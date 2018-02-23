Behind the barriers: Five bets for Friday February 23

Some very solid racing across Australia on Friday, with the focus being at Moonee Valley where it is Typhoon Tracy Stakes night.

Here are the five suggested bets across all meetings.

Bet One- Win- Scone Race Seven Number 7 The Lion

Looks a tough meeting at Scone, but I think in the Championship Preview, he is an absolute standout. Last raced in a Highway at Rosehill where he started long odds but in the end, he was dominant and ran sizzling time, clocking sub 34 for the final 600m, one of only a couple of horses to do that for the meeting. Good enough for me here.

Bet Two- Win- Canberra Race One Number 3 Te Ata

Should be short but should be winning. Matty Dale trains this filly, who has looked the part during her short career but hasn’t quite put it all together on race day.

She resumed at the Sapphire Coast where she sat on speed and looked to travel well but just ran out of condition late. Second up on her home track with Jay Ford steering, no excuses.

Bet Three- Win- Canberra Race Two Number 1 Durif

Looks a race with a bit of depth but I think Godolphin look well placed here with this son of Commands. This bloke was a hard odds on pop when breaking the maiden status last time out at Newcastle and I thought he was pretty dominant in doing so, with the form, I think, looking to be quite good. Happy to be with him.

Bet Four- Each-Way- Moonee Valley Race Four Number 9 Benall

I reckon this bloke is absolutely flying at the moment and is knocking on the door to win. He ran over 2500m at the track last time out where he spotted them an impossible start but worked home with real purpose late behind Diamond Grace. A length of 3000m is ideal and I can happily back him at $10 each way.

Bet Five- Each-Way- Moonee Valley Race Seven Number 5 Seannie

Former WA filly who didn’t live up to the hype in the Spring. Looks to have come back in outstanding order this Autumn.

Had jumped out enormous prior to resuming at the Valley where she really had no right to win given where she was on the turn but once she got clear air, wow she really savaged the line. If she gets the pace on in front of her again, she’s the one to beat for sure.