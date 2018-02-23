AFLW makes Jeff Kennett uncomfortable – so what?

Funny place, Australia. We’ve got all these tales we like to tell about ourselves, like how no one person is more important than any other person, and no one should be allowed to tell anyone else what to do.
Not all Australians actually believe this in practise, it turns out, but whatever, we like to play pretend about who we are as a nation.
Or what about that other fun myth… that we’re an egalitarian country full of easy going, laid back people who live and let live and aren’t bothered by what other people do so long as it’s not hurting anyone?
Sometimes, living here, you could almost believe that it’s true – until Bob Whatisname from Melbourne, who was once someone Very, Very Important, pops up in the paper with a Very Important article informing us all in stern language that he doesn’t like women’s football.
The correct response to which, of course, is to smile benignly and say “that’s nice dear,” and ignore him. But the slightly schizophrenic nature of this very Australian phenomenon deserves further study.
My first question is always “why does he think we care?” I mean, he’s an Australian, he should know that the first response of every Australian to pompous self-importance, according to mythology, is “who gives a stuff what you think?”
But where commentary around women’s football is concerned, it seems that there’s an awful lot of people who think that everyone should give a stuff what they think.
“We don’t like having our culture changed,” is one refrain. “We don’t like the media telling us women’s football is great when it’s not.”
Well women’s footy is a product. If you’re trying to sell more laundry detergent, you’d make big advertisements with big, smiling faces telling all sorts of exaggerations about how this incredible laundry detergent will change your life. It’s called advertising, it happens in a free market economy.
What slogan are they supposed to run with? ‘AFLW, it’s not for everyone?’
The AFL are a commercial organisation with a product to sell, and believing that it should somehow sell this product in a more low-key way so as not to cause high-pitched squeals of offence from those who are not the product’s target audience is daft.
If TV or newspaper coverage is ‘shoving it down your throat’, change the channel or turn the page.
Then there’s Jeff Kennett, who said on SEN a week ago that he feels uncomfortable watching women getting hurt on the football field.
It’s astonishing, really. What nation does he think he’s living in? Should all Australian women now ask Jeff’s approval before doing anything even vaguely dangerous?
Should we set up a hotline to Jeff, where young women can write him emails like, “Jeff, I really wanted to go riding my bike today, but I was worried it might make you uncomfortable. Do I have your approval?”
Maybe we could rig scoreboards at women’s football games across Victoria, where alongside all the scores and stats, they display a ‘Jeff Kennett Discomfortometer’, which can be raised or lowered depending on how tough the collisions are out on the field. If the Discomfortometer level gets too high, the field umpire must immediately halt the match and phone Jeff directly, to get his permission to continue.
To be fair to Kennett, the comments were made in the context of an attempt to be constructive about the issue of injuries in the women’s game — an issue that was always going to be a problem in the first few seasons of what is, as far as I’m aware, the first major professional contact sport competition for women anywhere in the world.
But they were also framed within the context that Jeff apparently doesn’t believe women are physically equipped to play the game in the same style and rules that the men do, and that the game ought to be radically changed to something more approaching AFLX so that women can play it without getting hurt.
Whether these viewpoints come dressed up in fatherly concern as Kennett expresses them, or yelled in abusive rants in the comment section of internet newspapers, all are equally wrong, and at least as far as I’ve been brought up to understand the term, equally unAustralian.
They’re unAustralian because they’re telling people they shouldn’t do the things they enjoy. “You there, little girl! Stop it! Stop enjoying that sport! Stop kicking that ball! Stop having fun! Live your life the way I want you to! Don’t make me uncomfortable, or I’ll…”
You’ll what, exactly? We live in Australia. You can’t do a damn thing about it, and that’s the truth of what makes this country great — the truth that Bob Whatsisname from Melbourne, who used to be Very, Very Important, somehow managed to live his entire long life here without ever once understanding.
Yes he’s entitled to his opinion, and it’s an opinion doubtless shared by millions, not all of them men.
So what? Who cares? In this country, believe it or not, no one needs these people’s permission for anything. Expressing your opinion is very fine and very Australian, but this opinion takes the form of disapproval with something that other people do that’s none of your business.
It takes an enormous amount of self-importance to think you’re so much better than other people that those folks ought to give up what they love because you feel uncomfortable.
In this country, I’ve always been told, that sort of self-importance is not on. And yet here they come, all these planet-sized egos and mini-dictators, brandishing their self-regard as though it meant something, sputtering about “let me tell you this!” and “I wanna tell you that!”
