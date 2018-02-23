Overwatch Contenders competition announced for Australia

A pathway for Australian Overwatch players to become professional esports athletes was unveiled earlier this week, with Blizzard announcing the expansion of the Overwatch Contenders competition to Australia and New Zealand.

With the first season of the Overwatch League already in full swing, Australian players will now have the same opportunity to regularly compete against fellow aspiring professionals in organised competition.

All matches will be broadcast on Twitch, and will attract close attention from Overwatch League scouts. There’s money on the line too, with each of the three 2018 seasons drawing from a total prize pool of $150,000 (USD).

Eight of the competition’s twelve teams have been confirmed so far, including the Adelaide Crows-owned Legacy. The other teams include Kings, Your Name Here, cmonBruh, ViewSonic.DarkSided, Masterminds, Kanga Esports and Alter Ego.

The other four spots are currently being contested by several other semi-professional Overwatch teams.

Overwatch Contenders Australia will begin on Monday, March 11, with two or three matches set to be played across three days per week. The competition will last six weeks before playoffs begin.

The Overwatch League has been a roaring success so far, with the Blizzard Arena regularly full over the course of the competition’s first stage.

Stage two of the competition began yesterday, with the Seoul Dynasty claiming a resounding 4-0 win over the Los Angeles Valiant, the Dallas Fuel getting off the mark with a 3-1 win over the Shanghai Dragons and the Los Angeles Gladiators crushing the San Francisco Shock 4-0.