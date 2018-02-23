Western Bulldogs vs Carlton Blues: AFLW live scores, blog

The Western Bulldogs welcome the Carlton Blues to Whitten Oval in a game that could have huge ramifications for who plays in that illustrious grand final come the end of the season. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match starting from 7:05pm AEDT.

Both sides have had solid starts to the season with two wins and one loss, leaving them both equal at the top of the ladder with the Brisbane Lions who have eight points.

There is no denying that neither side could make the grand final, but a win here would certainly give one of the Dogs or the Blues a huge chance of lifting some silverware come the end of the season.

The Blues are hugely disadvantaged going into this game with star forward Tayla Harris suspended after she accepted a one-game ban for striking Brisbane defender Leah Kaslar.

The Dogs also have injury problems with captain Katie Brennan in danger of missing the remainder of the season after she sustained minor ligament damage in her right ankle last week against the Adelaide Crows.

Despite both teams having some key outs, it looks to be a good game. With the season being so tight as it is, one can expect a game like this to be a scrap, but you do get the feeling the Dogs have more quality.

Saying that, the Blues know that a slip here only makes it all the more difficult to make the top two, so expect to see some fight despite being underdogs.

Prediction

The Dogs are certainly favourites going into this game. They have been one of the outstanding teams of the season thus far, and there is a feeling that they will have too much for the Blues on Friday night.

Western Bulldogs by 17.

