How to watch the 2018 Super Rugby season on TV and live stream online

The Super Rugby season kicked off last week with two games in South Africa, but all of the Australian and New Zealand teams get involved this weekend with a full slate of games ahead of a bumper season. This is The Roar‘s guide to streaming every match of the season online and watching them on TV.

While the Stormers, Jaguares, Lions and Sharks played last week, this weekend is looked upon as the real start of the season with the Highlanders set to face the Blues in the opener at Forsyth Barr Stadium, with kick-off scheduled for 5:35pm (AEDT) on Friday, February 23.

The first match featuring an Australian team in Round 1 will see a derby as the Rebels host the Reds in Melbourne at 7:45pm (AEDT) on Friday, February 23. The other Australian teams begin their respective seasons with an array of challenges.

The Brumbies will be tasked with a trip to Japan for a match with the Sunwolves at 3:15pm (AEDT) on Saturday, February 24, while the Waratahs host the Stormers at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday at 7:45pm (AEDT).

Super Rugby has had a format change this year, with three teams including the Western Force cut from the competition, returning it to 15 teams.

How to watch Super Rugby on TV

If you are wanting to watch the Super Rugby season in Australia, then you will need to use Foxtel. Fox Sports have the exclusive rights to every game of the season live, with the majority set to be shown on Channel 501.

To watch the competition, you will need to have a valid Foxtel TV subscription, complete with the sports package, which gives you access to Foxtel’s wide suite of sporting content.

In addition to this, Network Ten, through Channel One, will broadcast one game replay each week on delay during Sunday morning. Most of these will commence between 8am and 9am (AEDT).

How to stream Super Rugby online

If you are looking to stream the Super Rugby season online, you will need to use one of Foxtel’s streaming applications. It’s important you understand the difference between Foxtel Now and the Foxtel App though so you don’t use the wrong one.

For those with a TV subscription to Foxtel, the app will be free to use with existing login details. If you only want to stream the channels of Foxtel, you will need to use Foxtel Now, with packages including sport starting from $44 per month.

Both of these applications are available to use on whichever device you may own.

Here at The Roar, we wil cover the Super Rugby season with scores or blogs of every match and highlights of all the big moments.