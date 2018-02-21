Shanghai’s Brazilian stars shine in 4-1 rout of the Victory

As Leigh Broxham staged the opening skirmish with Shanghai SIPG’s Hulk, the diminutive Victory full back appeared to bounce off the Brazilian’s prodigious hindquarters, like a Kardashian child might off a Kardashian rump.
A sopping Shanghai evening saw the city – 24 million people strong – produce a patchy crowd, showing even when supply is plentiful, the demand to see an AFC Champions League group stage match seems fairly feeble in China too.
It was Broxham – not Hulk, rather surprisingly – who threatened to score first, racing onto a lofted through-ball, shooting high from an acute angle.
It took a minute or so for Hulk to match his direct rival for attempts, swinging his tree-trunk leg at a lofted corner, sending it squirting out in the direction of the sideline.
Shanghai have Elkeson and Oscar in their stable too, two other Brazilian stars on gargantuan wages. But Terry Antonis and James Troisi were just as crisp on the ball as the Brazilians in the opening 15 minutes. Rhys Williams, too, was passing with confidence, playing out from the back.
Melbourne, the memories of their wild 3-3 draw in the first group game, were no doubt keen to match that intensity again here, but perhaps leave out the defensive porousness that came with it against Ulsan.
Leroy George shot narrowly wide, twisting and turning and shedding a marker on the right of the box. This came after Elkeson had turned a Hulk cross a foot or so wide of Lawrence Thomas’s left post. Odil Ahmedov, Shanghai’s Uzbek import, drew a stern save from Thomas, and a minute later Jason Geria was forced to make a desperate intervention to stop Oscar from shooting inside the box.
The see-saw was hinging back and forth, though largely in favour of the richly stocked home team. The Victory certainly couldn’t rely on scoring goals right after conceding goals again, but the idea that they might successfully rely on their defence was something almost as fanciful, especially considering their recent form.
Still, there were huge spaces available to the Victory on the counter, with Shanghai fairly static when out of possession. Precious few red-shirted men were rushing after second balls, or pressing with anything other than a vague sense of urgency. Antonis was allowed to receive the ball in the final third, turn into space, and shoot at Shanghai keeper Yan Junling, who gave Besart Berisha a whiff by fumbling the ball. He recovered it, but in the slick conditions, it was clear shooting from distance had been given a buff.
Then Jason Geria was given a harsh lesson by the referee, when his dangling arm blocked an attempted cross. He was standing inside the box, so a penalty was immediately awarded. Of course, the question of deliberateness remained unanswerable, because as the ball was struck hard at Geria from all of a metre-and-a-half, there was literally a fraction of second in which he might have decided whether or not to leave his arm hanging in path of the cross.
With the Nikolai Topor-Stanley VAR controversy still ringing in the ears, the issue of an arm being in ‘an unnatural position’ wiggled into view. The FIFA rulebook, of course, makes no mention of the naturalness of arm position as something that holds any currency in the decision-making process, in fact it actually warns that “the position of the hand does not necessarily mean an infringement has occurred”, and yet the concept is still endlessly referenced with all this false authority.
But no, apparently the natural manner for defenders try and protect against a cross involves running with their hands pinned behind their backs like Michael Flatley, clearly petrified the ball might hit it.
In this case, Geria refused to river-dance, and so was guilty of not obeying a generally accepted, unwritten rule. But it was naive of him to do so, and the half-hearted Victory protests said as much. Hulk converted the penalty.
The Victory managed a brief reply, with Berisha and Leroy Geroge mustering a few fledgling sojourns into the Shanghai defensive third. But then, five minutes before halftime, Wu Lei met a swooping cross inside the box, diving athletically ahead of Geria to power the ball past Thomas.
The cross, set up by Hulk and Wang Senchao, was hit in a way that begged for exactly the kind of flying header Lei provided. 2-0 it was at the break, and there was a rising feeling that, if Melbourne were to come out in the second half in ravenous search for a goal, Oscar and the others would pick them off.
