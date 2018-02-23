Central Coast Mariners vs Wellington Phoenix: A-League preview, prediction

The Central Coast Mariners and the Wellington Phoenix face off in Gosford in a battle that could determine who finishes bottom in 2017/18. Join The Roar for live scores and commentary from 7:50pm (AEDT).

How to watch

TV

This match will be broadcast exclusively by Fox Sports 501.

Live stream

You can live stream Foxtel’s coverage of the match by using the Foxtel App if you already have a Foxtel TV subscription, or Foxtel Now if you don’t.

Preview

It has been a slow and steady slide for the Mariners as the season’s early promise has evaporated into a winless stretch that must be concerning Paul Okon.

Contrastingly, the Phoenix have found form at the right time of the year and after three wins in their last six matches, the slow accumulation of points has seen them creep closer and closer to the teams above them on the ladder.

The Mariners welcome the return of Wout Brama after a controversial incident a few weeks back and Wellington are celebrating the return of Roy Krishna who made an impact off the bench in their win last week.

After the tragedy of letting a two-goal lead against ten men slip against a gallant Adelaide, the Mariners will look to match their first-half performance, where they applied pressure and created many chances.

Wellington will look for more of the same after starting well against Perth and eventually finding a winner in the dying minutes. With much pride on the line in this one, there is scope for an entertaining encounter and both teams should look to attack.

Prediction

With goals aplenty on the cards, the Phoenix will continue their impressive improvement and claim the three points away from home.

Central Coast Mariners 2, Wellington Phoenix 3

Catch all the action on The Roar live coverage from 7:50pm (AEDT).