. Perverse incentives as they like to say in economics. Give teams an opportunity to take a breather and they’ll milk it every time. Good for the defending team but disadvantages the attcking team. I’d like to see time off signalled by the ref as soon as a penalty is given or an attacking team forces a goal line drop out. The 30 second rule was introduced to speed up the game but its probably resulted in it being slowed down.
February 21st 2018 @ 5:17pm
Nat said | February 21st 2018 @ 5:17pm | ! Report
I agree with this but I still have empathy for the players. Every rule is manipulated to some extent and when you see players looking up at the shot clock before dropping out or packing a scrum I too have rolled the eyes. But as I groan getting off the couch in search for another beer I can appreciate 40mins of high intensity football must take it’s toll on them too.
February 21st 2018 @ 4:39pm
tyrone said | February 21st 2018 @ 4:39pm | ! Report
it seems to be in place so that if a team wants to kick off quickly they can still fit in a 30 second ad break.