It took a little over a minute for Oscar to score a third. Geria, further soiling his own individual performance, cleared a deep cross straight to Oscar on the edge of the box. One neat touch inside, and the Brazilian pulled his shot back across his body, and it speared inside Thomas’s right-hand post.
Suddenly only a hoarse echo of the Aussie team’s early brightness remained, as the match strode threatening towards becoming an ordeal.
Troisi screwed a first time shot wide from the middle of the box, after nice work from Broxham and Kosta Barbarouses on the left. Geroge sent a corner spinning over the entire waiting pack. That flash of quality – a perfect touch under pressure, a confident connection on a shot, a nicely weighted pass – just wasn’t there for Melbourne, and when it was, Shanghai scrambled quickly enough to scupper the moment.
A perfect pass from Hulk sent Oscar dashing through, but his chipped shot flew wide, with Thomas beaten. Geria was removed for Thomas Deng, spared from the final 30 minutes of this special evening of torment. Berisha got into a heated exchange with Cai Huikang following a foul, likely as much a result of his frustration at being almost constantly offside as it was that particular incident.
Then Kevin Muscat’s men were awarded a penalty of their own, again for a handball. This time it was Yu Hai’s flailing arm, above his head, that was struck when contesting a header from a corner. Again the referee wasted no time pointing to the spot, and again deliberateness was firmly in question.
Berisha converted the penalty – which must have felt very good indeed – and it was 3-1. The Victory pushed, just barely alive in the match, but George and Deng were popping up as bright spots, dribbling and passing with ambition.
Then Oscar, with a goal almost as splendid as the $92 million that brought him to Shanghai, sealed the win. Twisting away from Deng on the left wing, Oscar exchanged passes with a teammate, darted into the box, cut back, and curled a perfect shot inside the far post.
It was a wonderful goal, and summed up an evening where, both generally and in Oscar’s rather specific moments, Melbourne simply could not argue with a superior opponent. The visitors finished the match trudging around, steeped in exhausted resignation.
The Victory were never going to be able to stop Shanghai from scoring. They created enough in attack to be proud of, but this defeat means Muscat’s team have conceded three or more goals in three of their last five matches.
This cannot continue if they’re to finish this season, let alone this competition, with their dignity intact.
Grobbelaar said | February 21st 2018 @ 8:00am | ! Report
Leigh “the Bronx” Broxham is a diminutive figure at the best of times, but up against the mighty Hulk….
February 21st 2018 @ 8:05am
Buddy said | February 21st 2018 @ 8:05am | ! Report
Whiilst 4-1 was probably a reflection of the overall gulf and results like that are stinging, the only real difference that I could see was the imports into the side that cost enough to sustain the whole A League for a season. Whilst I would love to see Oscar turning out every week in our local competition, I would question the impact that he has on the local talent, for it is the team minus the superstars from Brazil that provides a genuine comparison between leagues and domestic competitions. MV created a whole host of goal scoring opportunities which if taken would have been quite embarrassing for the hosts. It was simply the class and clinical passing and shooting combinations that made so much difference.
Perhaps the second game in Shanghai will be a better measure of the two competitions as there won’t be anything like the superstars of SIPG on show and hopefully SFC learnt something from their recent touch up by Suwon last week.
February 21st 2018 @ 8:22am
Nemesis said | February 21st 2018 @ 8:22am | ! Report
The power of football.
A poser who didn’t watch the Game is the first to rush to the Football Discussion to comment.
No other sport can create this level of engagement from people, who hate the sport & have no interest in watching the sport.
I wouldn’t know when cricket, RL, AFL, etc is played & I don’t care if the matches are great, or boring; or if the teams get smashed or it’s a good contest.
But, with football… everyone – even the haters – wants to be part of the discussions.
February 21st 2018 @ 8:34am
Buddy said | February 21st 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
Frustrating? My own solution is to leave it alone and without attention it tends to disappear or just become irrelevant. I stayed up to watch the game as I am a fan of the ACL, in a way, more so than the A League because of the variety of opponents and styles. Besides, I love watching Oscar even if he does prove the theory that players are only interested in what they can get from the game and not where or who they play for. MV could still make it out of the group stages although I have doubts given their leaky defence. Time to put out more youthful sides and give them some experience. I understand the club will not want a repeat of the scoreline so there will be some reluctance to blood their younger players especially as in the return fixture it is likely that the Brazilians will not travel as they may not need a result by then and imo the playing field would be quite level.
