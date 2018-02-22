Everything you need to know about the Club Roar Award winners

Celebrating a win is what all teams aim for (photo: Club Roar)

It’s that time of the year again when we celebrate everything great about local sport with the Club Roar Awards.

If you submitted a video to Club Roar then you’re in with a shot of taking home a share in $10,000.

With Round 3 of the Club Roar Awards officially closed, we are frantically reviewing all videos at the moment in the judging process.

When will the winners be announced:

Monday February 26, 2018. Starting from midday we’ll be announcing one category every half hour – with the overall Club Roar Award winner being unveiled at 4pm!

Where will the winners be announced:

Right here! Check out The Roar, because this is where we’ll be revealing the best of the best videos.

What to expect from the awards:

Reviewing all nine categories of videos is any sport lovers dream – there is some really amazing talent on display in Round 3.

There were some ridiculous jaw-dropping moments, spectacular fails, young prodigies and bone-rattling hits.

Here are just some of the contenders who have made it to our shortlist, and are in the running for an award:

There are so many more amazing videos on the shortlist, so keep your eyes peeled.

Be sure to check in to The Roar from midday on Monday, to check out all the winners.