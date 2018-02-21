Six Nations: After two rounds, who’s worth your money?

480 minutes after the start of the biggest annual rugby tournament, and we’re not much closer to knowing who will win it as we pause for a gap weekend.
Let’s try to make head and tail of it.
Ireland
These guys started off with a post-siren win over France, getting the job done 15-13 over the Frenchmen in Paris.
Against a team that has struggled of late, (winning only seven games in the last three tournaments) Ireland should’ve put France away or at least have done better than requiring an 83rd-minute drop kick to win.
Against the perennial strugglers Italy – the last place in three of the last four tournaments – Ireland romped out to a 56-19 win. While this might sneak the Irish into first place (over England by two differential points), the men in green could’ve and possibly should’ve won by a bigger margin at home.
The loss and ruling out of Robbie Henshaw with a shoulder injury, picked up when scoring, doesn’t put them in a good position heading into the next round.
Grade: B+
England
Eddie Jones’s boys started the Six Nations off with a bang, quickly diminishing at Twickenham with only six points between them and a massive upset at home against Wales.
Had Scott William’s early slide gone differently, or even Gareth Anscombe’s incorrect TMO encounter, the Welsh Dragons might well have won and England might be one from two with only a win over Italy to show for it.
However, France and Italy are easier opponents then Italy and Wales, but 60 minutes without scoring will hurt.
Grade: A-
Wales
The men in crimson started off with a huge win over Scotland that frankly no-one saw coming.
34-7 is always a pretty convincing scoreline, and Saturday was no different, with a four tries to one win over the team that was in the top five midway through last year.
Against England at Twickenham was always going to be tough, to say the least, and 12-6 won’t be too displeasing for Warren Gatland.
Considering that England were held to no score in the last hour of the game, Wales should well have scored at least once.
They won’t blame themselves for that though, with an admittedly wrong TMO decision.
Grade: B
Scotland
Who would’ve thought that a team who in 2017 were so dominant over teams such as Wales would lose by 27 in the opening game of the year?
Gregor Townsend won’t be too happy with either of the first pair of games, with a big loss and then a hard-fought win over France.
WP Nel and Zander Fagerson will return against England however, with Fraser Brown set to make a comeback in Round 4.
Grade: B-
France
Where do you start?
Two losses, neither of them big ones, but with England, Wales and Italy to go, new coach Jacques Brunel shouldn’t be too happy.
Neither opponent was miles above, but with two of the more winnable games passed, France look destined for another middle-of-the-road finish at best.
Ireland shouldn’t have won against Guy Noves’ team – nor should’ve Scotland really.
Grade: C
Italy
“This is a monumental moment in our game. For the first time ever, a non-western European side will play in the Six Nations. Presenting…Georgia!”
Just kidding, that’ll never happen. Lucky for Italy it won’t because the Georgians have shown they can compete with top tier sides.
Being asked to train against England is the ultimate compliment, and competing for 78 minutes against Wales in Cardiff shows the team is growing game-by-game.
Maybe I’m off track.
Let’s be honest, the Italians have struggled, and while a pair of 20 minute try-scoring bursts towards the ends of games have shown flair and skill, it’ll never compare with Soso Matiashvili’s incredible effort versus Canada.
Grade: D+.
February 21st 2018 @ 11:32am
Ralph said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:32am | ! Report
I guess there are (at least) two ways we can spin the Wales/England match:
(a) Great teams find a way to win on a bad day, (Kudos England) -or-
(b) Couldn’t put it away without a bad call, look like pretenders, (Hard done-by Wales).
Pick your flavour of spin.
February 21st 2018 @ 11:47am
Thomas English said | February 21st 2018 @ 11:47am | ! Report
Concur, depends which team you support really.
February 21st 2018 @ 1:08pm
Perthstayer said | February 21st 2018 @ 1:08pm | ! Report
It was NOT A TRY!!!
The touch down argument is immaterial.