February 21st 2018 @ 8:45am
Nemesis said | February 21st 2018 @ 8:45am | ! Report
I’ve watched every away match over the previous 5 ACL campaigns and, despite the scoreline, this performance was probably one of the better MV away matches in ACL. Our defending was comical – but that’s nothing to do with ACL, that’s how it is in ALeague. But, our intent to take the game to SIPG away from home was terrific to see.
You’re right. We play SIPG at home on Match Day 6, by which time SIPG will have qualified for the knock-out so, if they leave their 3 Brazilian players at home, I saw nothing from the rest of the SIPG team that would worry me.
If MV is good enough we’ll finish with at least 7 points. Have to hope SIPG wins its other 2 home games.
February 21st 2018 @ 9:39am
mattyb said | February 21st 2018 @ 9:39am | ! Report
Fuss,their have been a fair few football fans on here adding X to their name which suggests football fans are well aware,and obsessed about competing codes.
The FFA are well aware of who the ‘posers’ are,and the sooner we see the back of those holding the sport as their own the better
February 21st 2018 @ 10:02am
Nemesis said | February 21st 2018 @ 10:02am | ! Report
Have you watched this game?
If you haven’t then GO BACK TO WHERE YOU CAME FROM.
You’ve got nothing to contribute to this discussion.
February 21st 2018 @ 11:03am
mattyb said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:03am | ! Report
Fuss,take your passion for football to the local leagues.
It’s actually people exactly like you that contribute nothing to Australian Football and is the exact reason the FFA would rather see the back of you and your type,so the sport can grow in this country.
If you seriously love the sport it’s you that needs to go back to where you belong,at local level where you can help rather than hinder footballs growth in our country.
We have eliminated the hooligans and next we need to eliminate the small minded destructive types.
The FFA is well aware of what it’s doing,even if they might not be perfect.
It’s you that’s not wanted as we try and grow football in Australia,,so stop acting like you own the sport,you don’t,your the one who is not wanted.
February 21st 2018 @ 12:36pm
Nemesis said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:36pm | ! Report
The current FFA Board will be turfed out of office within the next 6 months.
Change is happening. The True Believers of Football – players/ex-players (all levels from pro to amateur), coaches, volunteers, etc. – people who live & breathe football will soon Take Back our Game.
We may all have different club allegiances, but we all have football in our blood.
PS: I repeat the question: Did you watch the match Shanghai SIPG vs MVFC, either last night or on delay? If you did not, what possible input do you have on this Discussion Topic?
February 21st 2018 @ 12:54pm
mattyb said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
Fuss,of course I watched the game lol,your obsession that people comment on football and not watch it is laughable.
It won’t matter if the FFA stays or goes. Whoever is in charge will want to see the back of the small minded because the end prize is so big.
What your saying is like saying whoever is next in charge is going to welcome back the hooligans.
Whoever is in charge is going to want to grow football for football in Australia. The quicker we see the back of the small minded the better.
February 21st 2018 @ 3:06pm
Nemesis said | February 21st 2018 @ 3:06pm | ! Report
“of course I watched the game”
You stayed up until 1 a.m. to watch an ALeague club playing football? Excellent.
Or, you’ve taken 90 minutes before school/work to watch the match?
Maybe, you can add to the discussion on what you saw?
February 21st 2018 @ 12:51pm
lesterlike said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
If you think Australian Football had a genuine Hooligan problem in the first place then you are just as bad as the rest of the run football fans.
February 21st 2018 @ 8:50am
Stevo said | February 21st 2018 @ 8:50am | ! Report
Enjoyed Oscar’s goal but Nabbout’s was better ! Just putting it out there.
