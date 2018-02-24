Aaron Smith stars in Highlanders rugby win

A stand-out match from All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith has guided the Highlanders to a 41-34 win over the Blues in their Super Rugby season-opener in Dunedin.
Smith’s intelligent kicking, sharp running and bullet passes proved pivotal as the Highlanders ran in five tries to the Blues’ four in Friday’s match at Forsyth Barr Stadium.
The second-half sin-binning of Blues loose forward Antonio Kiri Kiri proved equally influential, with the Highlanders scoring twice in his absence to take a seven-point lead which they held to the end.
A full-on start featured turnovers and line breaks in equal measure, the Highlanders opening the scoring with a Lima Sopoaga penalty in the 10th minute.
The Blues responded five minutes later, Bryn Gatland crossing after a move which featured breaks first from Sonny Bill Williams then James Parsons.
That triggered a series of tit-for-tat tries, the lead changing hands with each one.
Highlanders centre Rob Thompson crossed for the first of his two in the 20th minute, only for Matt Duffie to hit back four minutes later down the short side after brilliant offloading from Williams and Rieko Ioane.
Thompson grabbed his second as the half-hour mark approached, Smith wrapping around to create the space for the centre to crash through and give the home team a 17-14 lead.
However, the Blues finished strongly, Akira Ioane striking with deadly effect from the back of an attacking scrum one minute from halftime, before Gatland’s stoppage-time penalty gave them a 24-17 lead at the break.
The second half proved equally up tempo, the Highlanders levelling the scores just three minutes after the restart.
Prop Siate Tokolahi barged over after Smith’s quick tap from a penalty gave the Highlanders some momentum, but the Blues hit back almost immediately through Akira Ioane to lead 31-24.
The Highlanders took full advantage of Kiri Kiri’s 54th-minute yellow card for a high tackle on Sopoaga, inside centre Tei Walden crossing twice in four minutes.
The Highlanders maintained their seven-point lead with an exchange of penalties, holding on despite intense pressure from the Blues until the final whistle.
Ben said | February 24th 2018 @ 6:01am | ! Report
You could see the anxious looks on the Blues players faces once they fell behind.
Theyve lost so many close one like this.
Theyve got the goods but i question their mental toughness.
When theyre ahead they play with confidence.
As soon as they conceded those 2 tries after the yellow it was like the air went out of their ball and they went into their shells.
As opposed to the ABs who believe they are never out of it and can win from anywhere i think the Blues are the opposite.
Brynn Gatland summed the whole team up for me.
1st half he was great, playing with confidence, taking the line on.
2nd half after they fell behind… awol.
Ive always liked that Rob Thompson. I can see a good future for him.
Great to see Ben Smith back and up to speed. i thought all the ABs on show looked great which is unusual 1st game out.
February 24th 2018 @ 6:46am
Taylorman said | February 24th 2018 @ 6:46am | ! Report
Yes Blues another almost. Away result not too bad considering their past.
Agree with the mental side if things. Still, great match and finally good to see it starting. Blues will have their moments this year.