Sorry Steve, it’s Davey’s time to captain the T20 team

The final of T20 tri-series put an exclamation mark on an excellent series for Australia.

Though bat dominated throughout, this time around David Warner marshalled his troops brilliantly to restrict New Zealand to a below-par 150, after the initial onslaught from New Zealand’s destructive duo of Martin Guptill and Collin Munro.

Ashton Agar led Aussie the attack, with three wickets, backed up by top spells from Marcus Stoinis, Billy Stillanke, AJ Tye and Kane Richardson.

After a steady start from openers D’Arcy Short and Warner, the Aussies looked on course for the easy win. Then, after that pair and Agar – who was promoted up the order – departed in quick succession, Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell calmed the nerves before rain struck and Australia won by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

With wins in two out of three series to go with an IPL tournament win as captain, Warner has made strong case for himself as full-time skipper. It shouldn’t come as surprise if Steven Smith is relieved as leader in the shortest format.

Moreover, Warner has shown the belief to go with same team throughout. Smith chops and changes, which affects team balance, as well as individual morale.

Maxwell, who last month was criticised over his training, was man of the series for his all-round performance. Clearly, Smith missed out on his services in ODIs.

Warner looks in control of things. Take their previous match, when New Zealand went berserk, yet Warner got his teammates to calm down and successfully chase the total – it shows his belief in himself and team. Australia need such leader in white-ball cricket.

Smith has done a good job in Tests but, sadly, his scores in ODI and T20 cricket don’t back that up. Warner has taken his game up a notch and should be rewarded with the captaincy.