February 21st 2018 @ 8:56am
Buddy said | February 21st 2018 @ 8:56am | ! Report
It was sublime and quite breathtaking watching it live as it unfolded. In a way, Oscar’s second was nothing out of the ordinary “for him” well within his repertoire and he has scored some outstanding goals throughout his career. Seeing Nabbout and Petratos both score high quality goals in the same game was a real treat irrespective of who you support.
February 21st 2018 @ 9:15am
Nemesis said | February 21st 2018 @ 9:15am | ! Report
The difference is that Oscar’s goal is repeatable. He’d practice that at training & he measured the spot &, if he’s given time & space, he’ll execute that again & again.
Nabbout’s goal, you can’t really practice. He hit it beautifully & it went in. I doubt Nabbout will ever score that goal again for the rest of his career.
February 21st 2018 @ 9:31am
Buddy said | February 21st 2018 @ 9:31am | ! Report
I think that could be something to do with the 10000 hours! Regardless of whether you believe or subscribe to the theory, The goal he scored has been produced quite a few times in the EPL….you could say that is his reward for all the perspiration whereas Nabbout got his reward for inspiration!
February 21st 2018 @ 12:12pm
Kris said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:12pm | ! Report
Nabbout’s goal would have been less spectacular had he been willing to swing his left boot at it instead of having to use the outside of his right 😉
February 21st 2018 @ 9:38am
Realfootball said | February 21st 2018 @ 9:38am | ! Report
What on earth has happened to Geria? Such a bright prospect two seasons ago. Berisha’s constant offsides mirror the extent to which he has lost crucial pace. I hope for his sake that he finds some form, but at the moment he looks like a player well and truly on the wrong side of the hill.
I’m picking Muscat’s contract won’t be renewed, a new coach and a significant Victory rebuild for next season.
February 21st 2018 @ 9:52am
Square Nostrils said | February 21st 2018 @ 9:52am | ! Report
Realfootball
Berisha as you know was a high octane player. At the Roar he pressured the opposition up front and did a lot of chasing back. Not the sort of player IMO to play with guile as he gets older to make up for lack of pace.
February 21st 2018 @ 12:50pm
Realfootball said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:50pm | ! Report
Agree, SN. Even so, the speed of his decline has been surprising. I think it comes down the fact that Bes only ever just had enough pace to make his game work in his prime. He didn’t have anything to lose, which has meant he has declined fast once he has lost even half a metre – the difference between scoring and not scoring, offside and onside.
February 21st 2018 @ 12:16pm
Kris said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:16pm | ! Report
I think Geria is error-prone and perhaps the sort of guy who doesn’t have that arrogance to shake off his errors? He seems to get nervous about going forward, won’t cross or shoot, gets into bad defensive spots.
Occasionally he seems to get a little run of form going and them make a blunder and he is back to refusing to move from the corner of his own box.
Now he has given a pen away, he will probably go back into his shell for a couple of weeks frightened of making more mistakes?
Berisha? With most A-League teams playing one up front you are in a world of pain if that guy loses form or goes into decline … or spends all day trying to spring the offside trap because he can’t beat blokes any more without the head start.
February 21st 2018 @ 12:53pm
Realfootball said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:53pm | ! Report
Re. Your last para, Archie Thompson went through exactly the same thing in his last two seasons at Victory as his pace declined.
February 21st 2018 @ 2:42pm
Fadida said | February 21st 2018 @ 2:42pm | ! Report
The incredible part about the Berisha decline is that Muscat and his coaching team seemingly didn’t see it coming. I called it half way through the last season and repeated the claim before the start of this one (to an incredulous reaction). He’s missed more chances in the last 20 games than in the rest of his A-league career. Why? His legs have gone and so has his timing. He’s reaching for balls he used to get to easily. Hence the living offside.
It’s gross negligence that the MV went into the season without a second striker, negligent even if Berisha wasn’t shot. Relying on Broxham to play fullback is another example. Compare the squads of SFC and Melbourne and you realise how poorly Victory have managed their squad building.
