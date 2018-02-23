Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston testimonial match live stream: How to watch Melbourne Storm vs North Queensland Cowboys online or on TV

In the first match of its kind, two greats of the NRL, Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston will be honoured in a testimonial match between their respective teams, the Melbourne Storm and North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium.

The match is scheduled to get underway on Friday, February 23 at 8pm (AEDT).

While criticism has been drawn of the match due to the money earned by both players not being included in this year’s salary cap, there is no doubting the greatness the two pair have achieved throughout their careers, with both likely to one day become immortals of the game.

Reportedly, the windfall from the game could be up to $1.5 million with a percentage of that being donated to charities including NRL Cowboys House, Ovarian Cancer Australia and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

This will also be the first time the Cowboys and Storm have clashed since the 2017 grand final, when Melbourne came away with a convincing win to be crowned premiers.

How to watch the match on TV

The match will be broadcast exclusively on Fox League, through Fox Sports. It can be found on Channel 502, with the broadcast, titled ‘a night with Cameron Smith and JT,’ scheduled to start at 7:30pm (AEDT).

To watch the coverage on Fox Sports, you will need access to a valid Foxtel TV subscription, which includes the sports package of channels.

How to stream the match online

If you are wanting to stream the match online in Australia, there will be only one way to do this – through either of Foxtel’s dedicated streaming applications.

These are either Foxtel Now or the Foxtel App, which both allow you to stream the channels of Foxtel on whatever device you may own including tablet, mobile, pc or laptop.

If you already have a TV subscription to Foxtel, the best bet for you would be to use the Foxtel app, which is free to download and use with existing login details. If you don’t have access to Foxtel, then you will need to use Foxtel now, with the sports package starting from $44 per month. It also currently has a two-week free trial.

For those wanting to stream the NRL outside of Australia, you will need to use Watch NRL.

On The Roar, you will be able to follow the match with a live blog and highlights.

Key game information: Melbourne Storm vs North Queensland Cowboys

Kick-off: 8pm (AEDT)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

TV: Live, Fox League 502

Online: Live, Foxtel app or Foxtel Now

Head-to-head: Played 36, Storm 26, Cowboys 10