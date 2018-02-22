Australia vs Philippines: Basketball World Cup qualifier live scores, blog

Match result:

Australia have moved to the top of Group B in the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers with a 16-point win over the Philippines in Melbourne.

Final score

Australia 84

Philippines 68

Match preview:

Australia will face their toughest test yet en route to the 2019 Basketball World Cup when they play the Philippines in Melbourne. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 7:30pm (AEDT).

After two dominant wins, over Chinese Taipei and Japan, at the back end of last year, the two remaining undefeated teams in Group B will face off for the first time.

Australia are expected to breeze through this first phase of qualification, with the top three teams from each group then moving onto a more challenging second round.

With points carried over from the first to the second round though, every game is crucial and both these sides have been at the top of their game so far.

Australia and the Philippines are leaps and bounds ahead of Japan and Chinese Taipei, so the winner of this game – and the return fixture in Bocaue during July – will have a huge advantage going into the second round of qualification.

Australia’s height advantage on the floor should give them an advantage. Playing both games at home during this window makes it pivotal for the Boomers and, as they did against Chinese Taipei and Japan in their opening games, they should have a field day in the paint.

Daniel Kickert, Angus Brandt and Matt Hodgson are expected to lock down the paint, allowing Kickert to stretch the floor slightly with his shooting range, and for the athleticism of forwards Brad Newley and Mitch Creek to go to work.

Add that to the return of Olympian Kevin Lisch in the guard spot and you get an idea of the challenge the Philippines are facing.

The visitors kicked off their campaign with an important road win over Japan in Tokyo, the match going to the wire. They would have been more concerned by the scare Chinese Taipei were able to give them though and if they want to compete with the Boomers, huge improvements are needed.

While Andrey Blatche will need to take the team on his back and do it all in the paint, they need to try and stretch the floor as much as possible, making the Aussies revert to small ball if possible.

For that to happen, their three-point shooting must be the key weapon, with Jayson William, Calvin Abueva and captain Gabe Norwood leading the charge.

Prediction

Australia’s home-court advantage and huge height difference should see them get the job done easily against the basketball-mad nation.

Australia by 14.

Australia by 14.