February 21st 2018 @ 2:56pm
chris said | February 21st 2018 @ 2:56pm | ! Report
Fad sad to see it, but agreed that Bes is not the player he was. In fairness to KM he is not the first coach to have made this mistake of not replacing a (falling) star sooner. KM is human after all (some would dispute that haha) and sentiment would have played a part in keeping Bes for one more season.
February 21st 2018 @ 3:27pm
Fadida said | February 21st 2018 @ 3:27pm | ! Report
He is worthy of a squad place, but why wouldn’t you get a second striker? They have no back up of any pedigree or potential. Insanity. Had he still been at his peak they still were negligent to not have some sort of backup. What if he tore an ACL in the first round?
February 21st 2018 @ 3:33pm
Nemesis said | February 21st 2018 @ 3:33pm | ! Report
“What if he tore an ACL in the first round?”
Every club is allowed to sign injury replacements for players who are long term injuries.
February 21st 2018 @ 9:46am
Square Nostrils said | February 21st 2018 @ 9:46am | ! Report
Didn’t see the game last night, but impressions are from Buddy and others that the quality of imports made the difference between Shanghai and Victory. Certainly Hulk and Oscar are way above anyone in the A-League.
Thats my impression since the A-League started of watching other matches in the ACL.
Question that comes to mind is do A-League clubs(coaches) recruit imports with the ACL in mind or just consider player requirements for the A-League.
Arnie had to leave Buijs out of his squad for the ACL due to the rules regarding imports.
Most reports seem to indicate that was a mistake.
This to me is a twofold problem a chicken and egg scenario.
Are A-League coaches choosing imports only for the A-League because of the salary cap inflicted on them by the FFA?
In other words they know in reality, that unless they adopt a defensive approach like Poppa that they really cant compete in an open game in the ACL. Even then I doubt whether the Wanderers would have fared any better than Victory against a team with Hulk and Oscar in it.
My own thoughts are that if build a squad in order to compete in the highest competition possible, in Australia’s case the ACL.
So is it the clubs fault or the FFA”S financial restrictions that are halting the progress of Australian clubs in the ACL..
Two bob each way for me. There are 5 import slots, 2 of which could be Marquees. I dont think that Australian clubs are considering the suitability of Marquees for a possible ACL campaign when picking them.
By the same token the FFA controlling the A-League(currently) could be more flexible regarding imports ie allow the lot outside the Salary cap, be that 5, 4+1, 3+1 whatever the preference.
February 21st 2018 @ 10:10am
Nemesis said | February 21st 2018 @ 10:10am | ! Report
But, let’s be clear. FFA has absolutely no restrictions – in terms of wage, or nationality – for 2 players for each ALeague team.
Top 20 players in 2017 ranked according to Ballon d’Or
Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar, Buffon, Modric, Ramos, Mbappe, Kante, Lewandowski, Kane, Cavani, Isco, Suarez, De Bruyne, Dybala, Marcelo, Kroos, Griesmann, Hazard, De Gea.
All 20 could play in ALeague – there is no ALeague/FFA regulation stopping them.
February 21st 2018 @ 12:54pm
Realfootball said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:54pm | ! Report
This is of course a salient point.
My issue with the cap is not so much the marquees, but the way it puts a forced lid on the standard of the playing squad overall.
February 21st 2018 @ 3:05pm
Kris said | February 21st 2018 @ 3:05pm | ! Report
But does it? Does paying Jason Geria twice as much money as he gets now make him a better player?
February 21st 2018 @ 3:49pm
Realfootball said | February 21st 2018 @ 3:49pm | ! Report
I would argue that the point is the make the A League more attractive to the better Australians playing less than first tier in Europe.
It might not work, but we won’t know until we try. It isn’t working as is.
Also, scrapping the cap would allow clubs with cash to work with the 4+1 rule and bring in quality Asian players. Clubs with cash, of course, being the sticking point. Really, we’re only talking about Sydney, Victory and City, maybe Wanderers.