Williams knocked it on before. His finger touches the ball.
The TMO failure was actually justice for England as the Williams knock on was not being questioned.
February 21st 2018 @ 3:49pm
cantab said | February 21st 2018 @ 3:49pm | ! Report
February 21st 2018 @ 1:53pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 21st 2018 @ 1:53pm | ! Report
Thanks for this TE.
I think your grades a very fair, so kudos for that.
But there are a couple of statements I have to question:
Ireland should’ve put France away or at least have done better than requiring an 83rd-minute drop kick to win.
Winning in France have never come easy for Ireland. I believe they have won there three times since 1972, so I am pretty sure the Irish take anything they can get. And on a rainy night against a French team that cared, it is not that easy to get a result.
The loss and ruling out of Robbie Henshaw with a shoulder injury, picked up when scoring, doesn’t put them in a good position heading into the next round.
Garry Ringrose is back, so I think they will do alright without Henshaw.
Had Scott William’s early slide gone differently, or even Gareth Anscombe’s incorrect TMO encounter, the Welsh Dragons might well have won and England might be one from two with only a win over Italy to show for it
If the TMO had given it, it would at best have been 12-10 to England. But to use a call from the first quarter of the game as game-deciding is a stretch. We have no idea how it would have played out.
They won’t blame themselves for that though, with an admittedly wrong TMO decision.
They should blame themselves. I am surprised that Wales get so much love when they did not score a try. If you only manage to score six points, you are always gonna end up losing in Test rugby.
Who would’ve thought that a team who in 2017 were so dominant over teams such as Wales would lose by 27 in the opening game of the year?
Warren Gatland said he thought so… 😉
Ireland shouldn’t have won against Guy Noves’ team – nor should’ve Scotland really.
Really? Both scores were pretty expected, hence France has not exactly been world beaters lately.
Being asked to train against England is the ultimate compliment, and competing for 78 minutes against Wales in Cardiff shows the team is growing game-by-game.
Georgia will play Italy in November. Let us wait until then before we put them above Italy maybe? But I would love if the 6N expanded a little and became a more open European Championship, closed shop for the Old Boys is not a good idea long term if rugby strives to become a truly global game.
February 21st 2018 @ 5:59pm
Thomas English said | February 21st 2018 @ 5:59pm | ! Report
I love constructive criticism 🙂
First things first: this France side is mediocre at best. I don’t know why Ireland have struggled so much inFrance over the last well ages….Really though, I dunno why France let them get away with it at the end after the way Ireland were playing.
Tbh i wrote mentioned Henshaw before the news came thru about Ringrose im pretty sure. Soz for that.
If Scott Williams hadn’t gone for that pathetic early dive, and if the TMO had gotten it right- i wasnt sure about it myself, but WR said…
“If you only manage to score 6 points you are always going to lose”…… 2014- Wallabies 6-0 France 😛
February 21st 2018 @ 6:39pm
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 21st 2018 @ 6:39pm | ! Report
Liking this TE
Nothing better than having a little banter, with a cheeky smile, spiced up with some knowledge.
The France-Ireland Test was a bit peculiar. Sometimes it looks like Schmidt dresses his tactics in both braces and straps and thereby make them a bit impotent. And as we all know; you can’t fake the funk. I hope Ireland will be a little more adventurous this weekend against Wales, and not bank on that Sexton gonna bail them out again.
Fair play if you did not know about Ringrose. I think GR can be the tonic the Irish attack needs. With Aki and Henshaw it is all out crash and bash. GR brings more slick silk and X-factor.
I have been lured into a couple ref-debates lately, and I hate myself every time it happens. Rugby is probably the hardest game there is to ref, and when rugby tragics like us can’t even agree on what we see after watching hundreds of replays in slo-mo, how can we not give the refs some slack? Gonna try to go back to my philosophical approach again; the ref is an X-factor and he gives and takes just like life gives and takes.
6-0 indeed. I had repressed that Test