How to fix Super Rugby: Australians just need to win again

“For the first time in history these two teams will meet in the opening game of the season,” read the press release pumping the Rebels and Reds Super Rugby fixture, which is a perhaps inauspicious beginning to a press release given the Super Rugby season kicked off last week in South Africa.
However! Let’s not put the boot into a hard-working media colleague looking to pump the tyres of the dear, beleaguered, so-very-on-the-nose Super Rugby competition.
For that’s a tough gig. You try pumping the damned thing. It’s a blow-up rubber lilo the size of Boy Charlton Pool.
Crowds are down. Ratings are down. The brand is so on the nose that its rusted-on supporters would rather stand up sideline with a tinnie and a hot dog to watch Marlins and Rats on a Saturday afternoon than Waratahs versus Southern Kings (or whoever these anonymous giant Africans are) on a Saturday night in the beating heart of Sydney.
Super Rugby – and it pains a rusted-on Rah-Rah Man to say it – but Super Rugby sucks.
No it doesn’t. It doesn’t “suck”. It’s actually really very good. The footy itself, aesthetically, it’s entertaining. It’s world class.
But it’s very hard to watch because it doesn’t make us feel good.
And it doesn’t make us feel good because of all the “losing”. Losing makes people feel bad.
As in any sport – crowds and TV ratings drop off with loss. Outside of Newcastle Knights and the Henson Park faithful who get 8000 to every Newtown Jets game even when there’s two men and a dog, rugby supporters are like any supporters. They want to see winning. Or even competing against greater odds.
They want to feel good.
And in 2017 we felt bad.
How bad? In 2017 not one Australian Super Rugby team beat a Kiwi Super Rugby team in 26 attempts.
I have Kiwi mates as we all have Kiwi mates. They stopped rubbing it in. There was no fun it. No sport.
New Zealand’s worst province, the Blues – beaten in the last round by Japanese Sunwolves, whatever they are – won more games than Australia’s best, ACT Brumbies, who made the finals because the competition is a basket-case designed by drunk versions of Duckworth and Lewis.
In 46 Super Rugby matches against overseas opposition, Australian teams lost 39 times.
In the 22 seasons of Super rugby, 2017 was the only one in which every Australian team lost more games than they won.
The Brumbies made the finals winning six games in 15 starts.
You could go on.
So let’s do that. Let’s go on.
Consider Australian rugby’s highest-paid player, Israel Folau, the all-leaping uber-athlete and gold-toothened superstar paid an estimated $1.1 million per year including third-party deals and $10,000 a Test.
Now, while it’s grossly unfair to malign or blame the man for the Waratahs’ lack of success, let’s rip in anyway.
Because Izzy Folau, by dint of his cost-benefit against the “W” columns of his teams, is not value for money.
In terms of publicity, for sure. He came from Australian rules and rugby league, a world-class, “famous” athlete. And he’ll score a spectacular try every now and again, and they’ll use it on highlights reels. And we’ll gasp and wonder: why can’t he do it more often?
Anyway, it’s not Israel’s fault the Waratahs conceded 522 points in 15 games (35 per game), third-worst in the comp ahead of Rebels (38 per game) and Sunwolves (44).
It’s not Israel’s fault the Blues put 40 on them or that the Jaguares put 40 on them, in Sydney.
Who’s fault is it? How about Waratahs’ former defence coach, Nathan Grey?
Now, love Nathan Grey, a super-fine performer for Waratahs and Wallabies, a tight little brick of a 12, a tough guy in the dark middle channels.
He was hard, Nathan Grey, and to see him in his training kit today you’d suggest he’s kept himself in tip-top shape in a “T-shirt” Tom Hafey sort of way.
Nathan Grey’s charges would be drilled in the Hard Ways of the Force.
But discredit where it’s due.
Because the Waratahs conceded 68 tries (fourth-worst from 18 teams) including five in their last game, a rain-soaked pizzling by now dead Western Force who put 40 on them.
The Waratahs’ defence was, to coin a phrase, completely shit-house.
And Nathan Grey got a promotion. He’s now defence coach of the Wallabies.
Ha. Isn’t that deal of the century for Nathan Grey? He’s negotiated a promotion devoid of performance-related pay.
Good luck to him. Because anyway, the Waratahs’ malaise isn’t Grey’s fault. You can’t put heads on statues. You can only do so much with the cattle that turns left out back of the abattoir.
Depth, as ever, is thin. Even with the axing of Western Force, Australia probably still has a surfeit of Super Rugby teams – and thus players – diluting the talent base.
There’s been kids who’d be honest Gordon Colts pulling on provincial jumpers.
Mate of mine played provincial rugby says: “Putting schoolboys into professional sport without performance-related pay leads to one thing: marshmallows.”
