Who will replace Jerome Kaino?

It appears Jerome Kaino is bound for France at the end of the Super Rugby season.
The 34-year-old Blues flanker has been a mainstay of the All Blacks for 81 Tests, winning two World Cups, but missed much of 2017, which presented several replacements the opportunity to usurp the veteran.
Nobody fully grasped their chance, so who will emerge in 2018 as the next Jerome Kaino?
Last season, Liam Squire was the most frequent choice in the 6 jersey, earning seven caps. Squire was good, but went missing in the Brisbane defeat to Australia.
Combined with a startling turn of pace, Squire has the size to physically dominate, but has yet to cement his spot.
Vaea Fifita made a spectacular start against Argentina, but lacked consistency in subsequent appearances. Fifita is easily the most exciting of the athletes available, but does he have the work rate to command a regular starting berth?
Luke Whitelock was a midweek captain, is consistent and tireless, but he lacks the explosiveness of Squire and Fifita.
Rugby Videos See more »
Elliot Dixon has fallen out of favour. An underwhelming three Tests in 2016 was followed by omission form the end of year tour. At his best, Dixon was a commanding figure in a Super Rugby final. Can he recapture top form?
Ardie Savea was the top tackler in Super Rugby last year, but the busy and dynamic openside appears to have slipped behind Sam Cane and Matt Todd as the third preferred openside.
Cane had his best season in All Black colours in 2017 and having captained his country is a clear favourite of the selectors, but could he switch to the blindside? Todd is a defensive trojan, but doesn’t offer the same attacking spark as Savea, who appears to lack the presence at the breakdown of the former two.
Could Savea and Cane both appear in the loose? Sacrificing some size for additional speed might add a different dimension to the All Blacks’ attack and be a telling point of difference in the November Test against the English.
Brad Shields is England bound. The 26-year-old has been knocking on the door for sometime, but has lost patience and won’t be considered.
Jordan Taufua is an explosive force in the Crusaders, but his lack of height seems to have counted against him and he is likely to join Kaino in the overseas exodus.
Who will cement their claim as the best six in New Zealand? This is one of the most fascinating questions ahead of the Super Rugby season.
February 22nd 2018 @ 3:59am
The Neutral View From Sweden said | February 22nd 2018 @ 3:59am | ! Report
I believe that both Luke Whitelock and Elliot Dixon leaves for Europe at the end of this season also. That is what the rumor mill says at least.
Whoever replaces Kaino, I don’t see an upgrading for the AB’s overall power. Could be a concern. Kaino has been one of the most consistent performers during the AB’s golden period and he was outstanding in the last two World Cups.
February 22nd 2018 @ 5:08am
Machpants said | February 22nd 2018 @ 5:08am | ! Report
Kaino was player of the tournament last two RWC, IMO. Luke has yet to decide if he’s going overseas, so he maybe around until this cup.
Really it’s Squires’ spot to lose. I would be intruiged to see the Cane Savea combo but Ardie will have to get back to form, he fell off in accuracy last year. So unless someone plays the house down AND Squires slumps nothing will change.
February 22nd 2018 @ 5:38am
Highlander said | February 22nd 2018 @ 5:38am | ! Report
Disappointed that we will no longer see the big man in Black, and concur he could easily have been awarded player of the tournament at the last 2 World Cups.
An under rated ball carrier, 40 something metres in the RWC final, a genuine offensive threat as he showed at that last RWC but most importantly his mere presence made sides think twice about sneaking down that blindside. Not since Cowboy Shaw have we had a man that hits like him.
A gentle giant off the park and a massive presence on it.
Liam Squire has developed faster than I thought he would and has all the attributes to be the AB six.
Rapid leg speed, strong carrier in the tight, big hitter at the gainline and a better lineout option than Jerome.
Quit simply, we are yet to see him bring all these qualities in an 80 minute performance for the ABs.
Blindside requires a maturity in the modern game, a game reader, the one who can clean up behind his locks and fellow loosies should they get out of position.
Squire is not quite here yet – but he is getting close.
February 22nd 2018 @ 6:39am
Fionn said | February 22nd 2018 @ 6:39am | ! Report
What a struggle, having to decide between Fifita, Squire, Dixon, Taufua.
As an Aussie you have my sympathies.
I think that the Kiwis perhaps undervalued Brad Shields, and I’m surprised he isn’t capped by now. Is Akira Ioane in the mix?