Shanghai Shenhua vs Sydney FC: Asian Champions League live scores, blog

Sydney FC made life tough for themselves last time out in their Asian Champions League campaign and will now need to find a way to beat Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua away from home.

Sydney might be at the top of the A-League table, but they have had some patchy performances in the lead-up to the ACL.

A one-all draw against the Central Coast Mariners was cause for concern, although they were convincing in their next three A-League wins against the Melbourne Victory, Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne City.

They were showed up in their first ACL outing though, beaten soundly by South Korean club the Suwon Bluewings.

A 2-0 beatdown at home wasn’t an ideal way for Sydney to start their campaign it’s made things difficult for them with five games to go in the group stage, three of which they will have to play on the road.

If they are to improve, it’s going to take a better passing game and more opportunities for their front men, with their strikers having little to no impact against Suwon.

The same issues they faced in the opener will be present against the Chinese giants who are still in their Super League pre-season.

Despite that, they have recently taken out the Chinese FA Cup, beating cross-town rivals Shanghai East Asia on away goals in the final and will play the CFA Super final next week against Guangzhou Evergrande FC.

They started the Champions League on the road against the Kashima Antlers and came away with a solid one-all draw, their defence keeping them in the game as they struggled to retain possession.

Despite having to do a lot of work in defence, their fitness was strong for this early point of the season and they made their opportunities – which were few and far between – count.

The key for the Chinese club is captain Giovanni Moreno, who was their only scorer against the Antlers after scoring 15 goals during the 2017 CSL season.

Prediction

Away from home, the best Sydney might be able to do is come away with a draw. However, even that looks like it’ll be a step beyond them given the way they were tactically outplayed in their Champions League opener.

Shanghai 2-1 Sydney.

Shanghai 2-1 Sydney.