Globalisation means very good players have gone to Europe and Japan. Some have come back. But Australian rugby can’t compete with global market forces.
If Suntory or Wasps or old mate the crazy man in Toulon has a couple million spare, depth is be gone.
But three teams, more money in less contracts… you can look to keep Matt Toomua and Liam Gill and the really quite frightening Sitaleki Timani.
Meanwhile David Pocock went off to save the white rhino, a sabbatical finished with a stint playing rugby in Japan, and which now sees him laid up until May or thereabouts.
Now, Pocock is a very good human, and all power to him. Most of us would like to be David Pocock. Most of us would like to the strength of his convictions and his highly improbable arms.
Most of us want to save the white rhino.
But cast the question about to your greater claque of rugby-heads, and ask them what they see as the Greater Issues Facing The Game, and one thing comes back loudly, and it is this:
How the f*** are we paying David Pocock $750,000 to save the white rhino?
Now, we all want to save the white rhino. Go well, endangered white rhino.
But should Australian rugby have paid Pocock to do it?
Perhaps it should.
Hear this out: Pocock was the best player in the 2015 World Cup and, Israel aside, is the only Wallaby who could squeeze a buttock onto the All Blacks’ bench.
Yet he’s also the sort of character – holistic, principled, spiritual, an eco-warrior – who would have headed off to do something else if ARU hadn’t granted him leave.
Pocock, through his very good management, would have made it clear to ARU if they hadn’t worked it out themselves: rugby needs Pocock more than Pocock needs rugby.
Some dudes are too big to fail.
So, go well, endangered white rhino.
And go well Australian Super Rugby. There’s probably too many players. And you don’t win a lot. And we can’t watch you while standing up drinking a tinnie.
But you remain… you remain good.
But you do need to win.
And you need to do it soon. And a lot.
And that’s all she wrote.
February 23rd 2018 @ 8:34am
Malo said | February 23rd 2018 @ 8:34am | ! Report
I doubt my pub will show it this year. I’ll have to grovel to the manager, stuff it I’ll just wait till April and watch club rugby the mighty aEasts Beasts. Bring on the internationals. Feed me league for my footy thirst.
February 23rd 2018 @ 8:44am
Boris said | February 23rd 2018 @ 8:44am | ! Report
A lot of good points but there’s more to super rugby success than winning. Even when it’s popular among the diehards and pay tv subscribers it remains invisible to a large part of the population. There needs to be some presence on free to air tv, maybe like SBS’ arrangement with Fox Sports to cover the A League. And the teams need to be identifiable by more than just an animal name- where are these teams from? Give them an identity that means something.
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:43am
Atawhai Drive said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
As per last year and the year before, a Super Rugby game will be shown on Channel One every Sunday morning. This weekend it’s the Waratahs-Stormers match. Of course it would be better to see the match live, but at least there is a free-to-air presence again.
The team names? I’ve never had any trouble with them. We’re into the 23rd season of Super Rugby, after all. Geographical references are misleading when applied to a team such as the Hurricanes, a regional franchise that incorporates eight North Island provinces.
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:05am
concerned supporter said | February 23rd 2018 @ 10:05am | ! Report
AD,
FTA must be live.
Like you I have no problems with identifying SR teams by their “nick names”, but other friends of mine do, and it dilutes their interest in Super Rugby, particularly if they are not Foxtel subscribers.
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:45am
Train Without A Station said | February 23rd 2018 @ 10:45am | ! Report
I agree with the benefit of FTA but I think it’s a futile argument.
FTA presence comes from a decent level of PayTV popularity.
If less than 5% of Pay TV subscribers bother watching it, why will more than 5% of FTA viewers watch it?
It needs to get good ratings in order to get media interest – which is what helps maintain ratings. News and papers aren’t going to bother dedicating essentially what becomes free marketing to something that still only gets 150k viewers on FTA.
February 23rd 2018 @ 12:25pm
In Brief said | February 23rd 2018 @ 12:25pm | ! Report
Rugby union missed the boat a bit as well. If you cast your mind back to the start of the Winfield cup, rugby league games used to be played in front of two men and a dog at suburban grounds across Sydney. I doubt the ratings were very high either. But as the first professional football comp in Sydney (not sure about the old NSL) but the points stands, rugby league got wall to wall promotion. So in the case of rugby league it was the promotion that created the popularity, which is the opposite to what you are proposing for rugby. This reached its zenith in the mid 80s when State of Origin became so huge, rugby league really was the talk of the town. Now its just another sport for most Sydney people but the ratings remain high as does the media support. It will be interesting if this changes when the old guard move on and retire.
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:11am
bigbaz said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:11am | ! Report
Winning fixes all. Pocock is at the injury end of his career, don’t expect to see to much more of him.
