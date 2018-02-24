AFL top 100: Footy’s back (almost) and so are the stars

The JTL Community Series starts tomorrow and the two games on Saturday, North Melbourne versus Melbourne and Essendon versus Richmond, will feature most of the club’s current-day players who appear in the all-time top 100 game players and goal scorers at the club.

Unfortunately, these preseason games will not add to their totals but will prepare them for the opening of the season proper.

At North Melbourne, this involves six-game players and six goal scorers although only three appear on both lists: Todd Goldstein, Jack Ziebell and Ben Cunnington.

Scott Thompson, the club’s leading current day game player, not surprisingly only appears on the top 100 game players list as does Shaun Atley and Jamie Macmillan. Jamie Macmillan only made it onto the top 100 list in the last game he played in 2017.

The three that appear only on the goal-kicking list includes two players traded from other clubs: Jarrad Waite (ex Carlton) and Shaun Higgins (ex-Western Bulldogs) and the club’s current leading goal kicker, Ben Brown.

Their opponents, Melbourne, by contrast, have a meagre list of current top 100 players to choose from with only one game player (Nathan Jones) and three goal kickers (including Jones) having joined this elite list of players at the club.

Both Jones and Jessie Hogan are picked to play, but Jeff Garlett – another traded player who started his career elsewhere (Carlton) – will miss.

The other game tomorrow is similar as Richmond has a plethora of current top 100 game players and goal scorers on their list (8 and 5 respectively) while Essendon can only boast three on each list. All of Richmond’s elite are playing while Essendon will be minus two of the top 100 current day game players at the club and one of their three goal scorers.

Jack Riewoldt, Shane Edwards, Trent Cotchin, Dustin Martin and Shaun Grigg appear on both lists while the defenders Alex Rance, Basher Houli and Brandon Ellis have only made the games played list.

With Carl Hooker and Michael Hurley both missing, David Zaharakis is the only top 100 game player representing the club tomorrow.

He will be joined by Essendon’s current leading goal kicker and cult figure Joe Daniher as the two top 100 goal kickers at the club playing tomorrow. Missing will be Michael Hurley.