February 21st 2018 @ 3:45pm
steve said | February 21st 2018 @ 3:45pm | ! Report
Nemesis, no club in the A League can afford to pay the wages of the 20 names you just mentioned, nor could they afford the likes of SIPG’s Oscar and the wages he is on. Living in a dreamland if you think the game in this country can or will ever attract the likes of them, less be able to afford them while they are in their prime. Even the posers and casual sports fans as you like to call them, know that this is the case.
February 21st 2018 @ 3:54pm
Nemesis said | February 21st 2018 @ 3:54pm | ! Report
@steve
Comprehension not your strongest point.
Never once did I say any 1 club or even 10 clubs could afford even 1 of those players.
What I did say was: “All 20 could play in ALeague – there is no ALeague/FFA regulation stopping them.”
So, people who bring up the Salary Cap need to understand that, even with the Salary Cap, the 20 best players in the world are allowed to play in ALeague.
February 21st 2018 @ 11:52am
Mark said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:52am | ! Report
A-League clubs are never going to be able to compete with Chinese or Japanese clubs for import players on a financial basis alone. We just don’t have the market size to be able to match the money they can offer.
Getting rid of the salary cap and/or changing import player rules will not make one bit of difference to that disparity. It may marginally improve the quality of players we can import, but the quality of those players will still be far below what Chinese and Japanese clubs can get.
Removing the salary cap may help Australian clubs repatriate some Aussies playing overseas. However, with only a couple of exceptions, their quality is not much better than the players playing in the A-League and no better than the locals playing in China, Japan or Korea.
Removing the salary cap or changing import player rules is not going to magically improve our performances in the ACL. Our performances reflect economic realities that we just have to accept.
February 21st 2018 @ 12:51pm
chris said | February 21st 2018 @ 12:51pm | ! Report
If it means that the most an A-League club can expect in the ACL is an extended run in the ACL but never actually win it (due to the huge spending power of some Chinese clubs) then so be it.
People seem to have the view that if you can’t win the ACL then you must be cr ap and shut the A-League down etc etc.
Disparity in teams due to wealth happens all through Europe, Americas, Africa and certainly in Asia we are not immune from that either.
February 21st 2018 @ 1:04pm
Mark said | February 21st 2018 @ 1:04pm | ! Report
Exactly. It’s an easy point for some to make when their reference point is sports only played at any serious level in one or two countries.
February 21st 2018 @ 1:45pm
Square Nostrils said | February 21st 2018 @ 1:45pm | ! Report
Mark & Chris
Rather than lean to the Glass half empty side look more to the Glass half full side.
Five in my estimate of the A-League clubs are owned by foreigners.
What we dont know is how much these investors will up the ante to invest in the A-League if the FFA releases its iron grip on the league.
The glass half empty corner says it will make no difference, the glass half full corner says yes the mob who own Brisbane, Newcastle, Mariners, Sydney FC, Melbourne City will pour more in, thus encouraging more big investors from Asia in particular, either at other clubs or their own.
Man City & Chelsea were compared with ManU, Arsenal in the old First division bit players in English football, now they are leaders. It could have been Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Sheffield Wednesday, Wolves, playing Barcelona this morning. but those 2 clubs enticed big investors. The A-League as a whole can do the same, but not with a glass half empty approach, one propogated by the FFA”s control freak grip.
Hopefully with FIFA and the AFC here, the A-League can become more autonomous.
February 21st 2018 @ 2:21pm
chris said | February 21st 2018 @ 2:21pm | ! Report
Agreed and its amazing that these “sports fans” will bag the A-League but will lose their minds in praise of other sports that, as you point out, have zero comparisons with other nations.
February 21st 2018 @ 2:37pm
Nabbout said | February 21st 2018 @ 2:37pm | ! Report
The financial disparity between china and other richer football nations in Asia . Is something we have to live with .
In Europe club leagues , the Belgian or Dutch olr Scottish teams rarely if ever make it past round of 16 nowadays.
Unless Martin lee at the jets decides he wants a few hulks and oscars , then maybe the situation will change.
February 21st 2018 @ 2:44pm
Fadida said | February 21st 2018 @ 2:44pm | ! Report
Agree Chris and Mark