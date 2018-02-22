Who really is the king of the chase: Virat Kohli or Michael Bevan?

There is a strong rumour in cricket that Virat Kohli is the ‘king’ of the one-day run chase. Have we simply forgotten Michael Bevan?

Comparing Kohli and Bevan as chasers is not easy – their roles have generally been different, due to where they have batted in the order.

But, like most things in life, where there is a will, there is a way.

So let’s have a look into their careers.

Kohli has extremely impressive returns when chasing, with 21 of this 35 centuries coming batting second, and 19 of those 21 resulting in India winning. He also has the incredible average of 67.90 when chasing targets.

Kohli, once set, becomes extremely hard to remove. The longer he stays at the crease, the quicker he scores. There are fewer risks taken than other players because he relies on something quite old-fashioned but still useful – quality cricket shots.

The opposition running out of ideas coincides with an increase in his own momentum, often resulting in a hundred for him and a win for his nation.

Kohli has become great at making sure when he is in peak form, he hasn’t missed out. In 2012, on the back of an incredible century against Sri Lanka in Hobart, he made four centuries in five matches. Recently, his five centuries in nine matches has taken him on the precipice of 10,000 ODI runs. All before he turns the big 3-0.

Bevan was similar in terms of minimising risk, but unlike Kohli – who simply hits the ball harder – the Aussie would rely on placement as his main weapon.

Although he could clear the fence, his main method of attack came down to knowing where fielders were and hitting into the gaps. Combined with being extremely quick between wickets, and a good judge of a run, Bevan would get Australia home time and again while chasing a score.

What Bevan did was chip away at a score and aim to finish it all with perfect timing – often in the final over of the match – rescuing Australia countless times with his method.

Against the West Indies on New Year’s day in 1996, Australia were 6-38 chasing 172 for victory when his 78* earnt the win on the final ball.

When Australia were 6-82, facing elimination in the one-day tri-series in 2002, Bevan made 102* to chase down New Zealand’s 245. The winning runs came with three balls to spare.

At the 2003 World Cup, Australia were 8-135 chasing 205 against England. With help from Andy Bichel, Bevan’s 74* helped keep Australia unbeaten in the tournament, as they chased the score down with two balls left.

Chasing totals, Bevan finished with the impressive average of 56.50, up on his 53.58 overall.

A look at their big-match form doesn’t reveal as much on Bevan as it does for Kohli.

The Indian’s form in finals chasing is down significantly on his overall performances. He made 35 in the World Cup final in 2011, one in the World Cup semi-final in 2015, and 5 in the ICC Champions trophy loss to Pakistan in 2017.

Certainly something he would like to improve upon the next time India have an international trophy to play for.

Bevan played in three World Cup finals, but Australia chased down the runs before he got his turn in two of them. In 1996, when Australia batted first against Sri Lanka, he made 36*

Is Virat Kohli the undisputed king of the chase or is there a bit more work still for him to do before he is the best there has been?

It may just not be as clear-cut as it seems.