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:28am
Redsfan1 said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Pocock disgusts me. Taking money from a sport in dire straits and not even playing- getting himself injured in a rival comp as a bonus.
Somehow we are all supposed to adore him because he uses some of his spare time to do self promote his brand with environmental and social causes.
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:55am
Fox Saker said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:55am | ! Report
Not an entirely unreasonable point you make Redsfan1 – it does reek financial stupidity from the ARU but the White Rhinos now have a lounge room and a TV and wear Brumbies jumpers. Two of them are in training for the Wallaby front row. Hooker not required!
February 23rd 2018 @ 10:49am
Train Without A Station said | February 23rd 2018 @ 10:49am | ! Report
Only if you are a simpleton.
To compete with Europe the ARU would have needed to pay Pocock around $2M a season (I think he was offered $2.35M).
They negotiated a deal where they pay him around that for 2 seasons, with the only concession being he is available to play 2 seasons in the Top League. A less intense, shorter season.
Pocock comes back for 2018 much fresher than he would have been had he played 2017. The ARU keep him for the RWC and the lead up which was the goal, but also don’t break the bank as Panasonic are paying a big chunk of what it takes to keep him available to us. Pocock doesn’t make quite what he could have over the same period had he gone to Europe – but makes enough to encourage him to stay.
The fact is he could have gone and played 2 seasons in Europe and still had a year off and earned more. But one of our most influential players would have been lost for 3 seasons.
February 23rd 2018 @ 11:02am
hog said | February 23rd 2018 @ 11:02am | ! Report
How unfortunate then that the majority of your fan base are simpletons.
February 23rd 2018 @ 11:21am
John R said | February 23rd 2018 @ 11:21am | ! Report
The majority of them love to cut down a tall poppy and willfully ignore facts just because they’d rather complain about something.
February 23rd 2018 @ 1:35pm
Fox Saker said | February 23rd 2018 @ 1:35pm | ! Report
Why is saying he should not have been paid what he got for not playing John R got anything to do with Tall Pappy – no one is attacking Pocock – good luck to him and his management mate – It is the ARU the criticism is directed at.
As for Pocock – good on him.
February 23rd 2018 @ 3:58pm
Bob Pacey said | February 23rd 2018 @ 3:58pm | ! Report
Ma pappy is real tall Fox and dis got nuttin to do with him
February 23rd 2018 @ 2:04pm
John R said | February 23rd 2018 @ 2:04pm | ! Report
Because he wasn’t paid to not play. His 2 year deal has been paid over 3 years, which benefits the cash flow of RA, and keeps Pocock fed and watered. A mutually beneficial arrangement.
Not a difficult concept to grasp, and one which has been explained innumerable times.
To have people claiming to be disgusted by it is willful ignorance. Pearl clutching of the highest order!
February 23rd 2018 @ 2:30pm
hog said | February 23rd 2018 @ 2:30pm | ! Report
Again it may have been explained multiple times, yet still the majority of fans are uneasy regards the deal, so you can clutch as many pearls as you want. In a year when the code nearly went under it was a very bad deal, when you pay a guy nearly a million dollars to play in Japan, perception is reality.
February 23rd 2018 @ 2:24pm
Fox Saker said | February 23rd 2018 @ 2:24pm | ! Report
Who is disgusted JohnR? – I’m not – that is strong language and your point should be directed at Redsfan as it is he who said he got played not to play and why I tempered my reply with not entirely unreasonable” suggesting it was not without flaws.
My argument is that he got paid too much or is that to difficult for you to grasp to use your words JohnR
Also your argument that he was not payed to play does not answer my question as to why attacking the ARU for agreeing to such an arrangement is Tall Poppy because it is not.
And last time I checked we are entitled to our opinion just as you are but you note I do not get into calling people simpletons just because they happen to disagree with me.
To your credit – and in fairness – neither did you. So we agree to disagree and that’s fine JohnR.
February 23rd 2018 @ 3:02pm
Midfielder said | February 23rd 2018 @ 3:02pm | ! Report
Hog
Some people simply refuse to listen to others and treat them as trouble makers.
On the G&R forum they have a thread on Where SR is headed …. almost 11K posts … reflects much of what you say… I sometimes read it …. it grows a bit fast and is huge as a thread but sorta is a decent history of the last 12 months or so.
http://www.greenandgoldrugby.com/community/threads/where-to-for-super-rugby.17402/
February 23rd 2018 @ 3:33pm
John R said | February 23rd 2018 @ 3:33pm | ! Report
Fox yes correct, that was aimed at RedsFan.
Your entitled to your opinion on his worth, but an individual does not make the market, and the fact is, he’s actually taking less money to stay in Australia than what was on offer up north.
