Highlanders vs Blues: Super Rugby live scores, blog

The Highlanders take on the Blues on Friday evening in the south of New Zealand as the 2018 Super Rugby season really gets started. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5:35pm AEDT.

While it might technically be Round 2 of this year’s Super Rugby competition, for most fans this is the first time they’ll see their team play in earnest with the actual Round 1 only involving teams from the new, single South African conference.

The Blues will really fancy their chances of getting a result away from home in this match and it would be a great way to start their season – a season where many feel they’ve got what it takes to go all the way.

Blues’ coach Umaga is in a curious position – he has 11 of his squad unavailable including some serious talent in the likes of Kaino, and yet he has named a very impressive team. This indication of the Blues depth is one of the reasons they are predicted to do well this year.

Another reason is the quality in their backs as will hopefully be seen in this match with the likes of Ioane and Sonny Bill looking to impress.

They could face some problems at No.9 and No.10 though. Pulu is definitely growing in experience and his 2017 season was pretty good. But there are questions about whether the captaincy is going to take his game to new levels or be a distraction that he could do without.

Gatland at fly half will be targeted by the home side. The son of Wales coach Warren Gatland will play in his fifth game for the Blues, and his performance will be key.

If he can unleash the talent outside him then the Blues should win this but if the critical half-back combination stutters than the Highlanders could capitalise.

For the home side this match heralds the return of Ben Smith who will be starting at No.15 and it will be interesting to see how fresh he is from his sabbatical.

The Highlanders are starting the season in good order in terms of player availability with barely any injuries restricting coach Mauger’s selection decisions.

The Highlanders too have an exciting backline but it’s in the forwards where the outcome of the match will rely and it’s here that the home side have the advantage.

Prediction

This should be a great clash to get the competition going. After the Blues terrible season against other Kiwi sides last year, they have plenty of talent this year to get into the preseason their preseason performances were strong.

The Highlanders however have a better mix of quality across the whole team and have themselves had a good pre season. With the home field advantage and the large number of players injured for The Blues this one feels like a home win ready for the taking.

Highlanders to win by 12 points.

Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match, starting from 5:35pm AEDT on Friday.