Fine, you tell everyone that. If Australia were really the nation we pretend to be, these people would have realised the fundamental contradiction of trying to uphold some version of traditional ‘Australian Values’, while trashing the very first and most important of those values, which is ‘Thou Shalt Not Presume To Tell Other People How To Live’.
Thankfully, at women’s football matches across the nation, very few people care, which is a far more faithful observance of Australian tradition than these critics will ever manage.
February 23rd 2018 @ 8:50am
February 23rd 2018 @ 8:50am
Aligee said
I agree with Kennett, i feel a bit uncomfortable watching women getting hurt on the football field, but i wouldn’t tell them not to play it.
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:00am
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:00am
Cat said
This from the guy who once promised when he retired from being Hawthorn president he would, ‘ride off into the sunset and never be heard from again’. Sadly that lasted about 5 minutes. Big bag of wind.
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:16am
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:16am
Aligee said
MEH, once a Politician, always a Politician, there’s plenty worse.
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:32am
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:32am
Perry Bridge said
Only blokes who haven’t watched a lot of womens netball or basketball or winter olympics aerials etc would make a comment like that.
Australian Football IS a pretty cool game to play – there’s a lot of freedom of ‘expression’ of athleticism or skill or toughness that allows girls and women to find a niche. Jeff had better just get used to it.
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:02am
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:02am
Penster said
Once a pollie always a pollie, poor Jeff is spewing that the Hawks didn’t apply for an AFLW licence in the first instance.
Australia being laid back and giving everyone a fair go is as mythical as the blonde haired blue eyed nation of outdoorsy athletes stereotype.
Jeff’s not alone in his discomfort about change of any kind, especially those that challenge cultural norms – also known as women, non-whites, gays (collectively referred to as “minorities”) knowing their place and staying in it! Nothing’s ever been off limits to rich white dudes has it.
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:56am
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:56am
Cat said
One minute Jeff is angry because NM wouldn’t agree to let Hawthorn jump on their winning AFLW licence, next minute he is claiming he is happy the Hawks have never bothered to apply for an AFLW license and now he is mad the Hawks never applied? FMD this guy is a joke.
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:08am
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:08am
Brian said
So your argument is that the comments were unAustralian. In other words you have no argument at all on why Jeff can’t give his opinion other then its unAustralian and different to your opinion. Do you realise the hypocrisy of this article.
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:25am
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:25am
Penster said
Joel Shepherd has just written an “opinion” piece, on an opinion website. Which part of that do you not understand?
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:16am
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:16am
TomC said
I’m not a big fan of Jeff Kennett, but in my opinion his original comments have been blown out of proportion.
https://www.sen.com.au/news/2018/02/14/kennett-happy-hawks-don't-have-an-aflw-team/
My reading of it is that he’s content to wait until the first few years of the AFLW have passed before Hawthorn become involved, and that will give them a little more time to figure out how to deal with the seemingly high number of serious injuries in the sport.
I don’t entirely understand why the risk of injury is more of a concern for women than for men, and why that attitude doesn’t extend to concerns about male Hawthorn players with a history of injury concerns, but in isolation I think his approach is defensible.
February 23rd 2018 @ 1:29pm
February 23rd 2018 @ 1:29pm
Joel Shepherd said
I read that article on SEN, but it doesn’t completely sum up what he said — I couldn’t get a complete transcript, but apparently Daisy Pearce heard the whole thing and summarised it in her article in The Age. My understandings of what Kennett said in full are taken from that article.
https://www.theage.com.au/sport/afl/why-is-it-any-different-when-women-get-injured-playing-contact-sport-20180216-p4z0lu.html
But my main point isn’t to beat up on Jeff, it’s the extent to which his comments fall into a broader pattern of people lecturing female footballers as though somehow their own free choice to play the game isn’t the end of the matter, which it should be.
February 23rd 2018 @ 1:46pm
February 23rd 2018 @ 1:46pm
TomC said
I feel quite strongly that the SEN link is a better source than Daisy Pearce’s summary in an opinion article.
Worse things have been said about Jeff Kennett, but your article very much reads like a specific response to his comments. He is referenced repeatedly up until the last few lines.
I think we’d all be better off trying to be measured and proportionate in our response to criticism of the AFLW. Nascent competitions need feedback and indeed criticism from a variety of perspectives. There’s an awful lot of simple mean-spiritedness floating around – including in this comments thread – but we need to distinguish between the potentially helpful and the unhelpful.