The tall poppies comment is nothing do with your opinion on the commercial viability of his deal, but the snark about his dedication to social issues.
And yes Hog, perception is reality to a certain degree, but when that perception is explained to be false, and you still want to get up in arms about it. Then, welllllp….. Enjoy your rugby.
February 23rd 2018 @ 3:53pm
Akari said | February 23rd 2018 @ 3:53pm | ! Report
The problem as I see it, Foxy, is when you say Not an entirely unreasonable point you make Redsfan1 about
Pocock disgusts me. Taking money from a sport in dire straits and not even playing- getting himself injured in a rival comp as a bonus.
Somehow we are all supposed to adore him because he uses some of his spare time to do self promote his brand with environmental and social causes.
IMO, Redsfan 1 post is OTT and entirely unreasonable.
February 23rd 2018 @ 4:17pm
Fionn said | February 23rd 2018 @ 4:17pm | ! Report
‘perception is reality’
Only if people refuse to change their perception when they’re informed about the facts of the Pocock case. I think Keynes said it best: ‘When the facts change, I change my mind’.
February 23rd 2018 @ 4:38pm
piru said | February 23rd 2018 @ 4:38pm | ! Report
Perception is not reality, I wish people would stop saying that, it’s a cop out.
February 23rd 2018 @ 5:03pm
Fox Saker said | February 23rd 2018 @ 5:03pm | ! Report
Fair enough JohnR by my comment were tongue-in-cheek – I mean com’on, as if anyone – including me would not want to save any animal from extinction – god knows we have wiped out enough already and counting every year.
February 23rd 2018 @ 11:36am
piru said | February 23rd 2018 @ 11:36am | ! Report
I don’t know how many effing times we have to have this discussion, but at this point if you think Pocock was paid not to play – that’s on you and your refusal or inability to understand the situation.
At least spare us the whinging and be angry and confused quietly
February 23rd 2018 @ 1:23pm
Redsfan1 said | February 23rd 2018 @ 1:23pm | ! Report
So having surgery on a major injury which means the Brumbies miss him for how long? (and he has played less then 50% of games in his whole time there) means “comes back fresher”.
I think the word simpleton should be studied further by those that throw it around to describe others.
February 23rd 2018 @ 2:07pm
John R said | February 23rd 2018 @ 2:07pm | ! Report
Get your facts straight, the Brumbies are the ones who decided he should have the surgery:
“But he showed no signs of rugby rust when he returned in Japan at the end of last year, before Brumbies staff decided it was better to fix his knee now rather than hoping it could be managed through the year”
http://www.canberratimes.com.au/rugby-union/brumbies/act-brumbies-and-wallabies-star-david-pocock-to-miss-super-rugby-start-after-knee-injury-20180121-h0lmv5.html
February 23rd 2018 @ 1:51pm
Fox Saker said | February 23rd 2018 @ 1:51pm | ! Report
I think calling people simpletons’ is bit rich TWAS not to mention insulting but hey good thing I am not snowflake huh.
Your points are well made but as i have said further below, just how effective he will be at the breakdown – his main weapon – under laws that have the defending player requiring to let go of the ball as soon as an attacking player arrives immediately forming a ruck – ah lah an almost ridiculous uncontested 41 phases for Ireland recently – only time will tell.
Don’t get me wrong Pocock is a champion player of the highest calibre
February 23rd 2018 @ 4:13pm
Fionn said | February 23rd 2018 @ 4:13pm | ! Report
Thank you for this comment, TWAS. Too many people are wilfully avoiding the facts of the Pocock case.
We could have a discussion about whether Pocock is worth as much per season as we are paying him, but people don’t want to do that—perhaps because it would expose Israel Folau to those same discussions, or perhaps because they’d rather just grind their axe than talk rationally.
February 23rd 2018 @ 12:23pm
tyrone said | February 23rd 2018 @ 12:23pm | ! Report
I am more angry that he takes a paid sabbatical and then on return to playing gets surgery on an injury that he has had issues in fro a long time.
He should have had surgery while on his break from the game
February 23rd 2018 @ 4:10pm
piru said | February 23rd 2018 @ 4:10pm | ! Report
Brumbies insisted upon it
Get over it
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:28am
Folau overrated said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:28am | ! Report
Agree with you there.
Folau is stupidly overpaid, creates one decent try worthy of a highlight reel every now and then, and is mostly found out in defence.
If his teammates aren’t playing well he isn’t either and seems to lose interest.
Win lose or draw against the Stormers this weekend, he will be given a microphone with the Fox Sports crew and mention ‘for da boys’.
Overrated and overpaid
February 23rd 2018 @ 9:43am
Harry Jones said | February 23rd 2018 @ 9:43am | ! Report
Enjoyed that