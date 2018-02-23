For the first time in eight years, I’m not involved in Super Rugby. Here’s what I’m watching out for

It’s Friday. The sun is shining, Sydney’s CBD is filled with busy people with things to do, meetings to attend and deadlines to meet before the weekend.

I’m one of them, but my mind has drifted from the spreadsheet in front of me and the report I’m meant to be finishing, because this Friday is a little bit different.

It is 220 days since my last game of Super Rugby. Tonight marks the start of the first Super Rugby campaign that I haven’t been involved in almost eight years.

For professional rugby players in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the culmination of months of hard work through the gruelling summer heat.

The first game of the season is always an exciting time of year, training intensity lifts another gear during the week, the pressure builds and the time for less talk and more action has arrived.

There will be a range of emotions being felt among players this week. For some, it’s sheer relief that another pre-season is over. For others, pure excitement that it’s finally time to get back on the big stage again.

Whether you have just been selected for your first or 80th Super Rugby game, it is a massive achievement and honour to play the game at that level.

Those involved should never forget how lucky they are, how much hard work and discipline got them to this point because no doubt family, friends and teammates haven’t.

Spare a thought for those squad players that weren’t selected. It in no way diminishes the effort put in over pre-season.

From the bloke who was a starter last year that is now on the bench to the 20-year-old that has just been told he is not going on tour, keeping the whole squad engaged, focused and committed is critical to a successful campaign.

The well-managed teams with a strong culture will be on top of this. They tend to be the teams in the mix come the business end of the season.

It is critical that Australian rugby has a successful year on the field this year. Making a competitive start to Super Rugby is vital to changing perceptions about the health of the code in this country.

As a player not even a year out of the professional game, I’m not prepared to completely put my neck on the line with any bold predictions. But it will be fascinating to see how some of the following themes play out.

Will we see any new innovative variations for the post-Jake-Bernie Brumbies or will it be business as usual for the most successful side of recent years?

What impact will the return of Kurtley Beale and the introduction of highly regarded up and coming assistant coach Simon Cron have on the underachieving ‘Tahs?

How will Dave Wessels’ manage the team dynamics of his large composite squad at the Melbourne Rebel Force?

Will Brad Thorn’s bold selection calls and school of hard knocks methods pay off at the Reds?

Will our new ‘local’ rivals, the Sunwolves be competitive or offer an opportunity for easy log points for the Aussie Conference? (I can hear the cries from the Saffas and Kiwis already!)

I’ll enjoy getting answers to these questions over the coming months from the comfort of the grandstand or the living room. But for now, I better get back to that spreadsheet.