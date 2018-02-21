Vasyl Lomachenko and boxing’s new fascination with angling

For me, watching Vasyl Lomachenko is quite simply one of the great pleasures in modern boxing.

He is remarkable and very possibly the best fighter in the world right now. But more than this, his outstanding technique will change boxing in a way not seen since Mohammad Ali.

A big statement, true, but not one I can honestly lay claim to. Bob Arum of Top Rank promotions was the first to make the comparison, but boxing experts have noted the Ukranian’s remarkable ability, including analysts Steve Bunce and Mike Costello and perhaps most accessibly, Joe Rogan.

There are a number of outstanding aspects to Lomachenko’s style: his remarkable amateur career (396 wins, one defeat, two gold medals) has given him clean and elusive outside striking, he has excellent hand and foot speed, outstanding defence and importantly for fans, a refreshingly aggressive approach.

But there is one area Lomachenko’s game that truly stands out: his ability to move laterally around opponents and create unusual angles to attack. It is this which is the most innovative and exceptional aspect of his technique, and it is setting a new standard for boxing.

Of course, Lomachenko is by no means the first boxer to use lateral movement to his advantage, as many fighters have used this technique over time. However, the aggressive way in which Lomachenko employs this strategy and just the sheer extent of the angles he creates are new additions to the art of professional boxing.

But first, why is angling useful to a boxer?

Simply put, attacking on angles allows a fighter uncommon access to an opponent. When someone is to your left or right (particularly outside your lead hand) it is much harder to defend for two significant reasons.

First, you simply cannot see what your opponent intends to throw – you are effectively blind as you turn and this allows your opponent a few almost free shots.

Second, and arguably more importantly, the alignment of a typical boxer’s defence (which is forward focused) allows a fighter angling around the body to get inside their opponent’s guard. The most common example of this is seen when moving to the side to throw a hook: the side angle allows the hook penetrate the guard like a straight shot.

The advantage of this is that you effectively mix the power of a hook with the penetration of a straight. As Jack Slack notes, Mike Tyson was fantastic as this technique, stepping to the left to allow his right hook to penetrate the guard.

So how does Lomachenko achieve the movement? Well, Vasyl’s movement usually centres around getting on the outside of orthodox standing opponents (the vast majority of his opposition).

Like most southpaws, Lomachenco aims to get his lead (right) foot on the outside of the lead (left) foot of his opponent. This allows the southpaw to get around their opponent’s guard by attacking from off-centre.

This has been achieved successfully in the past with more traditional straight in-and-out forward movements – for example, Manny Pacquiao commonly employed a two or three step shuffle disguised by a jab to get his lead foot to the outside.

Lomachenko, however, goes about this movement in even more various and inventive ways, and gains angles more dramatic than any simple forward movement. In a very simplistic breakdown of Lomachenko’s movement, there are key ways in which he angles around opponents.

Firstly, using the jab to cover movement. As opposed to a one-two shuffle (à la Pacquiao), Lomachenko will take one forward step with the jab, but then pivot 90 degrees on his lead foot, swinging his back foot around, to take the side or even sometimes the back of his opponent.

The angle created by this is different and more accentuated than any possible by a simple forward movement and gives him significant advantages. After the initial jab to disguise the movement, Lomachenko will usually follow with a low left hook to the body, followed by a right hook or uppercut to the head.

Secondly, Vasyl uses feints to also obtain movement. Feints and baiting are huge parts of Lomachenko’s general tactics, but he uses them to particular advantage when moving.

He achieves this by using the kinetic energy generated from the build-up of a punch to instead jump to a new angle and attack from there.

Finally, Lomachenko obtains movement, rather unusually, from the rear hook-shot. When throwing a rear-handed hook the momentum shift through the body usually sees both feet firmly planted, with power coming up off the rear foot and leg, through to the punch.

Lomanchenko, however, sacrifices some of this power and allows the energy from the back foot to actually help him jump around his opponent as his throws the punch. In this, he sacrifices the power of his hook to gain better his position.

This last point epitomises Lomachenko’s aggressive use of angling. Rather than using the lateral movement like Mike Tyson to get more knockout blows, Lomachenko actually sacrifices some of his power to get into better positions.

Despite all of Lomachenko’s boxing prowess, it is this relatively simple trick which is revolutionary about his boxing style. Not using one’s full punching power, but using that energy to reposition the body in strange 90-degree angles, is a new trend.

Known as the “Lomachenko hop” it is even starting to be taught in gyms. In years to come I expect this move to become a common weapon in a professional boxer’s arsenal, because, so far, it is a stroke of genius.