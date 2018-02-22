New Zealand Warriors 2018 season preview and prediction

The Warriors disappointed once again in 2017, winning just seven games to finish 13th spot – the sixth straight season the club has missed the finals since storming into the decider in 2011.

Can the Kiwi franchise turn things around this season or are their long-suffering fans in for more of the same?

Last season – 13th

Seven wins, 17 losses, 444 points scored, 575 points against

Last five Seasons (2013-2017)

11th, 9th, 13th, 10th, 13th

2017 review

The Warriors were the most disappointing side in 2017. There was plenty of hype around the side coming into the season, however they finished the season dreadfully, losing their last seven games.

They were absolutely awful away from New Zealand, winning just one game from 11 in Australia, and regularly being blown out.

2018 gains

Gerard Beale (Cronulla Sharks, 2020), Adam Blair (Brisbane Broncos, 2020), Manaia Cherrington (Cronulla Sharks, 2018), Anthony Gelling (Wigan Warriors, 2018), Blake Green (Manly Sea Eagles, 2020), Tohu Harris (Melbourne Storm, 2021), Peta Hiku (Penrith Panthers, 2020), Matiu Love-Henry (Brisbane Broncos, 2018), Agnatius Paasi (Gold Coast Titans, 2019), Leivaha Pulu (Gold Coast Titans, 2020), Zac Santo (Canberra Raiders, 2018)

2018 losses

Matthew Allwood (released), Erin Clark (Canberra Raiders), Bureta Faraimo (Hull FC), Kieran Foran (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Charlie Gubb (Canberra Raiders), Ryan Hoffman (Melbourne Storm), Jacob Lillyman (Newcastle Knights), Tuimoala Lolohea (Wests Tigers), Ben Matulino (Wests Tigers), Ofahiki Ogden (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Toafofoa Sipley (Manly Sea Eagles), Bodene Thompson (Leigh Centurions), Manu Vatuvei (Salford Red Devils)

The Warriors have lost a lot of experience – the likes of Kieran Foran, Ryan Hoffman, Ben Matulino, Bodene Thompson and Jacob Lillyman were regulars in their starting 13, and won’t be easily replaced.

I do like the signing of Blake Green, as he has been part of two really strong cultures at Melbourne and Manly, and been a key cog in helping his halfbacks flourish. He should allow Shaun Johnson to play his natural game.

I don’t love the signing of Adam Blair as his best days are over, and too often he gives away penalties or makes simple mistakes. Tohu Harris, however, will add some punch to their back row.

Head coach – Stephen Kearney

Given his two underwhelming seasons at Parramatta, followed by this first-up effort at the Warriors, Kearney is under plenty of pressure. Not many coaches get a third chance, so he needs to get the side a lot closer to the finals in 2018.

Alarmingly for Kearney, his side appeared to give up several occasions late last season, and were belted on the road a number of times.

The side looked mentally week and despite calling out the team on a number of occasions in the press for their lack of effort, he didn’t drop many big names.

Another season like last and that will be about it for Kearney as an NRL coach.

Most important player – Blake Green

You could easily make an argument Shaun Johnson is the Warriors’ most important player, as they have a deplorable record without him. However, even with Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in the side the past couple of the years, the club have been inconsistent at best.

Perhaps Green can get this side playing key moments better, and free up some of his more talented playmakers to showcase their skills.

Best 17

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 2. Ken Maumalu 3. Peta Hiku 4. Solomone Kata 5. David Fusitua 6. Blake Green 7. Shaun Johnson 8. Adam Blair 9. Issac Luke 10. Albert Vete 11. Tohu Harris 12. Ignatius Paasi 13. Simon Mannering Bench

14. Nathaniel Roache 15. James Gavet 16. Sam Lisone 17. Leivaha Pulu

2018 verdict – 16th

They have little depth, their mental toughness and resolve in matches is a huge problem, and despite the signings of Adam Blair and Blake Green, I struggle to see them turning that around.

Expect them to be competitive at home, however it’s hardly a fortress over there anymore, and they’ll struggle mightily once more on the road.

The wooden spoon might be what this club needs to totally rebuild.